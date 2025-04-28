How the Online News Act came back to haunt the federal election

Well funded right-wing social media pages including Canada Proud have dominated the platforms this election by playing fast and loose with the facts, leading to a downward online spiral into division.

As Canadians endure one of the most divisive federal election campaigns in memory, the dominant media narrative from the right has been that most journalists are unable to cover it fairly because of the hundreds of millions in federal subsidies they have received from the ruling Liberals over the past seven years, which the Conservatives have threatened to cancel. According to the hyperbolic Peter Menzies over at The Hub, “the future of a free and independent press and the public’s trust in it is on the line [on] Monday. It will live. Or it will die.” A more overlooked side effect of the Liberal largesse toward news media owners is that Meta’s ban on posting links to news on its social networks Facebook and Instagram, which it imposed to comply with the Online News Act without paying publishers millions annually, has resulted in well funded right-wing influencers dominating the platforms by playing fast and loose with the facts. It’s a story that has been reported by independent media in Canada, including PressProgress, a publication of the Broadbent Institute, which noted even before the election was called that Canada Proud was running Facebook ads linking Prime Minister Mark Carney to the notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The ads featured photos of Carney and his wife next to Ghislane Maxwell, the late Epstein’s girlfriend, at a British music festival when he was governor of the Bank of England in 2013. “He’s in politics to help his rich, creepy friends, not working Canadian families,” one ad claimed. The Toronto Star explained the photo by reporting that Maxwell went to high school with Carney’s sister-in-law, whose family owns the property on which the festival was held. PressProgress also noted that an AI-generated photo of Carney and actor Tom Hanks visiting “Epstein Island” went viral on X and quoted advocates claiming that such ads show a need for greater regulation of social media companies.

Tech news website The Logic reported last week that Facebook was being flooded with “deepfake” news reports about Carney and others, including CBC news anchor Rosemary Barton, by a network of more than two dozen scam accounts. Some of the ads even linked to fake CBC news stories. The Logic reported earlier that Canada Proud was dominating election discourse on Facebook and Instagram, as its Facebook page, which has 593,000 followers, had posted 31 of the top 50 most-viewed posts mentioning Carney on the social network one week. “Collectively, posts mentioning Carney from Canada Proud have been viewed more than 1.58 million times on Facebook in the past seven days worldwide.”

The story went international last Monday, with the New York Times reporting it under the headline “As Election Nears, Canadians Confront a News Void on Facebook and Instagram.” The deepfakes and misleading content, it pointed out, were an unintended consequence of the Online News Act, which was passed in 2023 at the urging of media owners. “This type of online content—hyperpartisan and often veering into misinformation—has become a staple in the Facebook and Instagram feeds of Canadians,” noted the Times. “While such posts have become familiar in political campaigns everywhere, the content is especially prominent in Canada during its first-in-the-world, long-term news ban on Facebook and Instagram.” Meta’s ban on posting links to real news has allowed misinformation and disinformation to flourish, it added, leading to a downward online spiral into division. “Amid the news void, Canada Proud and dozens of other partisan pages are rising in popularity on Facebook and Instagram before the election,” reported the Times. “At the same time, cryptocurrency scams and ads that mimic legitimate news sources have proliferated on the platforms. Yet few voters are aware of this shift, with research showing that only one in five Canadians knows that news has been blocked on Facebook and Instagram feeds.”

A spokesman for Meta told the Times that it had been “forced to make the difficult business decision to end the availability of news to comply with the law,” but that its ban could be lifted if the Online News Act is reversed. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has promised to repeal the act, calling it a “censorship law.” According to the Times, paying publishers under the act, which some critics criticized as a “shakedown” of the most prosperous digital giants, would have cost Meta about $62 million a year. Google threatened to similarly block news in Canada if the act was passed, but eventually agreed to pay publishers $100 million annually. The loss of Meta’s free distribution of their news stories has been disastrous for many of the country’s independent online news media outlets, and has led to the rise of misleading viral clickbait. A recent public inquiry into allegations of foreign political election interference found the growing spread of misinformation and disinformation to be a bigger problem.

An analysis by the Times showed that Canada Proud is now one of the most popular political pages on Facebook in Canada, with more followers than even the country’s major parties. Since the election was called last month, it has averaged nearly 200,000 engagements a day, according to the Times, rivaling the accounts of major party leaders. “Since January, Canada Proud has had more than nine million engagements on its posts and its videos have been viewed nearly 60 million times, the analysis found.” The Times found that Canada Proud has bought more than $250,000 in ads on Facebook and Instagram since January, placing it 15th in advertising spend on those platforms, and that last month’s ad picturing Carney and Maxwell had been viewed more than 100,000 times. Canada Proud, which was founded as the Facebook page Ontario Proud in 2016 by former Conservative Party staffer Jeff Ballingall and his Toronto-based strategic communications company Mobilize Media Group, was first active during the 2018 Ontario provincial election. A National Observer investigation found in 2022 that Facebook pages linked to Canada Proud were behind ads run by supposedly grassroots groups during civic elections across the country. The Columbia Journalism Review chronicled last fall how a spate of mysterious Facebook pages began to show up in the feeds of Squamish, BC residents that presented as community organizations but were designed to influence a contentious local election in favour of an LNG megaport there.

Ballingall told the Times that mainstream Canadian news media were partly to blame for the ongoing Facebook fiasco because they lobbied Ottawa for the Online News Act. “I’m a strong believer in traditional media, and Canada Proud is not trying to replicate that. There should be tons of different voices,” he said. “What we have now is this weird zombie ecosystem in Canada.” The lobbying campaign saw newspapers across the country run blank front pages for a day in 2021, ironically asking “imagine if the news wasn’t there when we needed it,” and also saw the management of some major dailies “spike” dissenting editorials that had been accepted for publication by editors.

The Online News Act has proved to be the biggest media disaster since Canada’s ill-fated experiment with the convergence of newspaper and television ownership at the millennium, which media owners also lobbied for. Whichever party wins today should repeal it in favour of more well-considered remedies to our growing media problems.

Marc Edge teaches Media & Communication at University Canada West in Vancouver. His books and research on Canadian media can be found online at www.marcedge.com.

