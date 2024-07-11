The Manitoba NDP’s quiet privatization reversals

The growing risk of privatization in Manitoba must be countered with strong organizing to defend what remains of the province’s already deteriorating public services, writes James Wilt. Photo courtesy Wab Kinew/Facebook.

During the lead-up to the last Manitoba election in October 2023, the provincial NDP consistently and correctly attacked the reigning PC government for its countless privatization efforts. New Democrats used their opposition powers to highlight and stall many of these plans, including those to sell off pieces of Manitoba Hydro, health care services, alcohol sales, health and court air services, provincial parks, public insurance, and much else. After ousting the Cons and forming government, it has taken small steps to reverse some of these efforts, including temporarily pausing privatization of some Manitoba Housing units and pulling back from public-private partnership construction of schools.

This orientation is clearly preferable to the many years of assaults on public institutions by the PCs under Brian Pallister and Heather Stefanson. Yet there are now troubling warning signs that the NDP is opting for its own covert privatization agenda in important areas. While likely more motivated by political convenience and self-inflicted fiscal pressures—compared to the hard-right obsession with decimating the public sector for capitalist gain—these moves should be taken seriously, and opposed just as fiercely. Along with siphoning future revenues from the public to the private sector, even small-scale privatizations gradually undermine institutional expertise, coherence, and viability.

One of the first signs of this trend was the NDP reversal on medical air charters. Despite the party’s lengthy opposition to the privatization of the public Lifeflight air ambulance service, the NDP opted to continue with contracting out private charter flights in early 2024. Government Services Minister Lisa Naylor defended this as a “way to save money,” and that “by consolidating the contract in order to ensure the best price, we at least are going to be saving money while still trying to deliver the best possible service to Manitobans.” In response, the head of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) advocated for the vital service to be brought back under public ownership.

Another alarm bell went off last week with the announcement of two minor injury and illness clinics, which are slated to open at the Grace and Misericordia hospitals in Winnipeg this fall. While opening such publicly-funded facilities is essential to begin to rebuild health care capacity in the province, the operation of these clinics will be contracted out to private providers. The request for proposal makes this orientation clear in its description that “Manitoba is engaging the market to submit proposals to operate and manage minor injury and illness clinic(s) that can provide high quality health care service.”

Regardless of the quality of care these clinics will provide, the way these clinics will be managed represents a dangerous expansion of health care privatization the NDP would surely have fought if the party was still in opposition. The president of the Manitoba Nurses Union described the risks of this decision in detail: “It worries me the two clinics are privately run. Private entities draw funds and staff out of the public health-care system. If nurses are pulled out of the public system, that just increases wait times overall in the public system … If we want to truly work on wait times, we must do everything to pull nurses into the public system.”

There are also reasons to be concerned about the appointment of Allan Danroth as the new CEO of Manitoba Hydro. To be sure, the NDP’s rapid reconfiguration of Crown boards—including Hydro, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries, and Efficiency Manitoba—was overdue after years of the PCs stacking the deck to advance its privatization push. For instance, the MGEU president acknowledged the appointment of the new Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) board as a “a critical first step in negotiating a fair deal and ending the strike” that was ongoing at the time.

The newly appointed Hydro board summarily ridded the Crown of the former CEO, shortly after her recommitment to purchase additional electricity from private producers if needed. At the time, then Finance Minister Adrien Sala, who was also responsible for Hydro, explained that “as it relates to the development of new energy resources, we want those to be publicly generated.” There are many important reasons to pursue this goal, including public capture of surplus revenue, ensuring high-quality infrastructure and jobs, and direct oversight and transparency of operations.

Still, the appointment of a new Hydro head raises questions, particularly in the context of the utility’s looming power crunch and debt pressures. For one, Danroth comes straight out of the private sector, previously serving as the vice-president of Alberta-Pacific Forest Industries (Al-Pac), the “largest single-line kraft pulp producer in North America,” and another private power company before that. Such a background will inevitably shape his orientation to the problems that Hydro faces. As reported by CBC’s Bartley Kives, the board chair and the NDP government have both “softened their positions” on private electricity procurement, while the new CEO “would not rule out private partnerships playing some role in a new Manitoba energy strategy that is slated to be made public before the end of September.” Nothing is set in stone, but there are certainly reasons to be wary about these movements.

Concerns about the Manitoba NDP’s quiet privatization reversals are especially justified in the context of Premier Wab Kinew’s conservative fiscal approach, which has included commitments to balance the budget, along with maintaining and even marketing PC-era tax cuts, which would deprive the province of much needed revenues to fund urgently needed services like public housing. The party’s equally conservative climate platform opposes the carbon tax without any serious alternative, and includes a Canadian Taxpayer Federation-celebrated gas tax freeze that will blow an even bigger hole in the government budget. These moves exemplify the lengths that the supposedly social democratic party will go to re-establish itself as Manitoba’s natural governing party.

There have, too, been positive changes since the NDP returned to power, including funding for a safe consumption site and the landfill search, as well as the implementation of stronger labour laws including card check and anti-scab legislation. In the face of rising right-wing populism across much of the country, Kinew and the NDP remain extremely popular. They even managed to pull off a shocking by-election win in the wealthy Winnipeg neighbourhood of Tuxedo, a PC stronghold for the riding’s entire four-decade history. But this growing risk of privatization in Manitoba must be taken seriously, and countered with strong organizing to defend what remains of the province’s already deteriorating public services.

James Wilt is a Winnipeg-based PhD candidate and freelance writer. His next book, Dogged and Destructive: Essays on the Winnipeg Police, comes out in September 2024.

