Why Canada should leave NATO

According to Canadian Dimension columnist Yves Engler, it is long past time Canada left the belligerent, militaristic, North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Image courtesy NATO.

By all accounts, NATO is a bad influence on Canada, and the alliance has proven to strengthen the worst tendencies of our political culture.

In March, Ricochet’s Jon Horler reported on internal government documents regarding a discussion about selling sensors for armed drones to Turkey. Last spring the Trudeau government approved an exemption to an arms export ban on Turkey, allowing Ontario-based L3Harris WESCAM to sell its thermal surveillance and laser missile targeting technology to the Erdogan regime. It was subsequently employed in the deadly conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

In providing the exemption, government officials demonstrated concern about corporate interests and Canadian relations with a NATO ally.

“The need for cooperation among NATO partners was a major element of the justification for the carve-out that allowed Canadian tech to be transferred despite the stated ban,” reported Horler.

This is not the first time NATO has been invoked to justify arms sales that fueled a deadly conflict.

In 1967, Prime Minister Lester Pearson responded to calls by opponents of the war in Vietnam to end the Defence Production Sharing Agreement, an accord under which Canada sold weapons to the United States. Pearson assserting that ceasing the agreement would imperil NATO, claiming it “would be interpreted as a notice of withdrawal on our part from continental defence and even from the collective defence arrangements of the Atlantic alliance.”

NATO has also had a deleterious impact on nuclear weapons policy. In 2017, the Trudeau government “hid behind Canada’s NATO membership,” according to NDP foreign critic Hélène Laverdière, when it voted against holding (and then boycotted) the 2017 UN Conference to Negotiate a Legally Binding Instrument to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons, Leading Towards their Total Elimination.

In the lead-up to the resulting Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entering into force, the nuclear-armed alliance publicly criticized the TPNW.

“As the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, or ban treaty, nears entry into force, we collectively reiterate our opposition to this treaty,” noted a NATO statement.

Despite 86 countries signing the treaty, Ottawa continues to refuse to adopt the UN Nuclear Ban.

The alliance also heightens pressure on the federal government to boost socially and ecologically damaging military spending. In 2006, NATO countries adopted a pledge to put two percent of economic output into their military. Militarists regularly cite this arbitrary figure when pushing for greater military spending.

NATO has also been used to push weapons procurement. Calling for expanding the jet fleet, senior Canadian military officials told the Globe and Mail in 2017 that “Canada’s fighter fleet is not big enough to meet its NORAD and NATO obligations at the same time.”

The federal government’s website justifies purchasing 15 Canadian Surface Combatants (CSC) ships—at a cost of $77 billion to acquire and $286 billion to maintain over their lifecycle—on the grounds they “will be able to a perform a broad range of missions with” NATO and other alliances.

According to Lockheed Martin’s website, “CSC will be fully interoperable with 5-eyes and NATO nations” and that its ship building “is based on 30+ years’ experience and knowledge of Canadian and NATO naval operations.”

In a history of the first century of the navy, Marc Milner describes a series of reports in the mid-1960s concluding that the Royal Canadian Navy was “too small to meet Canada’s NATO obligations” and should be expanded “to meet NATO and North American commitments.”

NATO also draws Canada into foreign expeditions. A Canadian vessel currently leads Standing NATO Maritime Group One that is patrolling approximately 2,000 kilometres away from Canadian territory. It operates in the Baltic Sea, North Sea and Norwegian Sea while three other NATO Standing Naval Forces operate in the Black Sea, Mediterranean and elsewhere.

Canada provides logistical support to NATO’s Kosovo Force and Canadian soldiers are part of NATO Mission Iraq, which Canada led until recently. About 600 Canadians are also part of a Canadian-led NATO mission on Russia’s doorstep in Latvia.

Over the past two decades, NATO has even drawn Canada into a number of violent conflicts. A Canadian general led NATO’s 2011 attack on Libya, in which seven CF-18 fighter jets and two Canadian naval vessels participated. Hundreds of civilians were killed by NATO bombers, and the country remains a virtual failed state at the time of writing.

During the 2000s, 40,000 Canadian troops fought in a NATO war that left thousands dead in Afghanistan. While the stated rationale of the war was to neutralize al-Qaeda members and topple the Taliban regime, the Taliban remains a major actor in the country and the influence of Jihadist groups has actually increased.

In 1999, Canadian fighter jets dropped 530 bombs in NATO’s illegal 78-day bombing of Serbia. Over 500 civilians were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced in bombing that destroyed critical infrastructure.

Sometimes it is necessary to stop hanging around with people who lead you astray, and to get rid of the bad influences in your life. It is long past time Canada left the belligerent, militaristic, North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Yves Engler has been dubbed “one of the most important voices on the Canadian Left today” (Briarpatch), “in the mould of I.F. Stone” (Globe and Mail), and “part of that rare but growing group of social critics unafraid to confront Canada’s self-satisfied myths” (Quill & Quire). He has published nine books.

