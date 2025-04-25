Demolishing Pierre Poilievre’s radical blueprint for Canada

Pierre Poilievre during an interview with TVA Nouvelles, June 2024. Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

The Poilievre Project: A Radical Blueprint for Corporate Rule Martin Lukacs Breach Books, 2025

With the federal election imminent, the publication of Martin Lukacs’ critical biography of Pierre Poilievre’s life and politics could not have been better timed.

The first book from The Breach’s new publishing arm Breach Books, The Poilievre Project: A Radical Blueprint for Corporate Rule, is a short but incisive analysis of Poilievre’s ideology. The theme of the book is straightforward: the mainstream media has done a poor job of grasping and communicating the foundations of Poilievre’s political project and the persistence of the deeply radical neoliberal beliefs he has held over nearly his entire life. Where other Poilievre biographies are more comprehensive but also more superficial and lacking in critical analysis, Lukacs proposes an “episodic, analytic, and investigative look at Poilievre’s ideology, playbook, and policy program—and the corporate coalition forming behind him.” This deeper and more methodical analysis yields a nuanced portrait of Poilievre as simultaneously representing neoliberal continuity, but also embodying a more radical far-right break from the history of Canadian neoliberalism.

The book opens with a quick introduction to the background behind Poilievre’s rise and his brand of populist performance blended with neoliberal austerity, before embarking on a deep dive into Poilievre’s reverence for the ideas of Milton Friedman. As a fellow researcher of the connections between Poilievre and Friedman, I was impressed with the importance that Lukacs accords Poilievre’s ideological attachment not just to Friedman’s general philosophy, but to the ideas set out specifically in his two biggest books, Capitalism and Freedom (1962) and A Monetary History of the United States (1963). I share Lukacs’ criticism of the neglect of this bond with Friedman by the mainstream media, and even many left journalists. Indeed, as Lukacs maintains, Capitalism and Freedom is a sort of Rosetta Stone when it comes to Poilievre’s core ideological beliefs. Throughout his life, Poilievre has parroted Friedman on monetarism, inflationary theory, and school vouchers as a tool to reduce government’s role in education, in addition to subscribing to Friedman’s proposed negative income tax scheme (a self-proclaimed Trojan horse aimed at eliminating the programs and services of the welfare state), among many other aspects of Friedman’s classical liberal vision. This is because Poilievre adopts Friedman’s view of the state wholesale: the free market and individual responsibility represent economic freedom, and the state, particularly in its Keynesian welfare state and bureaucratic forms, exists to coerce individuals into surrendering their economic freedom for the sake of growing the state through redistributive taxation. Echoing Friedman, Poilievre has affirmed: “Everything the government does, even the good things, is done by the coercive force of taxation, a gun to the head.” Lukacs’ treatment of this ideological filiation, while not as exhaustive as traditional scholarly work, is on point and essential to understanding Poilievre.

The second chapter of The Poilievre Project provides a quick overview of the Tory leader and his political career and ideas, starting from his initial involvement in the Reform Party and the connections he forged with several future prominent conservatives like Jason Kenney, Stockwell Day, Ezra Levant, and Stephen Harper through to his early time as a member of the Harper Conservatives.

Chapter three tracks the rise of Justin Trudeau and the fall of Harper, explaining how conservative media and strategists adopted a clear framework of engaging with social media and the Internet to disseminate their right-wing messaging. While this involved traditional conservative advocacy groups and think tanks, Lukacs shows how groups like Ontario and Canada Proud were instrumental not only in spreading misinformation, but also in the development of increasingly polemical right-wing politics, and he highlights Poilievre’s emergence as an online political firebrand within the wider movement.

Chapters four and five unpack the myth of Poilievre’s working class politics. The former focuses on his right-wing populist performance and right-wing bedfellows, while the latter tracks lobbyist and corporate relationships that Poilievre cultivated while giving “anti-corporate” speeches. Lukacs’ ideological analysis is key here. He talks about how Poilievre has been able to court the working class despite advocating an ideology directly opposed to its class interests, largely due to the political and class vacuum created by a middling centrist NDP that has consistently betrayed labour and working class voters for the sake of the electoral ambitions of the consultants who run the party. Lukacs’ observation that “They wanted to have their workers—and eat them too” perhaps best encapsulates Poilievre’s strategy. Lukacs is also at his analytical best when he focuses on the rise of what he calls the “Tech-Tory nexus,” the loose but purposeful political alliance between Poilievre and Canadian tech libertarians (led by Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke).

