Shenanigans and misogyny at the Assembly of First Nations

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is a political organization that advocates on behalf of First Nations with the federal government. Originating as the National Indian Brotherhood in the late 1960s, it has only ever been led by men.

That changed in June 2021 when the chiefs made ‘her’story and elected the first female national chief. It was not the first time a woman had run for the post.

The win for RoseAnne Archibald—then regional chief of Ontario—did not come easily. It required an unprecedented five rounds of voting.

Fast forward to July 2023, and news articles describe a leader whose time in power was fraught from the start.

It seems it began when Archibald was still regional chief and, through her leadership, the chiefs of Ontario passed a resolution seeking an independent financial review of the AFN in February 2021.

A day after the confidential resolution was passed, then-National Chief Perry Bellegarde and legal counsel for the AFN advised Archibald of harassment allegations against her.

In this context, theories about the struggle to unseat her in 2021 as national chief become more nuanced: was it because she is a woman? Because she was leading the charge for financial accountability? Because of alleged harassment claims?

Of course, it could be a combination of all three. What we do know is that, ignited in the months before she became national chief, money, gender and harassment have formulated the enduring narrative arc of her leadership at AFN.

Over the past two years, we have actively witnessed how the first female leader of the AFN has led and how she has been treated in her leadership.

We, and others, have written privately to support and publicly to defend her.

Prompted by her ousting on June 28—at a virtual special chiefs assembly—we are compelled to speak out again of the events of the last few weeks and days.

Human resources investigation into complaints against Archibald

The special assembly was called to address the findings of a human resources investigation into complaints against Archibald (we don’t know if this is the same investigation from 2021). The meeting ended with her being removed from her position.

A minority of eligible chiefs attended the meeting, and a majority of those voted for her removal.

Presented now with a newly appointed Interim National Chief, Joanna Bernard, many are still grappling with the sudden and shocking ousting.

Many status Indians had been pressing the AFN to reverse course on this.

We were focused on trying to steer AFN towards good Indigenous governance and leadership practices with a humble but stalwart online petition.

Presented for “status Indians” to consider (the AFN is a “status Indian” organization), the petition obtained 427 signatures in just a few days, with very little public profile.

Regional chiefs were notified by email of the petition on July 7, with a final submission of the numbers of signatories being sent at 8:46 am AST on July 11. They were asked to circulate the petition to chiefs and councils (we do not know if they did this).

The regional chiefs must have known First Nation status members were petitioning to have the duly elected national chief reinstated, to have a previous resolution to support her leadership from the June 28 assembly brought forward, and to ensure Indigenous best practices were being employed in internal human resource matters.

Reading Archibald’s statement posted to her professional Facebook page (June 10) about the appointment of an interim national chief, we can’t help but wonder if a major reason for removing her was to squash her repeated calls for a forensic financial audit of AFN.

Interim National Chief Joanna Bernard has assured First Nations-in-Assembly that annual reports have been reviewed and there are no concerns.

A forensic audit is not a financial audit

The AFN seems to be supplanting “forensic audit” with “audited financial statements,” because, let’s be clear: a forensic audit is not a financial audit. The former investigates fraud or illegality; the latter is an annual review of finances.

Apparently, in one of her first acts of leadership, Bernard suggested to chiefs and the public that they are the same.

The AFN’s refusal to consider resolutions that would address a significant wish to reinstate the former national chief, and the swift acceptance of the existing agenda at the AFN’s meeting on July 11, fuels already robust speculation about the AFN’s treatment of the former national chief.

In a deeply ironic move, the findings of a report on gender and sexual orientation-based discrimination within the AFN, which had been endorsed in December 2020, were presented on the second day of the annual general assembly.

Weeks after ousting her as national chief, refusing to include a resolution for her reinstatement, and shutting her out of online access to the assembly despite being a proxy for Hornepayne First Nation, the public learned that “toxic behaviours exist at all levels of the AFN, including the secretariat, the executive, regional offices, and the national chief’s office.”

