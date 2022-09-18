Advertisement

Noam Chomsky and Daniel Ellsberg on the death of Mikhail Gorbachev

What the deconstruction of the Soviet Union means for today’s world

Paul Jay / September 18, 2022 / 1 min readSyndicated

EuropeSocialism

An untitled mural by Georg Lutz, painted in 1990, depicts former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev driving though a crack in the Berlin wall. Photo by Ilias Katsouras/Flickr.

Noam Chomsky and Daniel Ellsberg discuss the significance of the life of Mikhail Gorbachev and what the deconstruction of the Soviet Union means for today’s world. Noam and Daniel join Paul Jay on theAnalysis.news. Paul Jay is the founder and host of theAnalysis.news, a news analysis service. He was the founder, CEO and senior editor of The Real News Network (TRNN).

This interview originally appeared on theAnalysis.news.

