Release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest video shows why police shouldn’t control body-cam footage

Tyre Nichols is seen leaning against a car during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on January 7, 2023. Photo courtesy the City of Memphis/AP.

On January 7, 2023, Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was savagely pummeled, beaten, and electrocuted with a 50,000-volt Taser weapon by five Black Memphis police officers following a routine traffic stop. Mr. Nichols, who was a father to a four-year-old son, was hospitalized in critical condition and died three days later from injuries sustained during the police onslaught.

Officials ignored calls from Nichols’ family attorney Ben Crump to release officer body-cam video footage in the days after the beating and before charges were laid against the five officers, all of whom were fired and charged with second-degree murder. Only on January 27 did officials release the footage.

Why exactly the recording was made public when it was, after the five officers had already been dismissed and criminally charged, remains less clear.

Body cameras are widely believed to reduce police use-of-force and to bring accountability to policing, but the purported effectiveness of the devices remains mixed. Indeed, research even suggests that body cameras “appeared to increase police use of force” in some jurisdictions.

Accountability can never be assumed as body cameras can readily be switched off so that police misconduct is not recorded, just as a Black Memphis police officer did in 2018 when he shot Martavious Banks, a 25-year-old Black man (who survived the ordeal). The shooting sparked peaceful protests that resulted in six arrests, suspended officers, and a civil lawsuit. The police officer who deactivated his body camera, in direct violation of Memphis Police Department policy, resigned from his position, and wasn’t charged in connection with the shooting.

Between 2016-2018, dozens of Memphis police officers were found to have violated department body camera policy resulting in numerous suspensions and reprimand. The officers who beat Nichols to death were wearing activated body-worn cameras. It is horrifying to consider that the officers who killed Nichols may have failed to deactivate them because they believed—at least to some degree—their actions to be warranted.

Or perhaps the officers expected little to no reprisals given the documented history of Memphis police administrators reversing excessive force findings. The savage beating death of Nichols, while sickening and atrocious, should come as little to no surprise to anyone paying attention to the longstanding history of police misconduct in Memphis.

Accountability is generally understood as the ability to assign responsibility to obligate an individual or institution to answer for their actions. In the context of policing, this means holding individual police officers responsible for their violent actions.

The five Memphis officers were fired and criminally charged, and officials publicly denounced their actions. In other words, the five offending officers were held accountable for their misdeeds. Whether justice will be served is another matter altogether and remains to be seen.

Why then release the body camera footage to the public since accountability in effect had already been realized? One plausible and demonstrable explanation is that police officials are leveraging footage of the graphic death to promote and legitimize the institution of policing.

Police legitimacy relies on the public support of police actions. The release of the footage draws public support of the sensible decision to charge the individual officers thus deflecting attention away from the violence enacted by police—individualizing and separating violence from the organization that produced the conditions for violence. Release of the footage further thwarts warranted criticisms of the institution of policing by demonstrating to the broader public that the Memphis Police Department is filled with good officers rooting out the bad apples.

The Memphis Police Department releases body camera footage “at its own discretion”—usually when it serves the interests of police (with some exceptions, as policy and law governing the release of body camera footage ranges across jurisdictions). Whereas if footage is determined to be problematic for police, requests for recordings are regularly stonewalled.

In Memphis, for example, a 2021 public records request for body camera footage was denied on the grounds that it could “possibly lead to criminal charges” against an officer nicknamed “Taserface”—for his excessive use of the weapon—by his own colleagues (the officer eventually resigned). The five officers who beat Nichols to death were fired and charged prior to the official release of the footage to the public.

The official decision to release footage of Nichols’ death was “timed with public reaction in mind” when businesses and schools were closed. The footage was promoted by the Memphis police chief and other officials as “worse” than the recording of Rodney King’s brutal encounter with officers in Los Angeles in 1991, a catalyst for the LA riots in which dozens were killed and thousands were injured. Unsurprisingly, calls for peaceful protests including by President Joe Biden and amplified in media reports primed expectations for “violent demonstrations” between police and protesters.

The release of the footage was, as pointed out by Black activist Bree Newsome Bass, hyped much like a movie release. Presenting Black death and brutality in the style of entertainment has been called “black trauma porn.” Nevertheless, upon the release of the footage, protestors took to the streets across the US.

Memphis police could reasonably anticipate crowds would assemble, not just in Memphis, but elsewhere, just as they had in 2020 following the bystander viral video of the police murder of George Floyd. Unlike Nichols’ murder, in the Floyd case police never had full control of the dissemination of the footage of their excessive use of force. Although the officers who participated in Floyd’s murder were all wearing body cameras, it was in fact bystander video that drew attention to the officers’ crimes. The police therefore had little choice but to react. By contrast, police were given ample opportunity to proactively and carefully plan and stage the public release of the footage of Nichols’ murder.

Police and their advocates respond to videos of police abuse with renewed pledges to retrain officers. Indeed, calls to improve police training in the US in response to the death of Nichols have already begun. In Canada, in direct response to the Nichols footage, organizations such as the Ottawa Police Service have declared they “are rolling out a training program for all police members” and highlighted related changes to the 2023 police budget. Similar reforms were announced by the Ottawa Police in 2016 following the violent death of Abdirahman Abdi, a 37-year-old Black man, at the hands of police. A video of the violent encounter shows a police officer kicking and punching Abdi while wearing reinforced “plated” gloves. The officer, Constable Daniel Montsion, was charged with manslaughter and found not guilty (he remains employed). Montsion had undergone use-of-force training just months prior to Abdi’s death.

Calls for reform are not unusual following videos of police violence and have previously resulted in multi-million dollar increases in taxpayer funding for officer “re-training,” plans to build new facilities, requests for “accountability pay” related to the use of body cameras, more tools and weaponry, and the hiring of additional police personnel. None of this has stopped police violence and it never will. In fact, in spite of police claims that they have engaged in training and other measures to reduce acts of violence, police killings reached a record high last year in the US.

The practice of releasing body camera footage will continue to remain foremost in the interests of police especially when they continue to retain control over the tapes. While body cameras will never solve the problem of police violence, it should not be up to the police to decide when and how footage is released as a legitimacy tool to leverage public support of police actions.

Christopher J. Schneider is Professor of Sociology at Brandon University and author of Policing and Social Media: Social Control in an Era of New Media (Lexington Books, 2016).

