In Tehran they use batons, in Rojhelat they use bullets

Protestors in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, Iran, November 16, 2022. Image courtesy of Hengaw.

Since the start of the ongoing protest movement in Iran inspired by the murder of Jina (Mahsa) Amini, observers have placed the outburst in the context of the 2009 Green Movement and the 2019 protests following the discontinuation of fuel subsidies, emphasizing the continuities and breaks with these earlier waves. Some have placed the protests into the narrative of Iran’s rising feminist movement. But often the Kurdish story is left by the wayside. Mindful of this gap, we spoke to Gordyaen Benyamin Jermayi, an activist working with Hengaw, an independent human rights organization, and an observer of the movement from Rojhelat (Eastern) Kurdistan.

Shortly after our conversation, regime outlets reported that the morality police, the unit responsible for the death of Jina Amini, would be disbanded. Activists and observers have pointed out that this is a regime publicity stunt and that the guards were not actually being abolished. The chaotic information environment and the difficulty of obtaining news from Iran at the present moment is a theme that readers will notice in this interview as well. It is a continuously developing story.

This interview took place on December 2, 2022.

Canadian Dimension (CD): Let’s begin with the basic facts on the ground in Rojhelat. What has been the political situation in Rojhelat (Eastern) Kurdistan under the Islamic Republic? What is the current state of affairs?

Gordyaen Benjamin Jermayi (GBJ): I would call what we’re seeing a revolution. But it’s not a new thing, the Kurdish struggle has a hundred year history. The specific women’s movement started with Jina Amini’s death, right after she was buried and during her funeral people shouted Jin, Jiyan, Azadi (Women, Life, Freedom).

In the few hours after the burial of Jina Amini, the protests escalated in her hometown in Saqaz and Kamyaran, both cities in Kurdistan. Within two to three days, all of Rojhelat was experiencing violent protests. I think by now it’s been 75 days, I’ve lost track. It’s been a difficult time.

CD: What tactics have the protestors used during this movement?

GBJ: Generally in the past two to three decades, when something like this happens, when the Iranian regime attacks Kurdish people, Kurdish parties like the Kurdistan Democratic Party Iran (KDPI), Komala, etc., they call on people to go on strike. This has been the main form of protest in Rojhelat historically.

For example, a few years ago, the Iranian regime killed a group of kolbars (workers who legally or illegally ferry goods across borders to different parts of Kurdistan in Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey). The Iranian Kurdish parties called for a strike for a few days. There is a cooperation center for Kurdish parties in Iran so they collaborate on actions like this. And they are able to carry out these strikes because the Kurdish parties have a very strong social base and can mobilize the people.

In Jina’s revolution, the ongoing movement that took off two days after her death, the parties called for a general strike as well. The next day, all the Kurdish cities went on a strike: all the stores closed, the cities were totally empty during the day. And then everyone came out at night to protest, after being home all day. This went on for weeks. But more recently people have slowly started to open their businesses to earn money for food, they had been forgoing any income for weeks. Strikes are still ongoing in many cities across Rojhelat Kurdistan.

Protesters in Mahabad, November 18, 2022. Image courtesy of Hengaw. CD: What has the regime’s response been to these developments?

GBJ: Heavier reinforcements have been deployed in cities and villages around the area. Today, almost all Kurdish cities are militarized, some essentially under siege like the city of Mahabad. All roads are blocked. We have been getting reports about shortages of medicine.. People who are injured from protests are arrested as they try to visit hospitals for treatment

There have been mass arrests across Rojhelat (Eastern) Kurdistan. People are constantly being searched, their phones are being searched. This regime tactic of not allowing injured citizens to receive treatment is particularly horrible. Of these injured people, at least 10 have died from not receiving proper medical treatment. Many more have been injured.

I received voice notes from Mahabad calling for help: there is no medicine, we can’t treat protestors. I was seeing messages like this from social media as well and fortunately some activists elsewhere in Kurdistan and some from the rest of Iran sent help. But medical needs are still very much acute. We know people who go to a pharmacy can get arrested because there are agents who gather information at the drugstores. The agents from the ministry of intelligence do the same at pharmacies as they do in hospitals.

