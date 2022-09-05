On yelling at Chrystia Freeland

This still image from a video posted to social media shows Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland being verbally accosted as she visits Grande Prairie, Alberta, August 26, 2022.

Irrespective of your political inclinations, you probably wouldn’t like to live in a country where it is not perfectly acceptable to shout, yell, and curse at an elected official.

They chose to run for office, they make decisions that impact our lives, and more often than not, the higher up the political ladder they are, the more removed they are from you, me, or the rest of the common people.

Canada’s corporate-political class is a de facto aristocracy and they are largely immune to the problems faced by ordinary folks. Politicians fail upwards, losing elections and getting named to corporate or institutional boards within the same year.

When was the last time getting fired opened doors to better-paying employment opportunities in your life?

I say this in the context of some oafish buffoon making a fool of himself yelling and cursing at Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, a video of which quickly made the rounds on social media, and just as quickly was condemned by most of the political class and their lickspittles in the corporate media.

Here’s the thing: there’s nothing fundamentally wrong with people yelling and cursing out an elected official, even—perhaps especially—by people whose viewpoints or conduct you may fundamentally disagree with.

Freedom of speech and conscience—insofar as it doesn’t cross the well-defined line of hate speech or specific threats—ought to be universal and absolute in a truly free society. If you want to live in a democracy, you have to be willing to accept that there are going to be people who have very different ideas than your own, and they have just as much a right to them as you do yours.

I have watched the whole video, and I encourage you to do the same, though I’d warn anyone whose ever been angrily accosted to be mindful you’re about to watch an ugly and possibly triggering confrontation.

The whole video shows two things the more widely circulated clip doesn’t.

One, Freeland and her aides calmly enter the elevator after Elliot McDavid begins shouting obscenities at her. Even though he manages to get as far as the elevator door, Freeland and her aides appear calm, if annoyed and displeased at the tirade.

Second, McDavid is then confronted by several people who order him to leave, and, though he protests and does the typical macho schtick of insinuating grievous bodily harm if he’s touched, doesn’t actually do anything other than yell and swear some more. I think it’s worth noting that Freeland and her aides all seemed genuinely calmer than McDavid throughout the whole affair.

Moreover, let’s not belittle and infantilize Chrystia Freeland, who isn’t only the most powerful woman in Canada right now, but arguably the most powerful woman in Canadian history. She can—and I would argue should—yell back at anyone accosting her. One could interpret McDavid’s demeanour as threatening (if cursing at someone is threatening, and I’m not sure it is), but he falls well short of actually threatening her. Frankly, McDavid comes across as a tamer version of Ricky from Trailer Park Boys.

I bring this up chiefly to point out that in the past week or so several women journalists (and a trans activist) have been particularly vocal about the abuse, threats, and harassment that they receive on a daily basis, all of which ought to merit police intervention because they are specific and direct threats of violence. Despite this, these instances of genuine threats and likely criminal-level harassment have barely been reported on.

McDavid was an obnoxious clown, but he never threatened Freeland’s life in the same way so many women journalists in Canada are threatened on a daily basis.

The double standard here is one of class and power: yelling at the deputy prime minister crosses a line that the establishment very quickly says is unacceptable, while threatening women journalists or trans activists with death barely gets a reaction, either from the political class or the establishment media (or even Freeland for that matter, who was once a journalist herself).

At most, recent statements have lumped these all together, which is in itself problematic: yelling at a political leader is not the same thing as threatening to kill a woman for who and what she is. The elite have so far asked for a return to decorum and civility in politics, and not that police do their jobs and investigate violent threats against women journalists.

It shouldn’t need to be said but threatening a woman’s life because of her occupation is not the same thing as angrily yelling at a politician.

This whole episode took a turn towards the absurd when journalist Nora Loreto—who has a particular knack for pointing out the glaring hypocrisies of our society—pointed out that Freeland’s responsible for a $10 billion budget surplus during a raging pandemic and climate emergency, both of which are contributing to an economic crisis. For this reason, as Loreto stated on social media, she would expect a finance minister to be yelled at. People—perhaps people like McDavid—are struggling while the federal government hacks away at the support the public desperately needs. The people have every right to be furious with the elected elite who hold tight the pursestrings at a time of increasing inequality and poverty.

So what happened to Loreto for rightly pointing this out? She was called names on social media—by people who ostensibly want a return to civility to political discussions no less.

There’s no question in my mind that Elliot McDavid is a jerk of world champion-level proportions. He’s also a bully, a coward, and from his recent interviews, not terribly bright or media savvy. But he still has the right to tell an elected official what he thinks of them in a public place, just as much as Chrystia Freeland had every right to tell McDavid to do the world a favour and take a long walk off a short pier.

The fundamental freedoms of speech and opinion are sacrosanct, irrespective of what you look like, how you conduct yourself, how intelligent you are, or what you have to say.

Moreover, there’s a difference between bullying and being a bully, as much as there’s a difference between intimidation and being intimidated.

An important problem worth considering here is that McDavid is apparently a conspiracy theorist who looks and sounds a lot like the people who occupied Ottawa, believe vaccines are implanting microchips under our skin, and all other manner of nonsense. This makes him a special kind of ‘bad guy’ to be made an example of, even though his ideas and behaviour have been stoked by both politicians and the mainstream media for years.

Consider: if Freeland had been accosted by equally angry anti-war protesters who called her names for her role in authorizing weapons sales to the genocidal, human-rights abusing theocracy of Saudi Arabia, or a bunch of Bolivians pissed off that she endorsed the coup a few years ago, or environmentalists apoplectic her government continues to subsidize the oil and gas industry with tens of billions of taxpayers dollars, would it have received the same coverage? I have my doubts, not least because the mainstream media generally thinks the public is too dumb to understand any of those ‘complex’ issues.

Because McDavid fits the mold of the ‘angry, paranoid, far-right deplorable,’ he’s easy to exploit and his exploitation serves a useful purpose. His image is put to use as the personification of anyone opposed to elite authority.

When he—and people like him—become the only visible opponents to the elite and the established order, the public assumes all opposition to said order is cut from the same cloth. If you’re opposed to the actions taken by Justin Trudeau and his government, or Joe Biden and his government, the presumption is you’re automatically on the far-right side of the political dial.

McDavid is our ‘Trucker Convoy Trumpian nightmare,’ a symbol of a group many would seek to criminalize, even if that meant suspending certain civil rights to ensure we won’t be bothered by them. Yet here lies the real danger. The elite should never be allowed to dictate what can and can’t be said to them, or who can or can’t protest their actions.

Taylor C. Noakes is a public historian and independent journalist.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.