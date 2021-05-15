Interview with Palestine Youth Movement and Palestine Resolution 2021
Habibti Please spoke to members of Palestinian Youth Movement Toronto and Palestine Resolution 2021 about #SaveSheikhJarrah
Today marks the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba. At the same time, the Israeli occupation has once again increased their assault on Palestinian civilians in east Jerusalem and Gaza. We were honoured to be joined by guests from Palestinian Youth Movement, Toronto and some of the core organizers behind Palestine Resolution 2021 at the NDP Convention.
As of May 14, NDP MP Jack Harris has called for an emergency debate on the urgent and escalating situation. Thousands of Canadians have written to elected officials, also voicing disagreement with taxpayer money and government involvement in the occupation and violent dispossession of Palestinian people and Palestine. Learn more about participating in a number of Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East’s campaigns. And also consider signing a House of Commons petition to stop foreign military recruitment on campus.
We hope this episode pushes people to go beyond posting. Throughout Canada and the world, many actions are taking place. You can find a list of Canadian actions. The Nakba never ended. Our solidarity with Palestinians and Palestine must also always continue.
Mutual aid and community support
Please give or share to the causes or groups listed and mentioned in this episode:
- Support Palestinian Youth Organizing by donating to Palestinian Youth Movement.
- Islamic Relief is helping to provide immediate medical assistance and vital aid to all those affected by the violence and most in need.
- Eye on Palestine is providing media coverage that mainstream news never will, follow them but also support their work.
- Movement to Safeguard Palestinian Communities, while homes and land continue to be stolen this group works on actionable advocacy.
Guest information
From Palestinian Youth Movement, Toronto, we were joined by Rawan N. and Mohammed W.
From Palestine Resolution 2021 at the NDP Convention, we were joined by Amy Kishek, Sam Hersh, Geneviève Joëlle, and Omar Burgan.