During these last few weeks there was a shortage of blood in Kurdistan. For example, a car carrying blood from Kermanshah to Javanroud was stopped by the regime and then shot at. There have been people trying to do solidarity work. I heard from Persian activists that they sent medicine and supplies to Kurdistan during this crucial time. Similarly, a group of people from Iraqi Kurdistan have tried to send a medical supply package to the besieged cities of Rojhilat. But the problem is that the roads are blocked and cars are searched, and thus so few supplies make it.

In the last few days you could say things have calmed down slightly but overall the tensions are high and protests very much ongoing. And we are expecting a new wave of protests in the next few days.

CD: One important regime tactic people have been talking about is how the state has been disrupting the flow of information by blocking internet access. How has that affected Kurdistan?

GBJ: That’s actually one of the biggest problems. The Iranian regime has a long history of blocking the internet. In 2019, during the protests that began after the cutting of fuel subsidies, they killed around 1,500 people in 12 days while they blocked the internet.

During the first days of this revolution, they cut down the internet for some time, limiting all social media, especially Instagram. I helped a lot of people inside Kurdistan buy VPNs to get past this online blockade. We spent a lot of money on this but the regime is very smart and they have a ‘cyber army.’ They blocked almost all our VPNs, making our efforts go to waste. But there are constantly new VPNs that we try to get.

In cities that have intense protests they cut off the internet from 4 pm to midnight, sometimes for 24 or 48 hours. For example, today I was talking to a Baloch activist who told me there isn’t internet today in Zahedan, the capital of that province.

The regime uses these blockades to stop people from connecting about protests but also the blockade has damaged thousands of online businesses, stores, and small businesses. This has had a devastating impact on families. Millions of people in Iran live on these sorts of jobs that depend on internet access. These blockades have destroyed their livelihood. In Kurdish cities, especially in Sanandaj, Mahabad, and Kamyarans that have been on strike, people have had a hard time, earning any money because of the internet block.

CD: During this difficult time, how have the course of events diverged between Kurdistan and the rest of Iran, or perhaps between the Persian-majority areas and the ethnic minority areas including Kurdistan in the northwest of the country and Balochistan in the east?

GBJ: We see Iranian regime has been using harsher violence in non-Persian areas—Kurdistan, Balochistan, and around the southern Caspian coast including Gilan and Mazandaran. The violence from the regime in these regions is horrible. The regime is more violent in these regions over the Persian cities.

In terms of numbers: 121 (the numbers increase everyday) people have been killed in Kurdistan, over 100 in Balochistan. I was talking to a Baloch activist recently and he told me that so far, over 19 citizens have been executed in prisons during the past 20 days.

As this violence unfolds, a lot of non-Persian activists—like Kurds and Balochs—have pointed the difference out. We are addressing a deep-rooted racism that is at the heart of the regime. But even when we use these numbers, show these facts, some Persians accuse us of being separatists or terrorists, claiming that all citizens are enduring the same violence. But that has not been the case under this regime, nor was it the case under the previous regime.

Let me quote from one of the sons of one victim to demonstrate the difference: “In Tehran the regime uses batons, but here they use real war bullets.” That explains the difference.

Students from Kurdistan University performed a symbolic act in Sanandaj to show their solidarity with Balochistan. Image courtesy of Hengaw.

CD: Do you see the ongoing protests across Iran and those in Rojhelat Kurdistan having different goals? Or are they driving at the same outcome?

GBJ: The first thing is that all of the people in all of Iran are fighting for this regime to be gone. But for Kurdish and Persian people there are differences. Persians are fighting for more freedom, more open space, more social rights. We Kurds and the Baloch are fighting for basic human rights, a chance at autonomy and self-determination, the right to our mother tongue. These demands are not relevant to Persians, those aren’t the things they’re fighting for necessarily.

Collectively, we are all fighting against the Islamic regime but within that struggle Kurds are also fighting for basic rights, some of which Persians already have some access to. For our people, it’s much more than freedom from compulsory hijab, it’s more expansive.

CD: Women have been at the forefront of the protests and some of the key demands, which sparked the protests, have been about womens’ liberation. Is there a different focus on womens’ rights between the Iran-wide movement and the protests specifically in Kurdistan?

GBJ: Definitely yes. This regime has been using the forced hijab as a tool of oppression. Maybe for Persian women this is front of mind, but for Kurdish citizens it is one tool within a larger problem of being third-rate citizens.

