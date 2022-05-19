Ontario’s political parties aren’t treating the housing crisis with the urgency it deserves

Condo towers in downtown Toronto. Photo by VV Nincic/Flickr.

Rental housing has been on the frontlines of Doug Ford’s war on the working class over the past four years.

Shortly after taking power in 2018, Ford removed rent control on new units, allowing landlords to hike rents in newly constructed buildings to whatever price the market could bear once a tenant moved out.

Then there was the “eviction bill”—otherwise known as the Protecting Tenants and Strengthening Community Housing Act, or Bill 184—which allows landlords and tenants to enter into repayment agreements for late rent, but which subsequently allows landlords to bypass the Landlord Tenant Board (LTB) if a tenant misses a payment and opt straight for eviction. Instituted in 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic, the bill was criticized for its overt cruelty and how disconnected it was from the reality many faced given the COVID crisis.

There are other problems, too. With the law on their side, landlords evict tenants through various schemes, using renovation, demolition, and supposed own-use as reasons to flip tenants and make more money. It is popular to say that “loopholes” exist in various pieces of Ontario’s housing legislation that allow tenants to be evicted, but it is more convincing to argue that these supposed loopholes are actually features of a private rental housing market. It is not by mistake but by design that these sorts of problems have continued to exist through different Ontario governments over the past few decades—and Ford has done nothing to tackle them.

Unquestionably, since Ford’s election in 2018, conditions for renters have gotten worse. As of October 2021, the average rent across the province is nearing $1,400 a month, up nearly $200 a month since October 2018. Housing is increasingly owned by financial institutions and operates to the benefit of shareholder interests, and more and more housing is gobbled up by investors trying to make money from the short-term rental market. With tenants comprising more than 30 percent of all people in Ontario, action on issues surrounding rental housing could offer the NDP or Liberals a path to power.

Comparing Liberal, Conservative, and NDP housing policies

As CBC News pointed out, the NDP, the Liberals, and the Conservatives are all targeting the construction of 1.5 million new dwelling units over the next ten years.

To accomplish this goal, the Ford-led Conservative government is campaigning on further reducing red tape in the housing sector, arguing that the elimination of regulations will create more housing supply for homeowners. By reducing demand in rental housing, Ford and his cronies believe that prices will come falling down.

Following similar logic, the Liberals are also seeking to “go after the rules and red-tape that are driving home costs and prices up,” while the NDP would “reform land use planning rules to accelerate the construction of homes.” Whereas Ford is more heavy handed, there is a disturbing likeness between the three parties on housing supply.

All parties are committed to introducing policy solutions for problems that are not drivers, but symptoms, of the housing crisis. While taxing empty homes, attacking non-resident ownership, and focusing on money laundering are all interesting, the root of the problem is found in the commitment to market-driven rental markets. But this understanding eludes the major parties and only the Communist Party of Canada calls for treating housing as a public utility.

The market is also the reason for other problems in the rental sector. The lack of maintenance and persistence of pests in older buildings is often due to private investors’ concern for squeezing maximum return on investments rather than on upkeep and maintenance. None of the political parties will come close to broaching these problems in any meaningful way, despite the fact that these are hugely important issues to many across the province.

One area where the NDP stands alone compared to the Liberals and Conservatives is in their proposal to increase affordable and non-market housing. While the major political parties are ultimately united in their commitment to for-profit, rent-geared-to-market housing, the NDP is promising to establish a public housing agency that will build 250,000 affordable, non-market homes with at least 100,000 of those being geared to income.

However, approximately 750,000 households in Ontario live in core housing need, meaning that they live in inadequate or unaffordable housing that costs more than 30 percent of their monthly household income. The Ontario government reports that 75 percent of core housing need in Ontario is due to unaffordability, and half of Ontario renters pay unaffordable rental housing costs. While NDP proposals, if actually enacted, would go some way in addressing these problems, there would still be hundreds of thousands of people living in core housing need.

Under an NDP, Liberal, or Conservative government, the barbaric logic of our current rental housing system—which forces those who can barely afford rent to live in poorly maintained, pest-infested buildings and pushes people who cannot afford rent into the streets to lose limbs or freeze to death in the winter months and which disproportionately impacts racialized and Indigenous populations—would be left intact.

Grappling with reality

It is important to acknowledge here that not all parties have the same housing platforms. Both the Liberals and NDP are offering up the re-institution of some rent control, for instance. But many tenants are distrustful of the commitments made by political parties, especially knowing that they often disappear after every election. While some of the proposals offered by the NDP and Liberals seem appealing compared to what exists now, there are reasons to be skeptical.

The Liberals promised rent control under the McGuinty and Wynne governments, but did not go far enough in their legislation to prevent landlords from exploiting aforementioned “loopholes” and carrying out eviction and other tricks to maximize rent prices.

The NDP’s position on instituting rent control is more believable, but their housing manifesto also highlights that “Ontario is home to many good landlords.” It is worth noting that landlords comprise a significant percentage of NDP politicians, and within the NDP ecosystem of consultants, staffers, and its upper income constituents, there is a vested interest in sheltering landlords and private landlording from criticism. Even if they were to pass legislation, controlling rent hikes on units that are already unaffordable seems like a bit of a cruel joke when what people need at this point are drastic wage hikes and rent rollbacks.

In the 1975 provincial election, NDP leader Stephen Lewis campaigned on rent control in Ontario, causing Conservative Bill Davis to promise to institute rent control measures prior to the election. Lewis’ campaign promise was built on the back of years of tenants organizing and voicing their displeasure. In Toronto, groups like the Metro Tenants Association and Parkdale Tenants Association were influential in advancing rent control into popular political discourse in the early 1970s. The momentum built by grassroots organizers—many of whom were socialists, Communist Party members, and just regular, working-class people—was tapped into by the NDP, eventually resulting in a concession from the ruling government.

Today, things are a lot different. As it relates to housing, the NDP tends to operate at a distance from many working-class movements and organizations. This is part of a concrete historical process attached to neoliberalism and their level of political consciousness; in other words, it’s a structural deficiency of their social democratic vision failing to adapt to a post-Keynesian political and economic reality. What this means in practice is that the NDP now offers a more technocratic, “leave it to us” vision rather than a participatory one requiring the involvement of the masses. Recognizing this reality alleviates a lot of mental space to consider options moving forward, unburdening people from tired discourse about what the NDP should or should not do.

The unfortunate reality is that the housing crisis is not going anywhere any time soon and nobody is going to helicopter in and save tenants. But there are reasons for cautious optimism. Tenant unions across the province have been fighting landlords and politicians, and these are important struggles moving forward. Additionally, it feels as though more people in organized labour are recognizing the need to pursue an independent political path, which is another positive sign.

The housing policies being pursued by Ford’s government are alarming and signal the continuation of his war on tenants. While the Liberal and NDP platforms share some features in common with Ford, they also differ in important ways. Of the major parties, the NDP stands alone in commitments to affordable and non-market housing, but it is fair to question their sincerity and wonder how much of an impact they could make in resolving an out of control housing crisis.

Doug Yearwood is a PhD candidate at Queen’s University, where he also works as a teaching fellow. His research focuses on neoliberalism and the financialization of housing. He organizes with Katarokwi (Kingston) Union of Tenants and within his union. Follow him on Twitter @HelloDouglasY.

