The REIT-ification of housing

Financialized firms including real estate investment trusts (REITs) control 48 percent of purpose-built rentals in Edmonton and 20-30 percent all of rentals across the country. Photo by Stefan Jansson.

“One-ee-and-ah-Two-ee-and-ah-Three-ee-and-ah-Four-”

Mo counts time for a classroom of young people. They bounce up and down, not always to the rhythm Mo sets for them. Mo comes back to ‘one,’ gestures to the class and everyone starts playing a pop song by Imagine Dragons. Mo pauses to show a new student how to press the strings to the fretboard without cramping the muscles in her hand.

Mo is a quick-witted, charming guitar teacher who can reliably make the children who come to his class laugh. In his late twenties, Mo moonlights as a stage musician playing in bands well known on the local scene.

Recently Mo moved from his mother’s place to an apartment owned by Boardwalk, a prominent corporate landlord in Edmonton. Boardwalk is part of a cadre of financialized firms that control 48 percent of purpose-built rentals in the city and 20-30 percent of rentals across the country. Boardwalk is a subspecies of financialized landlord known as a real estate investment trust, or REIT. REITs are similar to hedge funds in that they are managed pots of money designed to extract dividends for investors. The difference between a REIT and a classic hedge fund is that REITs invest in brick-and-mortar properties rather than abstract financial products bought and sold on the stock market.

REITs have become a significant presence in the rental market over the past few decades. They have gone from owning zero rental suites in Canada in 1996 to nearly 200,000 units today.

Real estate has always been a popular investment but there is a reason for the incredible growth of REITs; namely, the fact that Canadian law exempts them from corporate taxes as long as profits are distributed to investors. Through some perfectly legal tax loopholes, those investors can avoid paying income tax on these profits, making REITs some of the least-taxed high-yield investments on the market.

A well-managed REIT will ensure that Mo pays a higher tax rate than either the corporation who owns his building or the investors who profit from it. To put that in context, the $15,000 Mo made in the first quarter of 2024 is taxed at a higher rate than the $145 million Boardwalk collected in rent in the same period.

The REIT-ification of Canadian housing is a major problem (perhaps the problem) with our housing market. When investors take control of housing stock the pressure to generate profit rises. These profits can come from increased fees or reduced services, but the biggest margins lie, counterintuitively, in eviction. Financialized landlords are incentivized to evict residents so that they can charge new tenants significantly higher rents. This displacement of low-income people eliminates affordable housing stock and ultimately drives rents up for everyone.

Boardwalk’s $4.8 billion in assets (up from $4.5 billion in 2023) makes them a relatively minor player in the world of property hoarders. One of Canada’s largest residential-focused REITs, CAPREIT, holds over $16 billion in assets. Impressive, but still small fry next to the largest REIT in the world: an American company called Blackstone that collects rents on an estimated $1 trillion in assets worldwide. Canada is their third-largest wealth extraction site where they hold roughly $20 billion worth of property—a number which will rise by another $3.5 billion after a recent deal targeting single family rentals.

These numbers evince a broader pattern of consolidation. For decades financialized landlords have been accumulating property. They are in big cities, small towns, remote and northern communities; they’ve even started buying mobile home parks. When interest rates were at historic lows during the pandemic these firms entered a manic state. Each quarter a larger share of the market ends up in fewer hands. Real estate, like the telecoms, banking, airlines, and grocery industries is on track to be controlled by just a handful of megacorporations.

The consequences of this move towards oligopoly are entirely predictable. As REITs expand the available stock of affordable housing contracts. The office of the Federal Housing Advocate observed that “housing affordability stresses have increased wherever REITs are active.” This phenomenon is especially striking in Canada. Each year financialization eliminates more affordable housing than is built as part of the nation’s various housing strategies and affordability programs. For every one new affordable unit created, 15 are lost.

The rapid evaporation of affordable housing has created a dire situation for working and marginalized Canadians. Since financialized firms entered the housing market average home prices have risen 318 percent (against an inflation rate of only 48 percent). Two-thirds of tenants are now being charged unaffordable rents. Home ownership has been put out of reach for many with mortgage costs now averaging over 60 percent of the median household income.

There is a temptation to shift responsibility for this crisis away from financialization and onto supply and demand factors (or, if you’re a Conservative, onto the recent spike in immigration), but these are red herrings. Census data shows that the supply of housing has been greater than population growth almost every year since 2010, yet housing price increases consistently outstrip inflation every year.

The acquisition of rental properties by financial firms subjects our homes to the logic of finance capital. The places we live have become sites of exploitation, spaces from which increasing rates of profit must be extracted every quarter. No amount of new construction or anti-immigration policies will change that reality. The emerging oligopolies of financialized landlords will raise rents and fees regardless of the opinions of the invisible hand.

The financialization of housing is a result of policy choices made by successive federal and provincial governments over decades. The Federal Housing Advocate points to three major policy drivers: the retreat of the welfare state in Canada (especially the cancellation of social housing); the removal of rent control and tenant protections; and financial liberalization and deregulation.

Most notable of these is the erosion of rent control. After all, even if the REITs were to control 100 percent of the market their capacity to exploit renters could be curtailed by effective rent control legislation. Unfortunately, after decades of neoliberal government policy more than half of Canada’s provinces and territories do not have rent control. Those that do, like Ontario and New Brunswick, no longer restrict the amount by which landlords can raise the rent year on year.

The solutions seem obvious: decommodify existing housing stock, reinstate rent control, invest in government built and owned social housing, and introduce regulations to keep financial firms out of the market. Despite this clear path forward there have yet to be any significant moves toward decommodification. The closest we have come is a very modest proposal to tax REITs. This was ultimately abandoned by the Trudeau government in the spring following strong opposition from the real estate industry.

Mo’s music students strum their way through another song. Mo is distracted, concerned about his future. Year after year the investor class will seize an increasing share of his income through exorbitant rent increases. How long until this becomes unsustainable? How long until he has to move again? What then? Roommates at 35? Back in with mom at 40?

And if prices keep going up?

What then?

James Hardwick is a writer and community advocate. He has over ten years experience serving adults experiencing poverty and houselessness with various NGOs across the country.

