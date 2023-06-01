Why are Canadian politicians advertising on a racist website?

The Ontario government recently announced a $25 million investment in a new grant program to “help faith-based and cultural organizations protect their communities against hate-motivated crime.” While resources to fight hate speech and disinformation are urgently needed, this announcement comes as Premier Doug Ford and several members of his cabinet have refused to apologize for advertising on TheJ.ca, a website which regularly hosts hateful content.

It is appalling to see that numerous Canadian politicians, businesses and non-profits have advertised on this website, which publishes offensive articles and opinion pieces targeting the Palestinian community as well as minority groups within Canada. TheJ.ca, which prides itself on being “The new leading voice of Canada’s Jewish News,” routinely prints inflammatory material that targets and seeks to discredit Black activists, disability rights figures, Muslims, Arabs, Palestinians, and Indigenous peoples.

In addition to Premier Ford, several high-profile caucus members have advertised on the website, including Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce. It is both ironic and troubling that these officials, who are responsible for matters related to Ontario’s legal and education systems, have lent their support to an outlet like TheJ.ca.

But this problem is not limited to the Ontario government. Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) uncovered that Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rob Oliphant have also legitimized the platform by purchasing advertising space.

We compiled many examples of TheJ.ca’s most offensive content as well as advertisements by Canadian politicians on the website in a report entitled “Legitimizing Hate: Canadian Politicians Advertise on Racist Website.”

In one of the more egregious examples, TheJ.ca published a column last year in response to the Black Lives Matter movement titled “Jewish Lives Matter MORE.” The author of the article went so far as to say that Jewish people’s “existence contributes more to the public good than the lives of other ethnic groups.”

Another column published by the website mocks Indigenous land acknowledgements and erroneously asserts it is a “myth” that European colonialism resulted in the violent seizure of land from First Nations.

According to a letter to the editor submitted to and published by TheJ.ca, “Islamic immigration into the West” is bringing “poisonous attitudes” which caused the author to “hesitate to go even into a Falafel place” owned by Muslim immigrants.

A different column published by TheJ.ca in January 2022 asserts that “Arabs must embrace modernity because the Islamist alternative will return them to tribal desert primitivism.”

TheJ.ca’s admiration for the State of Israel is obvious, but the site’s habitual anti-Palestinian tone is alarming. In an article titled “The Reality For Israel Of The Palestinian Problem,” author Barry Shaw describes Palestinians—who make up at least 20 percent of Israel’s population—as a “cancer” and an “enemy within,” writing, “Peace will never be possible until this Jew-hating cancer is surgically removed.”

The column concludes with a disturbing sentence which could easily be interpreted as an incitement to violence against Palestinians: “It is time to look beyond the one-state and two-state delusions for other ways to solve the Palestinian problem.”

Ultimately, politicians who advertise on TheJ.ca impart a degree of legitimacy to the website and its views. By purchasing advertising space, they are also directly funding the publication of content which could reasonably be described (as the above examples illustrate) as hateful and racist.

The question remains whether politicians and businesses will act to rectify their endorsement of TheJ.ca and its content, or if they will continue to fund a platform that contributes to the normalization of hateful discourse towards minority groups within Canadian society and beyond.

Reem Majid is a policy analyst with Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME).

