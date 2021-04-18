Nuclear ban treaty an opportunity for Ottawa to re-engage in peace and diplomacy

A majority of Canadians think the world should eliminate nuclear weapons and that Ottawa should join the treaty that bans them. US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ronald Gutridge.

A majority of Canadians think the world should eliminate nuclear weapons and that Ottawa should join the treaty that bans them, according to a Nanos Research poll released on April 6.

The public opinion poll surveyed Canadians from across the country on a variety of topics from politics to COVID-19 to nuclear weapons. The survey revealed that nearly three in four respondents agree that Canada should sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), despite pressure from the United States not to do so, while more than eight in ten respondents believe that Canada is not prepared to deal with the detonation of a nuclear weapon.

Despite clear public support to join the nuclear ban treaty, the Trudeau government has remained silent on nuclear weapons since the treaty came into force this past January. As the risk of nuclear weapons use is at its highest since the Cold War, it is concerning that the Government of Canada flouts any discussion about eliminating these weapons of mass destruction.

Canada’s refusal to engage in nuclear weapons talks reflects a broader shift in Canada’s posture on the global stage over the past 20 years. Canada’s approach to international engagement is increasingly militarized and is largely driven by the hawkish objectives of the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Canada was once a leader in peace and diplomacy and contributed thousands of Blue Helmets to United Nations Peacekeeping operations. In 2021, Canada contributed only 47 personnel to the over 81,000 peacekeepers deployed on UN missions.

This decline in peace and diplomacy corresponds to a rise in Canadian militarism. Canadian fighter jets participated in the NATO bombings of Serbia (1999), Libya (2011), Iraq and Syria (2014-2016). The Department of National Defence’s budget has ballooned to almost $30 billion, still short of the two percent of GDP spending target required by NATO. And Canada continues to export billions of dollars worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, over $720 million since the beginning of the pandemic.

Given this militarized shift, is there any hope for Canada to return to its former diplomatic and peacekeeping self? Taking decisive action against nuclear weapons might be the first step.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2017, is the world’s best hope for eliminating nuclear weapons once and for all. The TPNW follows up on the unfulfilled commitments outlined in the Non-Proliferation Treaty where state-parties agreed to pursue “good-faith negotiations” on measures for the complete disarmament of nuclear weapons. Canada, along with the other members of NATO, refused to participate in the TPNW negotiations citing their “continued commitment” to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the policy of nuclear deterrence.

The Non-Proliferation Treaty is championed by NATO as the key to promoting global nuclear disarmament. But, this treaty fails to disarm nukes in practice—Britain announced its plans to expand its nuclear stockpile by more than 40 percent just last month.

So long as countries continue to research, fund, develop, test, and stockpile nuclear weapons under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, achieving a world without nuclear weapons will be impossible. When a single bomb can incinerate an entire city in the blink of an eye, nothing short of complete and total abolition of nuclear weapons will do.

The nuclear ban treaty presents an opportunity for Canada to re-establish itself as a country that promotes peace and humanitarianism, undeterred by NATO intimidation. In fact, there is a strong precedent for Canada to do so.

In the 1990s, there was immense support for a worldwide ban of anti-personnel mines given these weapons’ devastating impact on civilians. People from around the world rallied under the banner of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines and called on their governments to stop using, producing, and exporting these weapons of mass destruction.

The Canadian government took a lead role in stewarding the conference that ended in a legally binding treaty banning landmines, now known as the Ottawa Treaty. Canada demonstrated diplomatic leadership by convening states, non-governmental organizations, and the UN to work together on a plan to rid the world of deadly landmines. Driven by humanitarianism and human security, Canada established itself as a multilateral actor working for international peace and security.

Widespread opposition to nuclear weapons among Canadians is only increasing. Canada’s three largest cities, Montreal most recently, have all signed a global appeal of municipalities which urges national governments to join the nuclear ban treaty. Mayors from 109 cities and towns in Canada have also joined Mayors for Peace, an international network of over 8,000 municipalities who support the abolition of nuclear weapons.

Last September, seven past Canadian ministers of foreign affairs, national defence, and prime ministers agreed that “nuclear weapons serve no legitimate military or strategic purpose,” in an open letter from former leaders in support of the TPNW.

Over 75 years after the only wartime use of nuclear weapons, it is time for Canada to lead in banning them. Even a limited use of the world’s 13,000 nuclear warheads could kill billions from radioactive fallout, crop failures, and starvation. Signing the nuclear ban treaty is not merely a measure in arms control, it is a moral imperative for our planet.

Charlotte Akin is a board member of the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace and holds an MA in Global Development from Queen’s University.

