The media world waits breathlessly for Google’s promised $100 million

Unlike the deathly silence that has fallen over Canadian news media in advance of Google making the first of its promised five $100 million annual payments to subsidize news publishers here, media elsewhere in the world are brimming with speculation. “How long will Google’s $100 million news payout survive” screams the headline atop an Australian blog post. Google’s contribution to Canadian media is “the biggest story in the world right now,” according to Ricky Sutton of Future Media, which bills itself as “Reporting on the collision of Big Tech and Big Media.” Sutton was in what he described as “remote” Prince Edward Island recently for a conference of publishers that focused on ways to extract even more money out of Big Tech, and he’s actually worried that Google’s promised funding may not materialize. “You have a change of government likely next year,” he noted in an interview with Erin Millar of Indiegraf, who is chairing the Canadian Journalism Collective that was controversially chosen by Google to distribute its millions. “Is Google ever going to pay?” Millar, who also heads the entrepreneurial journalism group Indiegraf, calmly assured the cynical Sutton that the money was on its way. “Yes,” she replied. “We have our regulatory approvals. That gives Google a deadline of December 27 to fork over the first $100 million. They have to do that. They’re doing that. The invoice has been sent and approved.” The deal with Google is for five years, she pointed out. “There’s nothing standing in the way of the deal continuing past that five years, unless there’s a change to the legislation.”

And therein lies the rub. With our federal Liberal government teetering and an election imminent, the Online News Act under which Google promised to subsidize news media here could be in jeopardy, since Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has threatened that a Conservative government would repeal it if elected. He calls it a “censorship” bill because Meta has blocked news on its Facebook and Instagram social networks in Canada rather than pay up. Besides, Sutton pointed out, things have changed since Google lost an antitrust lawsuit in the US, where it faces being broken up as an illegal monopolist. Then there’s the lawsuit it now faces in Canada, where our Competition Bureau similarly sued Google recently for anti-competitive conduct in the market for online advertising.

“I worry that Google just won’t pay,” said Sutton, but Millar assured him that’s not the way the global search and online advertising giant operates. “I think if Google was intending to take that path, it would have indicated that through its actions up to now,” she said. “I’ve been involved in some way in each step of this process, ever since the government negotiated the $100 million deal this time last year. It’s gone through every step in good faith. I’ve seen Google dedicate a lot of resources to comply, whereas Facebook just gave Canada the middle finger.”

“You’ve seen the paperwork yourself?” asked the disbelieving Sutton.

“Yeah,” replied Millar. “I was part of negotiating it.”

“Can you send me a copy?”

He then posted it on his blog.

The subject is of renewed interest down under since while Google continues to go along to get along, Meta is now balking at renewing the three-year agreements it negotiated with media companies there following passage of the 2021 News Media Bargaining Code, which took a slightly different approach to wealth transfer from the digital giants to mostly large newspaper publishers like Rupert Murdoch. “We wanted transparency,” noted Millar. “There could be no secret deals, or handshakes. We wanted even the smallest players to know the deal, not just take the word of the bigger media that everyone was getting the same. It was a matter of principle.”

Meta is getting out of news distribution worldwide to avoid the growing movement to make it pay publishers. Australia is thus upping the ante with a so-called “news bargaining incentive” that would severely penalize large digital platforms that refuse to make commercial deals with media outlets even if they drop news. The gambit is the latest in what one media scholar there describes as a game of “four-dimensional chess.”

Sutton got another perspective on wrangling the digital giants from Paul Deegan, who led the lobbying effort for the Online News Act on behalf of newspaper industry association News Media Canada. A former online editor of Murdoch’s disgraced News of the World tabloid, Sutton’s training shows through in his billing of Deegan’s interview. “Today he breaks his silence about what really happened out of sight.” Deegan is always spinning, and he used the occasion to claim that NMC represents journalists and small publishers, while it is actually dominated by private equity players and foreign hedge funds that are destroying our news media rather than adapt them to the new digital reality. “The NMC board had made a decision to represent everyone, from the big guys to mom-and-pop independents, to push collectively for everyone to get fair compensation,” he told Sutton in a rambling, softball interview. “NMC represents roughly 3,000 journalists,” he claimed, while it actually represents their employers, who are trying to rid themselves of journalists as fast as possible.

As lead lobbyist in Ottawa, Deegan was involved only in divvying up the spoils, not extracting them from Google, which he laments. “The Government did this negotiation, and that means there was no collective bargaining,” he told Sutton. “That’s our biggest disappointment, and it’s significant.” According to Deegan, who also did an interview last week with the Seattle Times, he made sure that newspapers got the lion’s share when they were faced with splitting the pie three ways with broadcasters and the CBC. “I walked back into the Minister’s office and said publishing needed more.” One result was limiting the CBC to only $7 million. “We got $63 million, indexed to inflation,” Deegan told Sutton. “With roughly 3,000 journalists, it should work out to around $20,000 per journalist per year, all cash.”

But wait, there’s more. Sutton doubled his Canadian content by also interviewing Narcity founder Chuck Lapointe, who recently won reinstatement with Meta, and Lisa Sygutek, publisher of the Crowsnest Pass Herald in tiny Blairmore, Alberta (population 5,600), who has launched an $8 billion class action lawsuit against Google and Meta. Under the headline “How I made $6 million getting Meta to drop its news ban,” Lapointe told Sutton how his clickbait operation was twice rejected for government subsidies under Ottawa’s $595 million news media bailout passed in 2019 because it was deemed not news, so he appealed to Meta for reinstatement. “In less than two days, our pages were back, and we have been on Meta just as before the news ban ever since.”

Sutton lionized Sygutek as “a Netflix documentary in the making” and “publishing’s Erin Brockovich,” calling her lawsuit “the biggest untold story in global media.” She is suing the digital giants on behalf of Canadian newspapers and seeking reparations for eight years of lost ad revenue. “The ads just stopped,” she explained. “By 2016, the ads were all gone.” Her crusade against Google dates to a cheque she received from the tech giant for 17 cents in an advertising deal. “That pissed me off,” she told Sutton. “My special power is that I don’t hold back. I’d tell the Prime Minister he’s an asshole if I thought he was.”

The fact that the world’s scrutiny is currently on Canada’s media is almost as ironic as the fact that our media gives such little coverage to its own business dealings.

Marc Edge is a journalism researcher and author who lives in Ladysmith, BC. His books and articles can be found online at www.marcedge.com.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.