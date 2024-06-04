Open letter: Stop subsidizing genocide

Pro-Palestine rally in Helsinki, Finland, October 21, 2023. Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

The following open letter has been signed by Gabor Maté, Yann Martel, Linda McQuaig, Roger Waters, Monia Mazigh, Desmond Cole, Libby Davies, Alex Neve Richard Falk, Michael Lynk, Sarah Jama, and many others. To see the full list of signatories, click here.

Dear Minister of National Revenue Marie-Claude Bibeau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,

Days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to “immediately halt” its military offensive in Rafah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked the besieged city, killing dozens of women and children at a displaced persons camp. The atrocity is the latest in a campaign that’s left at least 40,000 Palestinians dead, 80,000 injured and two million displaced. Over the past eight months Israel has also destroyed nearly half of all buildings, water sources, and agricultural land in Gaza.

At the same time, the Netanyahu government has intensified its settlement construction and violence in the occupied West Bank. During the past eight months Israel has detained nearly 9,000 Palestinians.

“Taxpayer-subsidized charitable donations may well be Canada’s most important contribution to Palestinian dispossession,” begins a recent parliamentary petition drawing attention to an under-appreciated phenomenon. More than 200 registered Canadian charities funnel a quarter of a billion dollars a year to projects in Israel. Many of these groups finance projects that support the Israeli military, racist organizations and West Bank settlements in contravention of Canada Revenue Agency rules.

As detailed in a recent letter NDP revenue critic Niki Ashton recently sent to national revenue minister Bibeau, subsidized Canadian funds have gone to extremist settler organization Regavim, which was co-founded by far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Additionally, Canadians have funded a group that’s been involved in blocking aid trucks to Gaza and one that promotes soldiers planting Israeli flags in Gaza and a campaign stating: “Victory for Israel! Demolish. Enter. Remain in Gaza!”

Over the past 17 years the HESEG Foundation alone has raised nearly $200 million to assist non-Israelis who join that country’s military even though CRA rules state clearly that “supporting the armed forces of another country is not” charitable activity. Another registered charity, the Canadian Zionist Cultural Association, has raised $50 million since 1992 despite an Israel Defense Forces website listing it as an international organization “authorized to raise donations for the IDF.” In the past year formal complaints have been submitted to the CRA detailing how a dozen different Israel focused charities’—with over $100 million in annual revenue—violate CRA rules. Several Canadian charities have provided funding to the Duvdevan Foundation, an Israeli charity that claims to offer support to current members of the “Duvdevan” undercover unit of the IDF which, among other operations, engages in extrajudicial assassinations of Palestinians.

Amidst the slaughter and starvation in Gaza, the role charitable organizations play in Palestinian dispossession is increasingly being questioned. Ten thousand Canadians recently signed a parliamentary petition to “investigate all Canadian charities providing funds to illegal Israeli settlement activity and/or the Israeli military.” At the same time, prominent US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just endorsed, “Not On Our Dime!: Ending NY Funding of Israeli Settler Violence Act,” which would revoke the tax-exempt status of groups assisting illegal settlements and Israel’s armed forces.

In posting her letter to Minister Bibeau demanding an investigation of “charities funding Israeli military operations in Gaza and illegal Israeli settlements,” Niki Ashton concluded, “not one cent of Canadian tax dollars should be funding genocide.”

We agree. The CRA must enforce its rules on registered charities assisting foreign militaries, racist organizations and West Bank settlements.

