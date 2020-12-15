Justice for Barbara Kentner: Statement on the sentencing of Brayden Bushby

A billboard put up in the city of Thunder Bay calling for justice for Barbara Kentner. Image by Canadian Dimension.

The following statement is an act of solidarity. It originated with faculty members in the Department of Indigenous Learning at Lakehead University but has grown to include the academic community from across Turtle Island. We stand with the family of Barbara Kentner, the Anishinaabe community, and Indigenous women in the pursuit of justice and ending violence against Indigenous women and their communities.

Statement in Solidarity with the Kentner Family

The undersigned are responding to the decision of Ontario Superior Court Justice Helen M. Pierce to find Brayden Bushby guilty of manslaughter in the death of Barbara Kentner and stand in solidarity with Barbara Kentner’s family and Thunder Bay’s Indigenous community, at this time of horror and sadness.

On January 29, 2017, Barbara Kentner, an Indigenous woman from the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, was struck in the abdomen by a trailer hitch thrown from a passing car. Her bowel was ruptured and she died from these injuries five months later on July 4. The trailer hitch was thrown by Brayden Bushby, an 18-year-old white male. One of the people in the car with him that night testified that Bushby laughed about it at the time, saying “got one!”

After years of delay, the charges against Bushby were reduced from second degree murder to manslaughter. Subsequently, Bushby pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and in doing so he admitted to throwing the trailer hitch. The three other individuals in that car were not charged.

This incident was not the result of ‘boys being boys’ or what the defense team described as being “rowdy.” Nor did the incident occur in isolation. Instead, it occurred within the context of white supremacy and violence that runs through the very roots of our society. This was not the first time an Indigenous woman has had something thrown at them in Thunder Bay. In other incidents there has been little to no consequence.

Reducing the charges sparked outrage from the Indigenous community, yielding yet another chapter of the ongoing colonial narrative in which Indigenous women are devalued and dehumanized. As Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare commented, “the Canadian justice system does not see Indigenous women as someone’s daughter, mother, wife, sister, and barely as a victim of a crime.” But Barbara was someone’s mother. She was also a sister, a cousin, an aunty, and a kind and generous person. Yet, even if she was none of these things, she did not deserve what happened to her.

Bushby and his defense team argued differently, namely that Barbara caused her own death, drawing on pernicious and racist stereotypes in the process. They denigrated the victim with impunity, suggesting that her life was not worth living or that she would have died anyway. “This defense is similar to the ‘crumbling skull’ argument (the victim was prone to die, therefore the murderer might not have actually killed them) also used by the Canadian government and churches in court to try and deflect blame for the harms of residential schools, arguing that Indigenous child inmates were already suffering abuse and neglect before their incarceration.” It is a deeply flawed justice system where the victim is placed on trial for their own murder.

While Justice Helen M. Pierce found the defense’s arguments invalid, issuing Brayden Bushby a guilty verdict of manslaughter, until it is acknowledged that this act of violence took place within the context of white supremacy and settler colonialism, we will continue to fear for all Indigenous women in the community.

Bushby’s sentencing hearing will commence on February 9, 2021. We hope that on this day the denial of the insidious racism that permeates our legal structures, our institutions, and the City of Thunder Bay stops and Justice Pierce responds to the entirety of the situation. That on February 9 the court pay heed to the family of Barbara Kenter, the Indigenous community, as well as calls from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls for tougher sentencing for perpetrators of violence against Indigenous women and the right of Indigenous peoples to live in freedom, peace, and security as distinct peoples without being subject to genocide or any other act of violence.

Unless decisive action is taken, white supremacy and gender based violence will continue to steal the lives of Indigenous women prematurely. The court has the opportunity to show Indigenous women and girls that their lives matter. We urge the court not to send the message that Indigenous women are not worthy of the same basic protections as other citizens, further jeopardizing the safety of Indigenous women in the City of Thunder Bay. Bushby, those like him, and those in the making will also hear this message, whatever it may be.

Demonstration in Thunder Bay to support Barbara Kentner’s family on the eve of the verdict for Brayden Bushby’s manslaughter trial. Photo courtesy of Jon Thompson/Twitter.

