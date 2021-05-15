Interview with Palestine Youth Movement and Palestine Resolution 2021

People gathered in solidarity with Palestine for the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba on May 15, 2021, outside of the Israeli Consulate in Toronto. Photo by Ryan Deshpande.

Today marks the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba. At the same time, the Israeli occupation has once again increased their assault on Palestinian civilians in east Jerusalem and Gaza. We were honoured to be joined by guests from Palestinian Youth Movement, Toronto and some of the core organizers behind Palestine Resolution 2021 at the NDP Convention.

As of May 14, NDP MP Jack Harris has called for an emergency debate on the urgent and escalating situation. Thousands of Canadians have written to elected officials, also voicing disagreement with taxpayer money and government involvement in the occupation and violent dispossession of Palestinian people and Palestine. Learn more about participating in a number of Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East’s campaigns. And also consider signing a House of Commons petition to stop foreign military recruitment on campus.

We hope this episode pushes people to go beyond posting. Throughout Canada and the world, many actions are taking place. You can find a list of Canadian actions. The Nakba never ended. Our solidarity with Palestinians and Palestine must also always continue.

Protests in solidarity with Palestine on the 73rd Anniversary of the Nakba were held across Canada and around the world. Photo by Canadian Dimension.

Mutual aid and community support

Please give or share to the causes or groups listed and mentioned in this episode:

Photo by Canadian Dimension

Guest information

From Palestinian Youth Movement, Toronto, we were joined by Rawan N. and Mohammed W.

From Palestine Resolution 2021 at the NDP Convention, we were joined by Amy Kishek, Sam Hersh, Geneviève Joëlle, and Omar Burgan.

Habibti Please from Nashwa Lina Khan, is something for the girls. So grab a cup of mint tea and join Nashwa and friends while they explore issues in politics, pop culture and beyond! Habibti Please is proud to be part of the >Harbinger Media Network.

For episodes focused on different struggles in Canada and around the world, we are grateful to partner with Canadian Dimension.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.