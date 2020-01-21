There must be consequences for Israel’s war of aggression in Gaza

A child stands in the ruins of his house in the Gaza Strip. Photo by gloucester2gaza/Flickr.

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) is demanding that the Canadian government holds Israel accountable for its unprovoked and aggressive war against Gaza this weekend, which killed at least 44 Palestinians. Canada has not commented on Israel’s actions except to support its right to security, ignoring the country’s pattern of deliberately targeting civilians in airstrikes—in what clearly amount to war crimes. CJPME urges Canada to end Israel’s impunity and deter future violence, including by ending military trade with Israel.

“Canadians are appalled and deeply embarrassed by Canada’s refusal to condemn Israel’s attacks against civilians in Gaza,” said CJPME Vice President Michael Bueckert. “If Canada fails hold Israel accountable for its pattern of deliberately bombing civilian targets, it will embolden further Israeli aggression and encourage its wanton disregard for international law.”

Over a period of three days starting on Friday, August 5, Israeli airstrikes deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure across Gaza, including residential towers. At least 44 Palestinians were killed, including 16 children, and more than 350 were injured. Due to lack of fuel, Gaza’s only power plant shut down, leaving people with only four hours of electricity per day.

In response to Israeli attacks, Islamic Jihad militants fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, but no Israeli causalities have been reported. This was the most serious violence since Israel’s 11-day offensive on Gaza in May 2021, which killed at least 240 Palestinians, 63 percent of whom were civilians, and injured 1,968.

This weekend, Israel waged an unprovoked war against the people of Gaza, deliberately bombing civilian targets. Canada must hold Israel accountable for this horrific aggression, and stop arming this regime. Send an email now to @JustinTrudeau: https://t.co/MZ6RQS8iHn #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/1GM2C7GjEd — Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (@CJPME) August 8, 2022

Aside from a single and unsigned tweet, issued late on August 6, the Canadian government has remained entirely silent on Israel’s latest war. Canada’s sole statement boasted of supporting “Israel’s right to assure its own security,” but CJPME notes that the statement failed to specify that it was Palestinians who had been killed, that Israel was the aggressor party, or that Israel’s airstrikes had deliberately targeted residential buildings.

According to Palestinian NGO Al-Haq, Israel’s disproportionate attacks on civilians may amount to crimes against humanity, and UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has condemned Israel’s military offensive as “a flagrant act of aggression. Illegal. Immoral. Irresponsible.”

I condemn Israel's airstrikes in Gaza to allegedly 'deter' Islamic Jihad's possible retaliation for its leader's arrest.



As Int'l Law only permits the use of force in self-defense, Operation Breaking Dawn is a flagrant act of aggression.



Illegal. Immoral. Irresponsible. — Francesca Albanese, UN SRoPt (@FranceskAlbs) August 6, 2022

CJPME urges Canada to respond to Israeli aggression and violations of international law by implementing the following concrete solutions:

Canada should clearly condemn Israel’s act of aggression, and deter Israel from conducting future violence; Canada should suspend all military trade with Israel, and make sure that made-in-Canada weapons are not being used against civilians in Gaza; Canada should demand an immediate and permanent end to Israel’s brutal and illegal 15-year blockade of Gaza; Canada should fully support the investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into possible war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, and urge the ICC to include Israel’s recent actions in its investigation.

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) is a pan-Canadian grassroots advocacy organization dedicated to empowering Canadians of all backgrounds to promote justice, development and peace in the Middle East, and at home in Canada.

