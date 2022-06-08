Rethinking police reform and abolition in the wake of Uvalde

Members of the Uvalde Police Department pose for a photo, August 2018. Photo from Facebook.

Eighty minutes passed between the first call to the Uvalde Police Department and the killing of the gunman inside Robb Elementary School, where nineteen students and two teachers were slain on May 24.

For residents of the small Texas town, the ‘what-ifs’ of those 80 minutes have ignited a hot streak of anger towards the Uvalde Police Department. Writing in the Associated Press, Adriana Gomez Licon and Jamie Stengle quote a local who criticizes the police response: “If you are scared, then don’t be a police officer. Go flip burgers.” Reporting for NPR, Adrian Florido quotes another: “I live here 45 years, and they haven’t done nothing. Look at all these innocent little babies. Did they have to die because they didn’t want to go inside?”

Social media comments are far harsher. A post on the Public Freakout subreddit shows a video of heavily-armed, disorganized officers arguing and shouting with distraught parents outside the school. User Sameiimo comments, “This is what happens when you militarise a group of cowards who receive barely any training and the best work they can do is shoot unarmed people trying to not be killed by them. They’re all power hungry cowards who don’t have the balls to actually do their jobs.”

Referring to the massacre, journalist Bobby Lewis writes on Twitter, “cops whine and bitch about risking their lives to defend people, and when a shooter shows up in what looks like (but isn’t) body armor, they run & hide while a massacre unfolds.”

cops whine and bitch about risking their lives to defend people, and when a shooter shows up in what looks like (but isn't) body armor, they run & hide while a massacre unfolds. an unarmed teacher was brave enough to try. — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 25, 2022

The debate on policing in modern America and the Western world has been vigorously renewed, but the narrative has received a novel twist: police have been revealed to be incompetent cowards, too craven to even commit the violence they are entitled to. It follows that the police in Uvalde, whose budget makes up 40 percent of the city’s spending, simply did not do enough.

At first blush, this new facet of anti-police sentiment might be seen as a promising development in the abolition movement, which itself launched into the mainstream in Canada and elsewhere following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020. But is foregrounding police incompetence the right way to push the movement forward?

By arguing that police did not do enough, we locate the problems of policing within lone officers, thus limiting ourselves to regulating the behaviour of individual cops. This could have the perverse effect of actually increasing funding for police and the securitization of schools, particularly if policymakers try to solve the issue of police not doing enough by making the police do more.

This already happened in Canada following the Sandy Hook massacre, when Ontario schools implemented locked-door policies and reinforced the integration of police and school boards through police-school board protocols, as well as mandatory lockdown plans.

Focusing on individual action also risks lionizing the work of groups including the United States Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) whose agents engaged and killed the shooter in Uvalde. BORTAC is the militarized wing of the federal agency responsible for detaining migrant children at the US-Mexico border. The unit itself was founded to quell riots at Immigration and Naturalization Service detention facilities and has recently been mobilized to arrest undocumented immigrants in sanctuary cities and put down protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

Despite also being law enforcement and guilty of all the ills of modern police and more, BORTAC is spared much of the vitriol directed toward the Uvalde Police Department. Back on Reddit, one user inquired, “May be a dumb question but why did the border patrol take the lead? Just more brave and competent?” In the same thread, another user writes about the BORTAC agent who fired the killing shot, saying “They need to make this guy the fucking police chief.” Both posts received nearly 500 upvotes.

This is worrying. Rather than being channeled toward systemic changes to ensure public safety, the anger towards police in the wake of the Uvalde massacre is being directed towards their inability or unwillingness to commit violence. We cannot allow the narrative of this event to fall back on the tired action-hero narrative of good guys with guns saving the day, while overpaid and undertrained cowards look on.

When we focus the argument on police incompetence in an active shooter situation, we drag out the weighty implication that even the police force of a small city like Uvalde should be expected to perform what amounts to urban warfare at a moment’s notice. This is not a desirable outcome. Instead we need to see and present the bare fact that we cannot police ourselves out of discord and violence.

Framing this core issue properly will turn the discussion away from police training, and hopefully towards community building, mental health supports for young men and more creative, regenerative and effective efforts to improve public safety.

William Harrison is a professional researcher born on and living in Treaty One territory.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.