NATO: Against the poor of the world

Serbian men hold a poster with pictures of victims of the 1999 NATO air campaign against Serbia and Montenegro in the town of Nis. Photo by AFP.

NATO and its defenders claim it is strictly an alliance of “collective Western defence” and not a belligerent organization. But a review of its history finds that it has, for its entire existence, plotted and backed military actions against liberation movements in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The press materials for NATO’s most-recent Strategic Concept claim that NATO is neither a “threat” nor a force looking for “confrontations.”

Yet, the document itself notes that NATO has an explicit mandate to enlarge itself—to surround the countries it claims “disrupt” the “rules-based international order” with “integrated” land forces, naval power, and aerial power.

From its earliest days, NATO directly aided its members’ colonial conquests, from Asia, to Africa, to Latin America.

NATO’s first Strategic Concept document stressed: “The main principle is common action in defence against armed attack through self-help and mutual aid. The immediate objective is the achievement of arrangements for collective self-defence among the Atlantic Treaty nations.” The same document notes this was to occur in tandem with the common economic interests of its member nations: “In developing their military strength consistent with overall strategic plans the participating nations should bear in mind that economic recovery and the attainment of economic stability constitute important elements of their security.”

Canada supported the development of NATO’s integrated military force and its “mutual aid program” with over $300 million. By 1965, as one US State Department document noted, that support had risen to $1.4 billion and included heavy equipment like howitzer artillery weapons.

Support remained firm even as NATO powers like France and Portugal helped to fund wars of conquest against anti-colonial movements in Asia and Africa.

NATO has also long flirted with greater military expansion well outside of Europe.

For example, its 1952 Strategic Concept laid out how the alliance should defend Western Europe by preparing for war in the colonies.

“The concept for the defence of each of these areas must take into account its relative strategic importance within the North Atlantic Treaty defence complex and also the strategic factors which influence its defence,” it read.

This “complex” meant, according to the document, “the North Atlantic Treaty Nations will develop and mobilize their combined strength with the object of achieving the earliest defeat of the USSR and the attainment of allied war objectives.”

That pitted, as allies, NATO powers like Canada, the US, Turkey, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Greece, Portugal, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom as “Western powers” alongside allies like “Ceylon,” Japan, “Latin America,” New Zealand, South Africa and “Nationalist China.” That, it claimed, gives NATO “base rights” in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Liberia, Libya, Ryukyus, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

In any skirmish, the document notes, “All types of weapons, without exception, might be used.”

Minutes from NATO’s 1956 conference confirm that members, preparing to arm the alliance with atomic weapons, monitored the Bandung Conference, which pledged to restore the Suez Canal to “full and free operation” after France, Britain, and Israel attacked Egypt that same year.

Later NATO reports carefully monitored “revolutionary development[s]” in Vietnam, Soviet trade with Ghana, Liberia, Libya and Somalia, and the “threat of Soviet penetration into the Middle East.”

After the Cuban revolution in 1959 and the US blockade, NATO’s regular meetings closely monitored “shipping of arms and oil to Cuba.”

At this same meeting, the minutes read:

Delegation supported the creation of standing committees, meeting at regular intervals (e.g. quarterly) or ad hoc committees set up to keep developments in certain geographical areas constantly under review as well as to exchange views and observations. The German Authorities had the following regions in mind: Africa, the Near East, South-East Asia and the Far East, Latin America, the Satellites and the Soviet-occupied zone of Germany, Communist China, and the USSR.



During the Cuban Missile Crisis, for 13 days in October 1962, nuclear war seemed possible after the US discovered that the Soviet Union was secretly installing nuclear missiles in Cuba. Washington implemented a ‘quarantine’ on maritime shipments to Cuba and deliberated military options for destroying the missiles and invading the island nation until a weak deal was struck over their removal.

NATO General Lauris Norstad, according to one account, wrote to President Kennedy at the height of the crisis, promising “I have not declared a formal NATO alert but have asked all NATO commands and national MODs (ministries of defence) to operate in an awareness of the critical international situation.”

Soon after, US Secretary of Defence Robert McNamara commented: “the forces that were on the cutting edge of action [in the Cuban Missile Crisis] were the non-nuclear ones. Nuclear forces was not irrelevant but it was in the background. Non-nuclear forces were our sword, our nuclear forces were our shield.”

In 1962, NATO’s Military Committee further warned: “Latin America has now become one of the most important areas of the Cold War. The Soviet Bloc will seek to exploit local discontents and radical aspirations to the utmost.” It further warned: “The political situation in Brazil and Chile makes these countries promising targets, while considerations of communist strategy could point to Venezuela as well as Brazil. But given the opportunism of communist policy, no country can be regarded as immune.”

In 1963, NATO Secretary General D.U. Stikker boasted that the “military strength of the alliance” had helped avert any subsequent “crisis” for Western interests “since the confrontation over Cuba.”

In 1964, the US State Department leveraged its role in NATO to recruit its allies’ “material and manpower” as part of its campaign to “get more flags flying in South Vietnam.”

In 1980, in response to the Soviet-Afghan War, NATO members were pushed to increase their military spending and “act cohesively” with the US as it prepared new naval deployments across “remote areas of the world.” At NATO’s 1980 Brussels conference, Secretary General Joseph Luns even discussed sending “NATO-allocated forces” to “South West Asia.”

Since the Gulf War in 1991, NATO has launched enormously destructive bombing campaigns and military occupations in the breakup of Yugoslavia, the US-led war in Afghanistan, and the toppling of Libya’s government. In all of these cases, Canada has been an eager participant.

NATO’s 2020 document, Future Trends in Insurgency and Countering Strategies, also warns against the rise of “egalitarian” and “economic insurgencies” like Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) and Peru’s Sendero Luminoso (Shining Path). According to the paper, “Future economic crises or outbreaks of violence where there are stark disparities of wealth or access to resources are likely to develop into economic or commercial insurgencies.”

In Europe, NATO’s report claimed further that “Hybridised Urban-Maoist Guerrilla Warfare” may emerge too. “While threats from Far-Right movements are mainly concerned with intimidation, those from the Far-Left are more lethal,” the report claimed.

the modern megalopolis or conurbation might recreate the sort of space and camouflage required by a Maoist strategy. The ownership of cars and trucks (for the movement of fighters, munitions or bombs), radios and mobile phones, a cadre of educated technicians, the availability of petrol and chemicals, the potential for huge demonstrations, and the ready availability of a news-hungry media for propaganda messages or incidents suggest that independent urban guerrilla warfare is possible.



Indeed, NATO’s new Strategic Concept is a return to imperialism—and a recipe for more frequent military conflict and confrontation.

Mitchell Thompson is a writer, editor and occasional radio producer based in Toronto.

