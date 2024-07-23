The insanity of spending two percent of GDP on the military

Members of the Airfield Activation Team board a CC-177 Globemaster at CFB Bagotville, Québec heading to Romania to participate in Operation Reassurance. Photo courtesy the Canadian Department of National Defence/Flickr.

Across the globe temperature records are falling and in western Canada forest fires are raging again. An extreme weather incident recently exposed the weakness of Toronto’s infrastructure. As the climate crisis gathers steam, evermore Canadians are sleeping on streets due to decades of government neglecting public housing. At the same time, more than six million Canadians are without a family physician.

Instead of prioritizing the unhoused and undoctored, and responding to the mounting climate challenge, the government of Justin Trudeau recently committed to a massive boost in military spending. At the recent NATO summit in Washington, the prime minister announced a plan to spend two percent of GDP on the military. Before the announcement the government had already budgeted tens of billions of dollars more for the military in coming years. Between 2014 and 2024 alone, Canadian military spending increased from $20 billion to $40 billion annually. If Canada were to spend two percent of GDP on its military that would be over $60 billion.

But the two percent of GDP figure is arbitrary and picked by those who profit from military spending. Several politicians and commentators have suggested it should be a floor, rising to 2.5 or three percent of GDP.

With more than 10 times the budget of Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Department of National Defence (DND) is by far the largest federal government department, employing the largest number of staff and purchasing the most equipment. With 0.5 percent of the world’s people, Canada is responsible for 1.5 percent of international military spending.

Canada has long ranked among the world’s top military spenders. According to one think tank, Ottawa spent more on its military than all but 15 countries in 2023. Among the 32 members of NATO, Canada is the seventh highest military spender. It is one of only five members of the alliance, note Royal Military College professors Christian Leuprecht and Joel Sokolsky, with a “full-spectrum military.”

Still, last week, all of Canada’s provincial premiers demanded the federal government speed up its bid to reach NATO’s two percent target. Calling on Ottawa to reach the benchmark in four years, Manitoba NDP Premier Wab Kinew “encouraged Canadians to think about this also as an investment in trade,” telling reporters “if we’re not meeting our responsibility to our NATO allies, it is going to have an impact on [the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement] renewal.”

Kinew’s claim that we must spend more on the military to trade with the US should be interrogated. Mexico spends far less on its military in either absolute dollars or percentage of its GDP than Canada. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Canada spent US$27 billion on its military in 2023 while Mexico spent $11.8 billion. Canada devoted 1.3 percent of its GDP to the military while Mexico spent 0.7 percent (other calculations suggest the divide is wider).

Yet Mexico is more dependent on trade with the US than Canada is. It ships a higher proportion of its exports and GDP to the US. Despite greater economic dependence on America, Mexico’s foreign policy is far less aligned with the US than Canada’s.

So, why can’t Canada trade with the US and continue to spend 0.7 percent of GDP, or less, on its military?

Despite the commonly held view that states should have militaries, close to 20 countries do not have an army, navy or air force. They are mostly small Caribbean or South Pacific island nations, but the list also includes Costa Rica, Iceland and Panama. If the Canadian Forces (CF) were abolished (or refashioned into a dedicated climate disaster force) Canada would still have a coast guard, border services agency, municipal police forces and the quasi-paramilitary RCMP.

Many believe countries are supposed to have a military to protect their territorial integrity. But the truth, unpalatable as it may be to some, is that the US is the only nation that could realistically invade Canada. Yet the scope of the CF’s alliance with its counterparts in that country means it would be difficult for it to defend Canadian soil if US forces ever attacked.

The Canadian “defence” sector has tied its ship to our southern neighbour’s massive military industrial complex. Canadian arms firms are largely branch plants of US companies and the CF assists its US counterparts through naval missions, special forces deployments, peacekeeping operations, chemical weapons testing, wars and much more. That’s why the US pushes Canada to devote greater public resources to its military.

Rather than increasing spending, we should be defunding the military. The CF are the institutional embodiment of ‘toxic masculinity’ and a hotbed of white supremacy as well as the largest spying agency and public relations (propaganda) entity in the country. As I detailed in a previous article for Common Dreams, the Canadian military also has an immense negative ecological footprint. The security of Canadians would be better served by reallocating public resource to mitigating the climate crisis, training more health care workers, and building social housing.

Yves Engler has been dubbed “one of the most important voices on the Canadian Left today” (Briarpatch), “in the mould of I.F. Stone” (Globe and Mail), and “part of that rare but growing group of social critics unafraid to confront Canada’s self-satisfied myths” (Quill & Quire). He has published nine books.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.