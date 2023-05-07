What’s really going on in Israel’s political crisis?

Photo by Momo/Flickr

We often hear the refrain that Israeli politics is very complicated. It’s usually used as an excuse to stop conversation dead. But given the current turmoil among Israel’s Jewish population, it’s imperative to try to step back and simplify.

The crisis now roiling Israel and the Jewish diaspora is a single dramatic moment in a long, ongoing, and epoch-making demographic and political shift.

The war of position between two main groups of settler colonialists has been taking place since the Six-Day War of 1967 and certainly since 1977 when Menachem Begin, the first non-Labour prime minister, was elected. Two broad, main sets of Jewish true-believers are fighting for dominance over the intellectual, philosophical, political, military, and industrial future of the country. Let’s name them after the unifying myths that inspire their leadership and their followers: the kibbutzniks and the mitnachlim.

The kibbutzniks

I use the term kibbutzniks because it typifies a large group of Israeli Jews who are generally secular, Ashkenazi (of European background), and left-leaning or liberal in their political orientation. They hew to belief in Israel as a Western-style democracy (for the Jews, it must be said). The kibbutzniks didn’t all grow up on Israeli collective farms (kibbutzim). And certainly, the actual number of Israeli Jews living in kibbutzim has shrunk steadily over the past 50 years as the country urbanized. But it’s still a useful rubric to categorize a political and social orientation.

The shock troops for the kibbutzniks were the Haganah, at first an armed militia guarding Jewish communities in pre-Second World War Yishuv (early 20th century Jewish settlement) Palestine, then combatants for the postwar proto-state, and finally the present Israel Defense Forces (IDF). In the mind of kibbutzniks and their followers, Israel doesn’t play rough with the Palestinians except to defend itself, because Israel “lives in a rough neighbourhood.” Kibbutzniks kill and torture Palestinians and put them in administrative detention (prison), sure. But, they insist, as the popular saying goes, “We shoot and we cry.” Or so they say.

The kibbutznik bloc emerges from the original ethnic cleansers of Palestine. But many of them have now come to realize that Israel’s future survival comes only with some sort of rapprochement involving land-swapping and limited sovereignty for the Palestinians. Yet, for the kibbutznik bloc it is important to ensure that rapprochement comes only with their continued domination over the Palestinians.

A prime exemplar of this approach is Ami Ayalon, kibbutz-raised former naval commando, then commander of the Israeli Navy, subsequently head of Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, and cabinet minister. His 2021 autobiography Friendly Fire discusses the first war, for Israeli independence, and a second war. As he summarized it apocalyptically in 2019:

We continue to fight a second war, a war in order to expand our border to the east, to build more settlements, and to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state next door. That second war is not a just war. It denies the Palestinians the right to self-determination, which was recognized by the international community. As a former commander of the Navy and director of the Shin Bet, as a person who fought in too many wars, as someone who represents the views of a vast majority of the IDF top command, past and present, I tell you today that the second war, the unjust one, cannot be won with force alone.

This second war to expand our borders will isolate Israel even more and increase anti-Semitism around the world, but the most important thing, the most dangerous thing, is that this war will be the end of Israel as the founding fathers of Zionism envisioned it. I’m here to tell you that the question of which war we are sending our young men into is tearing Israeli society apart.



The kibbutznik bloc dominated Israeli parliamentary, academic, military, diplomatic and economic life for the first thirty years of the state’s existence. While it is losing, and may already have lost, its demographic and parliamentary edge, it still exercises hegemony in those crucial other fields. It is still regarded as the elite of Israeli society.

