The rules of America versus global civilization

A sea of containers at the Yangshan Port, a deep water port located in Hangzhou Bay south of Shanghai. The port is part of the Maritime Silk Road. Photo from Flickr.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which began in 2013, focuses on developing the infrastructure of Eurasia as an alternative to the oceanic trade routes which have been dominated by the West since 1500. Its financial basis lies in the enormous capital surpluses being generated by China, a considerable amount of which are invested in the form of productive low interest loans abroad. But by now the Belt and Road Initiative extends beyond Eurasia to 151 countries including those of the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Strategically it constitutes a historic end-run around the economic dominance of Western Europe and the United States. In 2021 the Belt and Road Initiative was supplemented by the Global Development Initiative, which calls for putting the emphasis on development of underdeveloped countries leaving no one behind and by means of creating a harmony between society and nature. The next year came the Global Security Initiative which urged that international relations be based on mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

But it would be wrong to reduce Chinese initiatives to challenge Western dominance merely to economics or politics. In mid-March 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the Global Civilization Initiative which is designed to promote the cultures of the world through efforts to develop awareness of the diverse civilizations of the globe through international cooperation. This is an extension of socialist China’s longstanding efforts to modernize itself while rooting its innovations in the institutions, religions, customs and philosophies of traditional Chinese civilization. Markets and food, for example, have always played an important cultural as well as economic role in Chinese life and there is no reason to believe that they will not continue to play a part within the context of its predominantly socialist economy. From a strategic point of view the Global Civilization Initiative complements and deepens the historic context for China’s own transnational economic initiatives. But the true significance of Xi’s cultural initiative lies in its international implications which provide a strong ideological and historical framework for the emerging multipolar world in which the states of the Global South can assume their rightful place.

The xenophobia and insularity of American foreign policy stands in sharp contrast to this cosmopolitan Chinese vision. America’s goal has become to preserve its imperial hegemony no matter the cost to others. Whereas Xi insists on the necessity of a more open world in order to allow the further development of today’s immense global forces of production the US has regressed toward the reestablishment of trade blocs, economic sanctions and war in order to maintain its dominance.

The opposition of the US to China’s growing influence bases itself in the notion that there exists a rules-based order which the latter does not accept. Many find it difficult to understand what the rules-based order is. But it seems to hark back to the rules established at the end of the last great war when America laid down the rules on which its global dominance was based. This included dollar supremacy, open markets and the spread of liberal democracy. The American rules-based order meanwhile effectively excluded the development of the countries of the Global South which were crippled by the super-exploitation of labour and unequal exchange between themselves and the developed capitalist countries from whom they were forbidden to delink. They were further hobbled by the assumption that their cultures were relics of an outmoded past. But all these presumptions are under threat today, rejected not only by countries subject to imperialist exploitation but even by the US which in contradiction to its own rules has become protectionist economically and politically and increasingly oligarchical and authoritarian.

For a while following the end of the Cold War apologists for American policy like the intellectual Francis Fukuyama advanced the idea that liberal capitalism was in fact the endpoint of history—there being no real alternative. And there are some in the West like the distinguished financial writer Martin Wolf who still believe that capitalism and liberal democracy are compatible with one another and with suitable reforms still viable options. But it would seem that the peoples who live under such liberal regimes are more and more losing faith in the institutions of this order which have deprived them of a political voice and are impoverishing them. Meanwhile a strong xenophobic trend among the American intellectual elite is reflected in The Clash of Civilizations an influential 1996 work of the Harvard political scientist Samuel Huntington in which he foresees future conflicts based on cultural antagonisms (such as the struggle between the West and Islam). Compare this with the Chinese vision of a world civilization based on increased understanding nourished by growing cooperation between different cultures.

But at the heart of American foreign policy today there are three key figures—Jake Sullivan, Antony Blinken and Victoria Nuland—bent on preserving American dominance. All three, but especially Nuland, are connected to a neoconservative group whose roots lie in the political theories of a conservative political philosopher at the University of Chicago named Leo Strauss. The political ascent of the Straussians started in the Reagan period and has continued through all subsequent presidential administrations down to that of Joe Biden. Strauss denounced what he considered the moral nihilism and relativism inherent in modern liberalism. Drawing on the Greek and Roman classics he insisted that state power needed to be based on fundamental ethical and spiritual principles in pursuit of the stability and strength of the state vis-à-vis its enemies. These precepts were however beyond the comprehension of the masses who had to be controlled by the intellectual elite, offering them religious illusions and other so-called noble lies in pursuit of the power of the state.

Strauss’s ideas were echoed by Irving Kristol, a former Trotskyist considered the founder of neoconservatism, who called for a restoration of traditional American values while insisting on the need to pursue an aggressive foreign policy based on realpolitik. Kristol and other Straussians underscored the utility of war as inculcating a military patriotism and moral absolutism into the American citizenry. Neoconservatism views politics in terms of black and white, is impatient of diplomacy and international organizations, favours unilateral American action, and is especially interested in the idea of American control of the Middle East, particularly with regard to safeguarding the security of the state of Israel. It is vehemently anti-communist but unlike other forms of conservativism it accepts the New Deal as strengthening the state. On the other hand, its roots lie in hostility to the New Left and the identity politics of the 1960s and 1970s, especially the anti-racist struggles of the Black population.

The Straussian influence was particularly evident during the Reagan and Bush administrations but is still quite strong in the Biden presidency in the person of Nuland who serves as assistant secretary of state for foreign affairs. She is also the chief engineer of the Ukraine war. She is married to Robert Kagan of the Brookings Institute, with Kristol the intellectual leader of the neoconservatives. She along with Blinken and Sullivan are the trio which are determined to reassert American leadership by militarily and financially blocking the advance of Russia and China. The imperialist drive behind this posture is evident. But so too is the frightening idea that military patriotism and war can restore the moral fibre of the American polity. This in the face of the debacle of the Vietnam experience, not to speak of Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and now Ukraine.

The Americans have their followers in NATO and the European Union and Japan but the rest of the world is taking its distance from these aggressive unilateral politics which cannot remotely restore the material and ideological foundations of American leadership which once were based on Wilsonian principles of international cooperation. Contrast this with the multipolar and cosmopolitan vision of the Chinese which reflects the rising power of that socialist society. It is moving toward economic pre-eminence while continuing to identify with the peoples of the Global South. Its historic vision points away from Western dominance and toward an inclusive future world culture. That it does so signifies the seriousness of China’s bid for global leadership.

Henry Heller is a Professor of History at the University of Manitoba. He is the author of The Birth of Capitalism: A 21st Century Perspective (Pluto Press, 2011), The Cold War and the New Imperialism: A Global History, 1945-2005 (Monthly Review Press, 2006) and The Bourgeois Revolution in France (Berghahn Books, 2006).

