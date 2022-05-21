This election, let’s reimagine public transport for people and the climate

Photo by Maurizio Laudisa

Elections are often dominated by flashy announcements about new subway lines, but the immediate future of public transit depends on something else: keeping buses running.

Public transit has been a lifeline during the pandemic, especially for essential workers, and is an economic, racial, and disability justice issue. Transit users who could not work from home were more likely to be racialized, earn lower incomes, or have a disability, and in Toronto the bus network has continued to be more heavily used.

Expanding transit is also critical to fighting climate change. Climate organization C40 Cities says transit use in cities must double to meet greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

Yet ridership on many Ontario transit systems continues to lag. Without major investments in transit improvements, like more frequent service to win back previous riders and encourage new ones, we risk a car-led recovery. Highway expansions like the proposed 413 will lock in car dependency and stretch underfunded transit systems.

With two-thirds of the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) operating budget coming from the revenue generated from what riders put in the farebox, lower ridership during the pandemic has created major budget shortfalls. Without adequate assistance from the provincial government, the TTC’s hands are tied in restoring service to pre-pandemic levels and expanding it.

Investment in transit operations is also needed to expand accessibility. The Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act will open up access to paratransit services to more people in 2025. This is a positive change that will allow more people who need it to register for the Wheel-Trans system in Toronto, which is operated by the TTC. However, due to chronic underfunding, the TTC is not welcoming new Wheel-Trans users with expanded service. Instead, the agency plans to “divert” up to 50 percent of Wheel-Trans users from unconditional, door-to-door access by 2025 in a cost-cutting move.

Fixing the transit funding model to win back riders

TTCriders is a membership-based group that organizes transit users to take collective action. One of its long-term goals has been to win stable operating funding for the TTC, and to support more frequent, reliable, and affordable transit. Stable provincial funding to local transit was cut under the Mike Harris government in 1998, which set the stage for slow ridership recovery from recession and fare increases to balance the TTC budget.

The Liberal government of Dalton McGuinty introduced provincial funding in the form of a dedicated transfer of gas tax revenues for public transit systems in 2004, but the funding could be used for capital or operating budgets. The Liberals later made a pre-election pledge to double the share of gas tax revenues to municipalities starting in 2018, a pledge that was also echoed by Doug Ford. He ultimately reneged on the promise, which cost the TTC $1.1 billion over 10 years. The Ford government did transfer $120 million in a one-time funding top-up to address the impacts of COVID-19 on the existing gas tax revenues, which were lower during the pandemic.

Gas tax revenues are likely to continue to trend downwards overall with greater fuel efficiency and as more people switch to electric vehicles. The Ford government has also provided several rounds of emergency operating funding for Ontario transit agencies during the pandemic in partnership with the federal government, but did not commit to ongoing support.

For the first time, the Liberal’s 2022 election platform includes a pledge to provide $375 million per year in stable operating funding for Ontario transit agencies, on top of emergency pandemic funding. This welcome change recognizes the importance of public transit and the fact that the pandemic will continue impacting transit budgets in the years to come. However, the annual amount is actually less than what the Greens and NDP are promising—and both parties have pledged to bring back permanent provincial funding for 50 percent of municipal transit operating subsidies. This would result in approximately $381 million per year for the TTC (based on the 2019 TTC operating subsidy), plus hundreds of millions more per year for other local transit systems.

The Liberal Party put transit recovery and affordability front and centre with a flashy promise to subsidize fare reductions to $1 across all agencies until 2024, including the GO Network. But some experts have said the promise will cost more than the Liberals have estimated, and that service would worsen without additional operating support. Also problematic is that the stated goal is to attract new riders, whose fares will skyrocket in 2025 by design to resume paying for most of the transit operating budgets again.

The Green Party has pledged to cut fares in half for at least three months to attract more riders, while the NDP says it will help fund lower TTC fares for low-wage workers in Toronto permanently (also known as the Fair Pass Transit Discount Program, which discounts single fares to $2.10 and monthly passes to $123.25). Each of the four major parties is promising some form of fare integration, which is discussed more below. Notably, the NDP has also committed to a “10-minutes-or-better service guarantee” for core transit routes.