Moreover, most of the Jewish diaspora (indeed, most of the world) sides with the kibbutzniks. A couple of generations ago, thousands of foreigners, both Jewish and non-Jewish, spent time in kibbutzim, getting to know what was presented as “the real Israel.” When most US, Canadian, British or Australian Jews (and non-Jews) of a certain generation think about Israel, they see in their mind’s eye Ari Ben-Canaan, the fictional character played by actor Paul Newman in the 1960 movie Exodus—white, handsome, kibbutz-born, steel-jawed, the “new Jew.” Like the kibbutzniks, most in the Jewish diaspora desperately want to see Israel as a democracy, “Jewish and democratic,” “the only democracy in the Middle East,” with “the most moral army in the world.” These are myths. But what powerful myths! If you close your eyes and wilfully ignore the Palestinians under Israeli rule.

The mitnachlim

On the other side, the Hebrew term “mitnachlim” (singular is mitnachel) denotes settlers, especially those in the West Bank (as opposed to the original pre-1948 Jewish settlers). The word mitnachlim was devised by Rabbi Moshe Levinger, an extremist leader of the post-1967 war’s nachlut, or settlement movement in the newly conquered territories. While the mitnachlim are not a monolithic group, I have used the term because it typifies the bloc opposed to the kibbutzniks. The mitnachlim are typically ultra-religious, with more non-Ashkenazi involvement, right-wing, who believe that Western-style democracy, with its formal protection of minorities and lip-service to human rights, is anathema. They want an absolutist and theocratic model of governance.

Imbued with an expansionist “greater Israel” ideology, the mitnachlim reject any territorial compromise with the Palestinians. And the mitnachel leaders propose further repressive measures, up to and including annexation of the West Bank, transfer, or expulsion of Palestinians to Jordan or to Lebanon—any place outside of Israel and even beyond the Occupied Territories. The mitnachlim shoot but they don’t even pretend to cry.

The surge in popularity of this bloc is abetted by over three decades of neoliberalism in Israel, which has made it one of the richest countries, but with one of the highest poverty rates, in the developed world (23 percent of all Israelis, and 17.7 percent of Jews, live below the poverty line). Ironically, one man is both a major author of this trend, and one of its greatest beneficiaries. Benjamin Netanyahu has been a world leader in dismantling a welfare state to enrich some and impoverish others. Israel’s income inequality is among the highest in the OECD, comparable to Turkey, Bulgaria and the US. This breeds resentment, a growing anti-elite orientation, and an affinity for authoritarian leaders and fascism among a growing number of the poor.

As one former member of La Familia, the thuggish ‘ultras’ group which supports Jerusalem’s Beitar football club, says of the violence wielded by his old associates, “How is it that in a country that is so rich, there are so many poor people and children forced to defer their dreams… They teach you to harm people who are different from you.” Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a lawyer, has both incited them and defended them in court.

(A smaller, but still prominent, group of religious Israeli Jews, the ultra-orthodox haredim, those of the typical black coats and hats, are more urban-based and less politically aggressive. They are less Israeli-nationalist (a minority are even non-Zionist or anti-Zionist) and prefer to avoid military service. But though they traditionally have their own conservative political parties, there is growing poverty in their ranks, and more of them have started supporting religious, radical-nationalist, ultra-right parties, like Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power and Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionists, and that is one reason the latter parties surged in the last election).

The shock troops of the mitnachlim are mostly foreign Jews (many from places like Brooklyn, South Africa, Canada and France) residents of some settlements, “hilltops,” outposts and other enclaves throughout the West Bank, East Jerusalem and even in pre-1967 Israel. Civilians, but often with military training, armed with guns, clubs and other weapons, they are often protected by the IDF. These settlers terrorize both their Palestinian neighbours and the progressive Jews and international volunteers who attempt to shield the Palestinians from their violence. When particularly fired up, these settlers rampage through Palestinian neighbourhoods, killing, injuring and destroying homes and cars, in what many Israeli commentators, harking back to Eastern European antisemitic riots at the turn of the 20th century, have justifiably called “pogroms.”

The current Jewish Israeli turmoil singles out the power of the Israeli Supreme Court as the focal point. But the Supreme Court issue is but a symbol of larger differences between the two groups.

