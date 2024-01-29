Letter from a Jewish person (this side of the screen)

The Islamic University of Gaza after it was bombed by Israel in 2014. The university’s Gaza City campus was bombed again and its buildings totally destroyed on the night of October 10, 2023. Photo by Ashraf Amra.

This poem, submitted anonymously to Canadian Dimension, is dedicated to the memory of Hiba Abu Nada and Dr. Refaat Alareer. Abu Nada was a cherished figure in the Palestinian literary community and the author of the novel Oxygen is Not for the Dead, which won second place at the Sharjah Awards for Arab creativity in 2017. She was killed by an Israeli airstrike on October 20. Alareer was a poet, writer, literature professor, and activist. He was killed in a targeted Israeli airstrike, along with his brother, brother’s son, sister, and her three children, on December 6.

Moon falls in tears of ash

Over the Ancient City

Gathers in shrouds weeping

Vast apostrophes of clouds

But what can I do from here

Where swollen words jog along wounds

The child’s cry silent

Silent over waves of shares and likes she Pleads with the present and we copy …

Paste as blood spills over a mother’s pleas

Are ours

Confetti we offer these words

To a stratosphere of voices in font

Along a somber page where it takes

A kaleidoscope of languages to regale

What can we do … what can we do

Silence

The boy turns his face shaken

His brother at his side asks begs

Crying shivering begs crying … why

We watch as if we could

Turn back time

Rewind stop the genocide

The mother my children

Her children are ours

The Poet tells us the rockets

Burn the night skies that the kite flies

Its cloth of hope that there is a city in heaven

That this is where they’ll be tomorrow

The physician asks us how to move patients

In Herculean impossible through the rubble

The father cries for his children’s tomorrows

And I ask a page of people …

A page of bots and avatars

What can we do

What can we do

My cousin admonishes me

Tells me how to bend my weeping

To the only deserving provides formula

On how to weep and for whom

To remember what her own mother faced

During the war

To pull out the artery

Sever my humanity

My mother tells me please but I can’t

Stop speaking so she says she needs

To say goodnight as this same moon falls

Like ash tears over the Ancient City

Seas across screens across seas

Across …

A teacher kisses his daughter above her crib

Gifts her life lessons in meter

Ancestors inside stanzas as he’s gifted

To his students always to his students

That evening his breaths

Are quotation marks then hands in prayer

Embracing his daughter’s within

Both buried beneath with her mother

Lost in terror the families curl together

Underneath the rubble of this Ancient City

I wait for them to rise not in heaven

But on this solid land I wait

Not for the spring

But for now

Beyond this sky of words

The sun

But how is it even the moon

Looks tired?

