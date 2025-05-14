Mark Carney is already betraying the voters who made him PM

Prime Minister Mark Carney after his cabinet was sworn in, May 13, 2025. Photo courtesy Mark Carney/X.

Mark Carney’s Liberals scored an election victory just a couple of weeks ago, thanks in no small part to a consolidation of progressive voters from other parties such as the NDP. These voters are the main reason Carney was able to hold off Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who themselves had a strong performance in terms of raw vote share.

You might think that Carney would reward the progressive voters who kept him in office, but the opposite has so far proven to be true: Carney’s cabinet appointments and priorities indicate a sharp-right turn, even more than was foreseeable based on his already conservative pre-election transition cabinet. This is evident on many fronts, above all housing and labour.

Much of Carney’s platform was a right-wing embrace of Poilievre’s economic policies, from gutting the carbon tax to slashing the scheduled capital gains tax on millionaires and billionaires. But housing was a supposed exception. Here, many hoped Carney was sincere in his pledge to use state power to build housing on a scale similar to the 1940s and 50s. One reason for this optimism was because—prior to the election—he kept Nathaniel Erskine-Smith in place as minister of housing, infrastructure and communities. Erskine-Smith is widely seen as a left-leaning voice inside the Liberal Party, who has long been passionate about Canada’s housing crisis.

Yet, after soaking up progressive voters, Carney unceremoniously dropped Erskine-Smith from the housing portfolio and from cabinet entirely, perhaps hinting that his housing plan was little more than a smokescreen to win votes. This has angered many, who feel Carney has betrayed the pledge he made to voters. For example, political writer Evan Scrimshaw suggested that left voters were swallowing their pride to back Carney, but housing was supposed to be a good-faith concession to those voters:

Now, with Nate’s dropping, we can’t trust Carney. This decision has broken an already fragile trust between the Liberals and their left flank, let alone the usual NDP voters who saved us this year, and plainly has me wondering what the point of all of this is.



Erskine-Smith himself fired shots at Carney’s move, implying that the reason he ran again this election was because he was set to be a housing minister positioned to make meaningful reforms. As he put it:

It’s impossible not to feel disrespected and the way it played out doesn't sit right. But I’m mostly disappointed that my team and I won’t have the chance to build on all we accomplished with only a short runway. /3 — Nate Erskine-Smith (@beynate) May 13, 2025

Many Liberal partisans pushed Erskine-Smith and housing as a positive reason NDPers should vote Liberal beyond simply stopping the Tories. But it looks like those who took up the offer are about to be swindled.

The question of workers’ rights and unions is also troubling. Before the election, Carney had already eliminated the minister of labour portfolio, demoting and folding it into a broader “jobs and families” hodgepodge. This makes his cabinet the first to be without a dedicated labour minister since 1909.

Things haven’t gotten better post-election, with Carney only formally giving labour a “secretary of state” portfolio, which is not a cabinet position. No prime minister has given workers less of a formal place in the last 120 years. Unions were quick to speak up about this hard-right turn. CUPE President Mark Hancock, for instance, said that under Carney “workers matter even less than they did under Trudeau. In this pivotal moment for our country, workers should come first—not as an afterthought.”

But it gets more troubling when you consider that while Carney is marginalizing the voice of workers, he’s leaning into artificial intelligence in a way that has unions concerned. First, Carney named Evan Solomon as the first-ever minister of artificial intelligence and digital innovation. It beggars belief that AI has its own dedicated minister while workers get little more than a passing mention.

But more than this, workers are concerned about how Carney will potentially use AI to reduce the size of the public service. During the election Carney suggested he wouldn’t fire people directly, but his party did emphasize using AI to reduce paid positions in a similar fashion to private companies. In fact, the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE) expressed worry that Carney would use AI to replace workers with “unproven technologies.” Likewise, PSAC President Sharon DeSousa criticized Carney for placing a hiring cap on public servants, and for pushing AI programs that will hurt vulnerable Canadians. “When someone is experiencing a crisis in their life, they look to the government for answers, and they want to talk to somebody,” she said. “They don’t want to be stuck in an endless loop of automated prompt responses.”

Carney has made it clearer than ever that he will be a conservative prime minister, governing on behalf of the rich and powerful to maintain their grip on Canadian society. Many thousands of progressive voters were clearly misled into thinking otherwise. This underscores that even as Poilievre lost the election, he won the ideological debate within the Liberal Party.

Christo Aivalis is a political commentator and historian, holding a PhD in Canadian History from Queen’s University. His writing has appeared in Jacobin, The Breach, Ricochet, Maclean’s, the Globe and Mail, and the Washington Post.