Israel does not have a formal constitution or a Canadian-style Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It has always been a repressive state toward the non-Jewish population within the conquered territories and even within its pre-1967 borders. The Supreme Court has intervened to check the power of the Knesset (parliament). But the Court is not a strong defender of the human rights of Palestinians. It has refused to rule against most settlements occupied since 1967 (illegal under international law) and has upheld various forms of torture (again, contrary to international conventions). It has upheld the government’s initiative to strip citizenship and render stateless persons found guilty of “breach of loyalty” (forbidden under international human rights law). It has upheld a law prohibiting calls for boycott against Israel and the settlements in the West Bank. It has also upheld the controversial 2018 “nation-state” law which enshrines Jewish supremacy and insists “the right to exercise national self-determination” in Israel is “unique to the Jewish people.” That law posits “Jewish settlement as a national value” and says that the state “will labor to encourage and promote its establishment and development.”

Nonetheless, the mitnachlim see the Supreme Court as a symbol of and serving the hated kibbutznik elite and want it hog-tied.

A ceremony marking 50 years of law held at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem. Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

Powerful vetoes

At the present time, each of these two blocs, the kibbutzim and the mitnachlim has, in effect, a powerful veto power over the other.

When kibbutznik warrior-politician Yitzhak Rabin (who did not grow up in, but was educated in, kibbutzim) regained the prime minister position in 1992, he drove the Oslo Accords, championing a limited “two-state” initiative in Israel-Palestine. But a huge Israeli Jewish opposition erupted with some critics and even rabbis calling for his death. In 1995, a mitnachel zealot named Yigal Amir assassinated Rabin, and the so-called peace initiative fell apart, never to be resurrected. The mitnachlim detest the current Palestinian authority and any rapprochement and many desire complete annexation (and possible ethnic cleansing) of the West Bank.

With the current crisis, the shoe is on the other foot. In the particular calculus that marks Israeli proportional representation, the mitnachlim have now managed to capture parliamentary power. Their brand of radical nationalism has grown more popular electorally and Netanyahu’s current prime ministership crucially depends on it. Thus two of its ultra right-wing leaders, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are ensconced in key cabinet posts.

Netanyahu’s governing coalition proposes to strip the Supreme Court of much of the limited power it has, and resort to parliamentary majoritarianism. It also proposes to limit the Supreme Court’s independence by submitting justices to election by the Knesset, limiting their independence even further. And so, in response, the kibbutzniks are now exercising their own veto power. Some commentators, including Israel’s president, have even warned of civil war.

For the past few months, hundreds of thousands of Israelis have filled the streets of their cities, seized major thoroughfares and lit fires. The Histadrut, Israel’s major trade union federation, staged a one-day strike, with the threat of more.

But far more powerful than the kibbutzniks’ presence is the threat of their absence. The biggest weapon they still wield is in the strategic position they occupy in the business, academic, military and diplomatic ranks and their ability to withdraw from those. For example, in the current crisis, reservist fighter pilots in the air force’s elite 69th Squadron have refused to report to training exercises; veterans of the Military Intelligence’s Unit 8200 have also threatened to refuse reserve service. Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant (former Southern Commander in the IDF and leader of the 2008-9 Cast Lead incursion on Gaza that killed 1,400 Palestinians) warned of this incipient mutiny and Netanyahu threatened to sack him.

But perhaps more importantly, many of the Israeli entrepreneurs who drive what’s called “Startup Nation” are actually voting with their feet and their money. A New York Times article in February entitled, “Tech Leaders in Israel Wonder if It’s Time to Leave” features a prominent member of this group who told the Times, “Given the atmosphere now, it’s almost irresponsible to start a company here… and that is heartbreaking.”

Another tech impresario writes in Fortune magazine, “Thousands of entrepreneurs like me spent 30 years making Israel a global tech superpower. Undermining the legal system would destroy our life’s work.”