The final chapter is somewhat speculative; here Lukacs tries to envisage what Poilievre will do if he succeeds in becoming prime minister. Building on his analysis to that point, Lukacs concludes that Poilievre would implement further neoliberal austerity measures and enact Friedman’s vision of the state under capitalism—but to what degree remains up for grabs. Poilievre is on the record advocating the elimination of most government social provisioning, and replacing it with a minimal basic income plan inspired by Friedman’s negative income tax. He has also been clear on his views regarding government deficits and all forms of taxation, but particularly his penchant for eliminating capital gains taxes and severely limiting corporate tax rates. Channeling Friedman, his goal is to shrink the state’s role in providing even basic protections for Canadians. supposedly in the name of freedom and letting the free market flourish, all while increasing state spending on policing, the military, and ramping up border security, all sure signs of the trend towards authoritarian neoliberalism. In the absence of an active class politics and resistance from a truly left-wing working class party, Canadian politics is set to be dominated for the foreseeable future by a libertarian-tinged neoliberal right-wing populist and a technocratic neoliberal representative of the banking elite.

The main strength of Lukacs’ biography is that it subjects the history of Poilievre’s life and politics to critical analysis, making for an insightful and instructive portrait of the would-be next Conservative prime minister. The journalistic research is top notch and the writing is clear, concise and effective. It is an understatement to say that the book compares very favourably with two other Poilievre biographies that have been published. Far-right Conservative Party candidate Andrew Lawton—who is no stranger to his own scandals both in 2018 and 2025—authored a sycophantic and fawning book on Poilievre in 2024, probably for the purpose of boosting his own political capital within the party. The book is not without value insofar as Lawton had access to Poilievre and other insiders, allowing him to write a descriptive history that can be of use to critical researchers.

The more important contrast is with Mark Bourrie’s book Ripper: The Making of Pierre Poilievre, which came out at the same time as Lukacs’ book and attempts to position itself as the must-read critical history of Poilievre. Ripper is arguably the least useful book of the three for several reasons. First, it is very superficial and written from a liberal political perspective at best, with Bourrie often sounding like a Red Tory reminiscing about the past and devoting a good deal of space to his own political biography and ideas. Second, although Bourrie aims to take a critical view, it is evident that he has not read much scholarly research on his subject matter and lacks an adequate understanding of key concepts as well as of Poilievre’s political ideology and strategy. He consistently refers to neoconservatism or libertarianism (he only mentions neoliberalism twice and as a throwaway word) and sees Poilievre as either politically equivalent to or derivative of Donald Trump (both mistaken readings). As part of his discussion of fascism, Bourrie basically reprints a conversation he had with the AI app GROK, in lieu of references to any scholarly work on fascism. He also plays a little fast and loose with citations and makes unsubstantiated points. For example, to back his claim that Poilievre’s mother took him to anti-abortion rallies as a child, he cites a clarification of the Vatican’s stance on divorce. For the record, neither Lukacs’ research nor my own has unearthed any evidence that Poilievre attended protests against abortion as a child.

Of the three biographies I have read, Lukacs’ The Poilievre Project stands alone as the must-read book. It weds lively journalistic writing with probing historical and critical analysis to illuminate both Poilievre’s personal political history and the deep ideological foundations underpinning his thinking. Even as a book of the moment, it will be indispensable to researchers and activists for years to come.

If Poilievre loses, and even in the unlikely event that he is toppled as leader of the Conservative Party, the type of politics he has developed and refined, rooted in reactionary Friedmanite neoliberal ideology, is here to stay. And Carney’s technocratic brand of neoliberalism will do little to contest it. Only an organized left coalition can make sure it does not prevail.

Ryan Kelpin has a Ph.D. in Political Science from York University where he is also a contract faculty member. In addition to his scholarly work on neoliberalism and right-wing populism in Ontario and Canada, he is a contributor to Jacobin, Canadian Dimension, and The Grind.