A TTC train heading to Kennedy station in Scarborough. Photo by Donna Lay/Unsplash.

Scarborough transit flashpoint

Politicians of all stripes have made dishonest promises over the years about improving transit in Scarborough, where most residents are racialized, and connecting the most northern and eastern parts of the borough including Malvern. Since the Scarborough Rapid Transit line (SRT) opened in 1985, Scarborough has been promised transit expansion time and again, yet proposal after proposal have been shelved or changed. A fully-funded plan for a light rail network known as Transit City, which included a rebuilt SRT, Sheppard East LRT, and the Eglinton East LRT, was scrapped by the late Mayor Rob Ford in 2010 in favour of a shorter Scarborough subway extension, which has only just started construction this year.

Decades of political procrastination means that the SRT vehicles are now the oldest in the TTC’s fleet. Last year the TTC announced that the SRT, which serves 35,000 daily users, will close in 2023 because it cannot continue to operate reliably. In the meantime, transit users will take replacement buses until the subway extension opens in 2030 at the earliest.

Scarborough’s transit has not progressed for the last 40 years and the region will be losing transit next year. But the politicians responsible won’t be the ones riding replacement buses for over seven years when the SRT line shuts down. The announcement that the SRT will close in 2023 came as a shock to many Scarborough residents who had been promised that a subway extension would open before the line shut down.

In fact, when TTCriders volunteers surveyed hundreds of residents over the course of 2021, we learned that most Scarborough residents are still not aware that they will lose this vital rapid transit connection for the better part of a decade. Our community report, Keep Scarborough Connected, made recommendations to mitigate the impact of the SRT closure: funding enhanced bus service, turning the decommissioned corridor into a busway so replacement buses don’t get stuck in traffic, installing more bus lanes in Scarborough, retaining any space and elevated concrete structures for public use and redevelopment into a linear park, and building the long-promised Eglinton East LRT to Malvern.

After connecting with thousands of residents, TTCriders activists successfully won our campaign demand to transform the SRT corridor into a busway, which will at least make the commute between Kennedy and Scarborough Town Stations bearable for riders stuck on shuttle buses. But since the corridor will take several years to construct, our organization continues to campaign for an expanded bus lane network and more bus service. The Greens have committed to tripling bus lanes in Ontario by 2025 and the NDP’s Toronto platform commits to helping the TTC implement more bus lanes and a busway in the decommissioned Scarborough RT corridor.

Community organizing efforts in Scarborough culminated in a May 7, 2022 rally attended by hundreds of transit riders who came together at Scarborough Town Centre. Provincial candidates from the NDP and Liberal Party “walked the red carpet” designed to look like a bus lane, and pledged their support for more operational funding to increase bus service, fund construction of the Eglinton East LRT, and subsidize integrated fares between GO and TTC to unlock more rapid transit access in Scarborough. As of May 20, Conservative candidates have yet to sign the pledge.

Fare integration and affordability

Driving in a car, you might cross a municipal boundary without even realizing it. But as a transit user, you have to pay twice and wait to transfer to another municipal system. Transit users living at the edges of Toronto’s border tend to earn lower incomes and travel to jobs in other municipalities, but fare integration has stalled largely due to conflicts over who will foot the bill—provincial government subsidies, municipalities, or transit users—and who’s in charge.

The provincial Liberals introduced funding for a $1.50 discount on double fares between GO and TTC in 2018, but the program was cut by the Ford government at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. At the time of cancellation, Metrolinx wrote to the TTC asking them to take over the costs, effectively asking Toronto residents and riders to subsidize commuters from the 905. Metrolinx has shown past interest in introducing higher fares to travel further and take faster modes like the subway, which would see riders pay too high a price for integration. Distance-based fares within Toronto would negatively impact racialized and immigrant residents in suburban neighbourhoods, who tend to have longer trips.