Many of Israel’s best and brightest kibbutzniks are leaving for anywhere that will accept them, with thousands, ironically, settling in Berlin. Another typical fugitive, featured in The Times of Israel, is returning to Mexico, after making aliyah (immigrating to Israel) at 18 and serving in the IDF. He says:

In the past year, with all the craziness and everything, I realized where the country was going. And after the recent elections, my wife—who had been unconvinced—was the one who took the step and said now she understood where the public is going and what life is going to be like in the country. You could call it the straw that broke the camel’s back.

And then when the whole issue of the [judicial] revolution started, we just decided not to wait and to do it immediately.



As for the Palestinians, they are sitting this one out. As some jester put it, they’re watching a battle over who will get to make their lives more miserable: the generals or the crazed settlers. As in previous civil uprisings among Israeli Jews (for instance, the so-called “J14” youth revolt of 2012) it is clear that neither Palestinians nor their issues are particularly welcome. Indeed, at several recent rallies, organizers discouraged (and sometimes police confiscated) Palestinian flags.

A smaller group of anti-occupation activists have appeared with their flags and slogans amid thousands of Israeli flags. Says one of their group:

So far these demonstrations are very conservative. It’s the old Ashkenazi elite, who are calling themselves the ‘people of light,’ trying to preserve its power [in the face of] the religious Zionists, who they call the ‘people of darkness.’ But it’s all within the same framework of Zionism and Jewish supremacy, and within the paradigm that it’s okay to occupy another people.



Diaspora Jews, who in the past merely felt uncomfortable about events in Israel, are now going public, writing op-eds, attending rallies, and deploring the eclipse of Israeli democracy. Granted, they are more concerned about the political crisis than about the Palestinians. Nonetheless, slowly, but surely, the diaspora and Israel are pulling apart. In a significant move, Sheila Katz, CEO of the US-based National Council of Jewish Women, spoke at a Tel Aviv rally on April 22.

Protesters block Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, March 26, 2023. Photo by Oren Rozen/Wikimedia Commons.

Immediate outcome uncertain

The immediate outcome in the present instance of political crisis is far from certain. Netanyahu has taken Supreme Court reform off the front burner for now. But maintaining his tenuous parliamentary coalition majority depends on keeping his far-right allies happy. Poll numbers for that majority are dropping and if his coalition falls apart, a new election (the sixth in less than four years) could bring in a somewhat less radical government.

To assuage National Security Minister Ben-Gvir, who has previously been convicted of sedition and membership in a terrorist group, Bibi has offered him a new national guard, which could amount to a personal militia. Kibbutziniks and their supporters (not to mention the Palestinians) see this as another provocation.

There is some sign that the Israeli president’s compromise initiative on the question of the Supreme Court may spell a temporary halt to the argument. It is unlikely to last.

But even if the “best” happens and the new Netanyahu coalition falls apart and a new election results in a more moderate government and judicial reform disappears, and Ben-Gvir’s personal militia fails to materialize, what then? Will “the good old democratic Israel” return? Will the mitnachlim vanish? Will the tech wizards return from Canada and the well-trained graduates come back from Berlin?

No, of course not. Kibbutznik emigrants from Israel are not returning. Paradoxically, even as they leave, the threat of their flight will subside. The kibbutznik bloc could, temporarily, regain its parliamentary edge if it included parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel in electoral coalitions and full participation in governments. But deeply-seated anti-Arab racism impedes that. As Henriette Chacar, of Israel’s 972 Magazine says in the Washington Post: “In a system built on Jewish supremacy, on one group’s unequivocal abuse of power over others, those who demand full equality have negligible political weight.”

In the long run however, the intra-Jewish “war of the cradle” is being won by the mitnachlim. The current annual natural growth among the ultra-Orthodox settlers is up to six percent compared to 1.5 percent for all Jewish Israelis. Already the children of the earliest West Bank settlers are taking their places in politics, the army, and the occupations. And thus their growing and ultimate dominance is assured. So even if the Netanyahu coalition falls apart today, the mitnachel surge will return tomorrow, perhaps in a different form, only more powerfully.