As Ojibwe and Ktunaxa women, respectively, and Indigenous feminist scholars, we understand how different circuits of power work, including in Indigenous organizations funded by the settler state.

It hurts to witness the regalia in the AFN’s annual general assembly and know that spiritually inspired, highly principled governance that the regalia suggests is not there.

It’s unsettling to see our people carry on at the assembly as though nothing cataclysmic has happened.

It’s worrisome to see our young leaders being socialized to do politics thusly.

Is this trauma? Internalized colonization? Intentional political manipulation?

It feels like gaslighting and a failure of leadership

Whatever the explanation, it feels like gaslighting and a failure of leadership. We know we would not want the young people in our lives to be mentored and trained in this way.

The politics that deposed RoseAnne Archibald in such a miserable fashion, for such opaque reasons, are embarrassing.

This is not who we are collectively as Indigenous peoples who are the living legacy of our ancestors.

It’s not how to behave, when we have inherited sophisticated methods of governance, laws and healing from those who came before us, and when we have the self-determining capability to create new ways that transcend those presented by the state.

This is not how we are to treat each other.

Archibald’s experience is not how we demonstrate respect for Indigenous women.

It’s not how we are to behave in private and most definitely not on the public stage.

The AFN leadership knows that across our nations, our people are fighting to find and acknowledge missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse peoples.

Yet, through their actions, the AFN is endorsing the poor treatment of all Indigenous women by treating the former national chief the way they have.

But then again, maybe this is who we have become, here in this place called Canada.

Treaties full of broken promises

This place that corralled us onto reserves under the Indian Act, while at the same time signing treaties full of broken promises.

This place that harnesses us with its laws and by-laws, budgets and bureaucratic expectations, its “rules of procedure.”

These cages are meant to keep us under the control of the state; they are meant to discipline, assimilate, or extinguish us and our authentic power.

Making Indigenous women go missing from their highly visible political roles is what happens when Indigenous women refuse to accommodate colonial power or abandon their principles.

Jody Wilson-Raybould entered the political arena and navigated similarly treacherous paths in a way that unabashedly stood upon and foregrounded Indigenous values, laws and governance. These principles were meaningful to many Indigenous peoples and Canadians.

She was subjected to the fiercest political scrutiny an Indigenous woman has faced in Canada. She made us proud; she makes us proud.

We feel similarly about Archibald. The two political spheres they navigated are different, but their practices look the same and both have produced the same result.

Positions, institutions and systems of Canadian power

The AFN is intimately tied to the federal government and has been since it was the National Indian Brotherhood. AFN national and regional chiefs are savvy about the positions, institutions and systems of Canadian power.

Perhaps the AFN has adopted the unpleasant politics of the settler state as its own?

While we consider the AFN’s relevance, we wait for Canada to reject colonialism and embark on relationships with Indigenous peoples on a nation-to-nation basis, where it can respect Indigenous governance orders that uphold Indigenous leaders regardless of gender.

We wait for a Canada that can work effectively with authentic principled leaders such as the Jody Wilson-Rayboulds, RoseAnne Archibalds, Cindy Blackstocks, Ellen Gabriels and Molly Wickhams of the world for the creation of a new Canada.

We want Indigenous organizations that can work with them as well.

While we wait, we continue to seek and expect transformative politics. We, and many, many others, petition.

We petition creation and our own spirits, our kin and communities; we petition the teachings of the past, present and future; and, we petition authentic principled Indigenous leaders to keep the embers of our nations on our lands and waters glowing, despite the overbearing oppression of the ugly politics still in play.

This is good Indigenous governance, and it begins within each of us.

waaseyaa’sin Christine Sy is makwa odoodem (bear clan) from Obiishkikaang Lac Seul First Nation in northwestern Ontario and Island Lake, a forested and lake-d area north of Bawating Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Joyce Green is a professor emerita of political science at the University of Regina. She is also a member of the Ktunaxa Nation, and a band member of Yaqit ʔa·knuqⱡiʔit (Tobacco Plains).

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.