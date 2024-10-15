Why the National Housing Strategy failed

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joins officials in Vancouver to announce funding for a 10-storey, 231-unit development slated for the city’s Downtown Eastside. Photo courtesy Chrystia Freeland/X.

Despite recent tremors in some corners of the housing market, prices remain far too high for both renters and buyers. This persistent lack of affordability is pushing families into precarity and homelessness, and it could cost the Liberals the next election.

None of this is news, of course. Housing prices and rents have been outpacing inflation and squeezing Canadian households for decades.

This protracted disaster begs the question, why is nothing being done?

The answer goes beyond simple neglect. Ottawa has been actively trying to solve this problem. Their solutions are just making things worse.

In 2017, the Trudeau government launched the National Housing Strategy (NHS), a massive 10-year, $72 billion program to restore housing affordability and eliminate homelessness by the end of the decade. By 2023, funding for the program ballooned to $89 billion, and even more money was earmarked in Budget 2024. The official NHS website describes these commitments as “a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan.”

We are now seven years and tens of billions of dollars into that plan and things are worse than ever. Affordable housing is harder to come by than it was a decade ago, and homelessness is reaching historic highs.

The NHS has failed, and we need to understand why.

At its core, the NHS treats the housing crisis as a problem chiefly of supply. The theory is that if more housing is built prices will go down. To that end, the majority of NHS funding—$76.9 billion—is designated for new construction, repair, and renewal by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Smaller buckets of money have been set aside for homelessness response and Housing First programming (which focuses on providing unconditional, permanent housing as quickly as possible to unhoused people).

According to the CMHC’s website, NHS funds are given to homebuilders in the form of low-interest loans, forgivable loans, and direct contributions. There is no disclosure about how low the interest rates attached to these loans are, and access to information requests related to forgiven and forgivable loans were denied by the CMHC “due to their sensitive nature.” At this point, it is impossible to say how much money has simply been transferred directly to developers under the program.

Setting aside the opaque terms of the lending, the purpose of this money is to build housing and create affordability. If we want to understand why that project failed, let’s take a quick look at some of the most significant investments made under the NHS.

At the time of writing, CMHC reports indicate that almost $20 billion of NHS funds have been allocated to specific builders for the repair and construction of just over 225,000 units (190,000 of which are designated ‘affordable’) across Canada. The largest single expenditure is $2.68 billion to the City of Toronto for repairs on existing housing infrastructure. This one project accounts for more than half of the affordable units generated by the NHS so far. While important, these are investments in the repair and maintenance of our already very limited social housing supply—they do not represent the creation of new units.

The second largest NHS project is a $444 million dollar loan to West Don Lands, a private developer, to build 855 units in downtown Toronto (257 of which, or 30 percent, are reported by the CMHC to be affordable). According to the developer’s own documents, however, 40 percent of units will be charged 80 percent of average market rents and 10 percent of units will be charged 40 percent of average market rents. Whether these rents will be genuinely affordable by the time the units are built remains an open question.

The largest completed NHS project is a $109 million loan to Concert Properties to construct and own 55One, a 308-unit apartment complex (148 of which are said to be affordable) in Coquitlam. In an email exchange with Concert Properties, a representative shared that the rent range for a one-bedroom unit is $2,450-$2,600 per month, excluding utilities—the median rent in that Vancouver suburb. They also disclosed that the affordable units are a blend of lower-end market rent (which, in this context, would be over $2,000 a month for a one-bedroom) and some other heavily discounted units. After making specific inquiries to Share Family and Community Services, the not-for-profit responsible for the affordable units, the exact number of apartments available at these reduced rates and what exactly they charge remains unclear.

What is clear is that Concert Properties is a massive, financialized corporation. According to its own literature, Concert has over $9 billion in assets, including $3.3 billion in infrastructure. It describes itself as a company owned by “pension plans and institutional investors.”

The administrators of the NHS apparently see no conflict between their stated goal of restoring affordability and giving a discounted, nine-figure loan to a multi-billion-dollar investment fund so they can charge $2,500 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

Meanwhile in western Canada, the largest NHS expenditure in Edmonton is a ‘not-for-profit housing org/co-op’ project. The private developer responsible for building the apartment complex, Ayrshire Group, received over $46 million to build The Rundle at Riverview Crossing (248 housing units, none of which are affordable). In 2023 the building was completed and purchased for over $50 million by HomeEd, a not-for-profit housing provider owned by the city of Edmonton.

Rents for a one-bedroom apartment in the building range from $1,000-$2,000 a month. The lower end of this spectrum represents the average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Edmonton. Even ‘not-for-profit’ housing built under the NHS charges over market rates.

There are some commonalities between these diverse projects. Setting aside the tiny number of potentially affordable units being created here, these builds are either not producing new housing; producing units that charge rent at or over market rates; or are producing new units charging ‘low-end market rates’ of $2,000 or more per month for a one-bed unit.

This is not the kind of supply that is going to solve the housing crisis. This is the kind of supply that’s causing it.

On a macro-level, the effect of the NHS’ money pipeline to the ultrarich has been marginal at best. Mid-term audits by the Parliamentary Budget Office and the CMHC found that very few of the projects completed are capable of housing low-income households and that, overall, there has been a net decrease in funding for families in need.

The NHS has proved itself incapable of solving or even softening this crisis. Funneling money from government coffers to developers and billion-dollar trusts empowers rentiers to seize a greater share of the market and expand the housing bubble.

By providing loans to the private sector to build and own housing, the government is heating up investor demand and pushing prices up even further. This price-lending spiral is actively encouraging the formation of local housing oligopolies.

The NHS is effectively ushering in an era of neoliberal feudalism under a new class of finance aristocrats. This messy, opaque, counter-productive strategy must be brought to an end as soon as possible.

In the 1970s Canada faced a housing affordability crisis just like this one. The federal government responded with swift and direct intervention in a dysfunctional market, and within a few short years affordability was restored.

We solved this problem before. And we can do it again. We need a new national housing strategy, one that focuses on investments in social housing, that includes rent control that applies even when units are vacant, and that actively decommodifies our existing housing system through regulation, compulsory purchasing, and state appropriation.

Parliament must stop handing our nation’s housing stock over to predatory investors. If Canadians are going to have a shot at comfortable and dignified lives, the places we live can no longer be treated like speculative assets, they must once again become our homes.

James Hardwick is a writer and community advocate. He has over ten years experience serving adults experiencing poverty and houselessness with various NGOs across the country.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.