TTCriders has advanced a vision for fair fare integration that would maintain equitable elements of the TTC’s current fare structure, such as keeping the two-hour fare window that we campaigned for, which especially benefits women who are more likely to “trip chain” and run multiple errands on transit, and a single fare between all modes (buses, streetcars, and subways). TTCriders argues for provincial subsidies for fare integration, because the TTC is already under-subsidized.

Liberal and NDP candidates publicly pledged their support to fund integration between GO and TTC fares at the May 7 rally for better transit in Scarborough. There are seven GO train stations in Scarborough that are underused because of double fares. Many people can’t afford to pay twice, and the distance-based GO service is also more expensive. The Conservative government introduced free transfers when transferring to and from GO Transit from local transit agencies in their 2022 Ontario Budget, but it does not include TTC.

A connected issue that has flown under the radar is a proposed change to the City of Toronto Act in the 2022 Ontario Budget to integrate bus service between municipalities. The request for legislative change was approved by the TTC Board and Toronto City Council with little debate, but ATU Local 113 has raised concerns about the erosion of bus service levels in areas that are already most underserved by transit, as service levels within Toronto would be determined by 905 transit agencies with lower service frequency.

A volunteer with TTCriders holds a selfie board with the caption “#FUNDTHETTC” while holding the sign “My Bus Is Always Full.” Photo by Jayson Dimaano/Toronto Observer.

Who is public transit for?

Rapid transit expansion is needed, but each new line stretches the TTC’s underfunded operating budget. Meanwhile, Toronto has increasingly less say over what gets built and how, especially after the passage of Bill 107 in 2019, which uploaded control over four transit expansion projects to the provincial government. Rapid transit increases land values and communities have been raising concerns about gentrification and displacement of Black and racialized businesses and renters near transit development, while Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency, has faced criticism for its lack of responsiveness to a range of local community and equity concerns.

For example, Metrolinx signed an exclusive deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to sell Presto tickets and has awarded contracts without a public procurement process. The Ontario Human Rights Commission has raised concerns about the Presto deal, which limits transit access in Scarborough and northwest Toronto compared to where you could buy TTC tokens. The Toronto Community Benefits Network mobilized when Metrolinx reneged on promises to include 10 percent equity hiring targets, so that the tens of billions being invested in transit infrastructure will realize positive benefits for equity-deserving groups, especially in communities impacted by construction.

Thorncliffe Park, a lower income neighbourhood that is home to many South Asian immigrants, has been sounding the alarm about environmental racism and mobilizing to move a maintenance yard for the new Ontario Relief Line. Although other viable locations for the maintenance yard existed, Metrolinx’s proposed site will displace community institutions such as the main neighbourhood grocery store and a mosque and takes away space that the community was already lacking.

Under the provincial public-private partnership (P3) model, parts of Toronto’s transit network will no longer be maintained by the TTC despite a century of experience (it was created thanks to a referendum to amalgamate private companies into a single public agency). Three of the same companies who form the Rideau Transit Maintenance consortium—responsible for two derailments of the Ottawa Confederation Line LRT in 2021—one of which was caused by “inconsistent and incomplete maintenance”—are part of Crosslinx Transit Solutions, which has a 30-year maintenance contract for the Eglinton Crosstown.

The Green, Liberal, and New Democratic Party platforms have all referenced greater transparency with regards to transit planning and decision-making, with the NDP making commitments to give “local municipal officials, transit operators and planners seats on Metrolinx’s board.”

Years of transit users’ organizing in Toronto has resulted in some concrete wins this year: transforming the decommissioned Scarborough RT corridor into a busway, moving the NDP and Liberals to commit to funding the Eglinton East LRT for the first time, and moving the Liberal Party of Ontario to shift its transit policy to support stable operations funding. But the future of public transit is still at a crossroads and organizing for its expansion will continue to be of vital importance after the June 2 election.

Shelagh Pizey-Allen is the executive director of TTCriders. Zain Khurram is a TTCriders member and grade 12 student in Scarborough.