Some takeaways

What are some takeaways from all of this?

1. Relations between the State of Israel and the Jewish diaspora will become increasingly strained as most non-Israelis (aside from a small group of wannabe settlers) find Israel’s politics increasingly at odds with their sense of morality and justice. This will heighten even present indications in diaspora communities that Israel is falling out of favour. A 2023 survey of Canadian Jews suggests: 73 percent oppose proposed judicial reform to reverse Israeli Supreme Court decisions; six in 10 agree that Canadian government should refuse to meet with ultra-right Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, while just two in 10 disagree; 59 percent say Israeli government is moving in the “wrong direction”; 13 percent say “right direction”; 54 percent oppose expanding Israeli settlement in West Bank; 31 percent want establishment Jewish organizations (e.g. CIJA, B’nai Brith) to be more critical of Israel. A 2018 survey of Canadian Jews suggests: approximately 60 percent of Canadian Jews themselves do not see criticism of Israel as necessarily antisemitic, while half of Canadian Jews believe that accusations of antisemitism are “often used to silence legitimate criticism of Israeli policies.” A 2021 Jewish Electorate Institute poll of US Jews suggests: one-quarter agree with the statement “Israel is apartheid state.” That proportion rises to one-third of those under 40 years of age; and an astounding 22 percent believe “Israel is committing genocide.”

2. Relations between the State of Israel and a group of “liberal democracies” will become increasingly strained as Israel’s current value as an outpost of Western imperial designs in the Middle East is outweighed by its detriment as an illiberal rogue state.

3. Israel will seek, even more than is now the case, alliances with autocratic and even theocratic states, both in the Middle East (see the so-called “Abraham Accords”) and elsewhere such as Eastern Europe, which will heighten the above two contradictions. Indeed, it was from those Eastern European illiberal populist autocrats in countries like Poland and Hungary that the mitnachlim garnered many of the ideas about ruling without checks and balances.

4. The rise of mitnachel hegemony is also emboldening attacks on Christians and their religious leaders and institutions. This will heighten Israel’s pariah status in the world.

5. The power of campaigns like the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) redefinition of antisemitism to include criticism of Israel will diminish as Israel’s current political crisis continues. With more and more Jews and others criticizing Israel, the IHRA definition rings hollower and hollower.

6. The situation for Palestinians, both those who are citizens of Israel, and those living in the Occupied Territories, will become worse as attacks by mitnachlim and Israeli forces are emboldened, encouraged and enabled. We saw this kind of inter-communal violence in Israel proper in May-June 2021 and anti-Palestinian pogroms in the West Bank in February 2023. Current individualized revenge responses by Palestinians may erupt into a third Intifada and could involve Palestinian citizens of Israel.

7. Even as Israel supremacists unite in a coalition and escalate subjugation of Palestinians, a similar coalition among Palestinian factions (Hamas and Fatah), formerly difficult to sustain, becomes more viable.

8. Radical anti-occupation Israeli Jews are trying to change the political orientation of the protests from the weakening of the judiciary to a realization that the latter is part of a broader problem of Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. So far, however, they have had limited success.

9. Mass demonstrations of tens of thousands cannot fail to raise the political temperature of the kibbutznik bloc and strengthen its internal solidarity. It is clear that the Netanyahu coalition seriously misjudged this response to his anti-judicial moves. Will Netanyahu, ever the wily politician with a keen sense of political survival, find a way to dial down the temperature on both sides? Do he and his political allies have the patience to wait for demographics to allow them to accomplish their anti-democratic goals? Or will they risk some sort of civil war and the lasting enmity of the diaspora right now?

Larry Haiven is Professor Emeritus at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax and a founding member of Independent Jewish Voices Canada.

