A poem by Leila Marshy: ‘Kinship’

The Wall, photographed here in the Bethlehem Aida refugee camp, is largely built on Palestinian territory far inside the Green Line (1967 border) and cuts off many villages and olive orchards as it snakes through the landscape and turns both Gaza and the West Bank into walled prisons. Photo by Rianne Van Doevern/Flickr.

I finally know why

I feel a kinship with the Jews:

They have made me one of them.

My Palestinian family live

where they are not wanted,

my father was exiled for no reason

other than all of a sudden what was his

was not.

Just like the Jews

we wear our ethnicity like a target

and an entire country has decided

we need to be rounded up.

Just like the Jews

the walls built to crush us

can barely contain us.

And now just like the Jews

we are being blamed and vilified

and hounded and hunted

and exterminated.

For centuries the Jews were alone in the world;

Lucky for them, they have made us in their image.

Leila Marshy is a Montréaler of Palestinian-Newfoundland heritage. Her stories and poetry have been published in literary journals and anthologies in Canada and the United States. Her novel, The Philistine, was published in 2018.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.