The NDP must withdraw from the Canada-Israel Interparliamentary Group

IDF soldiers at a checkpoint in the West Bank. Photo by Y.P./Flickr.

This statement was initiated by Just Peace Advocates and the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute.

Over the past eighteen months Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, B’tselem and the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 have all concluded that Israel is guilty of the crime of apartheid.

In recent months NDP Foreign Affairs Critic Heather McPherson has repeatedly asked Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly why the Liberal government rejects the conclusion of Amnesty’s 280-page report titled “Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians: a cruel system of domination and a crime against humanity.”

A number of NDP MPs recently signed Independent Jewish Voices’ Together Against Apartheid pledge and others have voiced criticism of Israeli apartheid.

In April of last year NDP members overwhelmingly supported a resolution that called for suspending arms sales to Israel and “ending all trade and economic cooperation with illegal settlements in Israel-Palestine.”

While the party sharpens its critique of Israel’s subjugation of Palestinians, NDP MP Randall Garrison remains vice-chair of the Canada-Israel Interparliamentary Group. NDP MPs Lisa Marie Barron, Gord Johns and Bonita Zarrillo are also listed on the website of a group which has a mandate to promote “greater friendship” and “further co-operation” between Canada and Israel.

Four years ago 200 prominent musicians, academics, trade unionists and NDP members released “A Call for the NDP to Withdraw from the Canada-Israel Interparliamentary Group.” Since that time the Israeli military has killed prominent Palestinian journalists, repeatedly bombed Gaza and Syria, assassinated individuals in Iran and expanded illegal settlements in the West Bank.

It is incoherent for the NDP to echo the findings of prominent human rights groups’ while simultaneously participating in a group promoting “co-operation” with Israel.

It’s time for Jagmeet Singh to formally disassociate the NDP from the Canada-Israel Interparliamentary Group.

A general view of Israel’s Separation Wall in Jerusalem. Photo by Erik Törner/Flickr.

Signatories:

Organizations endorsing this statement include:

Academics for Palestine-Concordia

Al-Haq, Palestine

Al-Quds Committee Toronto

Australians for Palestine

BDS Vancouver/Coast Salish Territories

Beit Zatoun Art & Culture House

Canada Palestine Association-Vancouver

Canadian Arab Federation

Canadian Arab Society Of London

Canadian BDS Coalition

Canadian Foreign Policy Institute

Canadian Women’s Declaration

Chrysalis Theatre, Saskatoon

Coalition Against Israeli Apartheid, Victoria

Coordinación por Palestina, Uruguay

Early Childhood Development Intercultural Partnerships, Victoria

Edmonton Small Press Association

Free Palestine Halifax

Global Compliance Research Project, Victoria

Global Peace Alliance BC Society

Greater Toronto for BDS (GT4BDS)

Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War

Human Rights for All (HR4A) Saskatchewan

Human Without Borders Organization

Justice for Palestinains - Calgary

Montréal for a World BEYOND War

NDP Socialist Caucus

Niagara Movement for Justice in Palestine-Israel (NMJPI)

Oakville Palestinian Rights Association

Palestine House

Palestine Solidarity, St. John’s NL

Palestinian and Jewish Unity

Palestinian Association of Hamilton

People for Peace London

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network

SE London Lewisham Friends of Palestine

Social Justice Centre UBC

Socialist Action

Sustainable Development Association & Indigene Community

The Canada Files

The University of British Columbia (UBC)’s Solidarity For Palestinian Human Rights Club

Victoria Peace Coalition