Kurdish people, Kurdish women are oppressed on multiple grounds. We are not Shia (most Kurds are Sunni), not Persian, and have a long history of struggle against the Iranian state. You are born a criminal in Kurdistan simply for being Kurdish. So it’s not simply demanding social rights, the Kurdish women’s struggle is far-reaching in its vision.

CD: The main slogan of the ongoing movement has been Jin, Jiyan, Azadi (Life, Women, Freedom), which is perhaps the most famous rallying cry of the Kurdish movement, across the countries that Kurds live in—Turkey, Iran, Syria, Iraq. How did this Kurdish slogan become the centerpiece of an Iran-wide protest movement against the Islamic regime? How do Kurdish political actors perceive this wide adoption of their long-standing slogan?

GBJ: Shortly before the murder of Jina, another Kurdish woman died in Marivan, a town in Kurdistan. She was being sexually assaulted and threw herself from a building. In 2015, another Kurdish woman threw herself from a building because an Iranian intelligence agent was trying to rape her while she was working at a hotel. There have been similar cases of Kurdish women being attacked.

But Jina’s death was about the forced hijab and this made the case more central to the Iranian consciousness. Compulsory hijab has been one of the main struggles of the Iranian women’s movement. So this fact and that her death happened in Tehran amplified this case.

The slogan, Jin, Jiyan, Azadi was chanted at her funeral and millions of Persians reacted to that and that’s how the Kurdish slogan became big in the center of Iran. Of course this slogan has been used in Kurdistan for decades, all across the region. It has been especially used in Rojava (Western or Syrian Kurdistan) against ISIS.

The irony is that just a short time ago, Kurdish people in Iran were being called terrorists for chanting this slogan by the same Persians who are now at the protests. Similarly in Turkey, the slogan has been criminalized. Even in Europe, when some politicians have said this slogan sometimes they are accused of being affiliated with terrorism.

I would say that the Persian community has not been totally honest with the framing of the protests. They have framed this as an Iranian revolution, often ignoring the Kurdish specifics. The movement started after the death of a Kurdish woman, with first protests springing up in Kurdistan, all with a famous Kurdish slogan.

These facts have been erased within a larger Iranian agenda. Persian activists with huge platforms like Masih Alinejad have totally ignored the Kurdish roots of this revolution. Firstly ignoring the real name of Jina Amini they kept saying Mahsa, her colonial name that was forced on her. She only had that name because Kurdish names are mostly banned, something we have pointed out a lot. And in response to these reminders, Persians basically say we should unite and not focus on this. For them, that means coming together under the Iranian flag and ignoring the minorities. I would say Persians still do not truly support Kurdish people. Often, they are not even prepared to say the word Kurdistan.

CD: What do you think should be the major takeaways for people outside of Rojhelat, outside Iran?

GBJ: Outsiders need to understand more about the Kurdish cause. Having talked to a lot of journalists recently, there is still a tendency to erase Kurds. For example, I talked to a New York Post journalist and in my interview I said Jina Amini. They changed it to Mahsa, and when I asked why they responded “That’s the widely accepted name, that’s the name on Wikipedia.” That is the sort of erasure we are facing. This revolution belongs to us but we are not even being addressed properly by our own names. They say “northwestern Iran” instead of Kurdistan.

It is the same in Persian media—avoiding the name Kurdistan. People in the West need to understand our cause—that we are fighting for our survival, our basic rights, for rights that Westerners have. In Canada you can have any name you like, but this is a struggle for us. Registering my own name was a struggle for my family, they tried to force more Islamic or Persian names on us. My siblings have had the same issues: my little brother didn’t have a name for 40 days. In Iranian Azerbaijan, people have the same issue. I knew a kid who didn’t have an ID for seven years because his parents were fighting to register his name Atabay—an Azerbaijani Turkish name. 10 days after Jina’s murder, a lot of people were killed in Balochistan and no one knew their names because they didn’t have ID cards, families had to identify them.

This struggle is the same across Kurdistan. Though the methods have been different. In Rojava, its defending people from terrorists like ISIS. In Turkey it’s more political, through parliament and elections. In Başûrê, Iraqi Kurdistan, there has been improvements after what Saddam did to our people. But the struggle and the demands are the same across all four Kurdish regions. We are asking for our basic human rights.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Nesi Altaras is a freelance journalist and holds a masters degree in political science. His writing in English, Turkish, and Ladino has been published in various outlets. He lives in Montréal. Follow him on Twitter @nesialtaras.

