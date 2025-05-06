How Canadian conservatism lost sight of the national community

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre. Photo courtesy Pierre Poilievre/X.

How did the Conservative Party lose an election defined by nationalism? Traditionally, it is conservative parties that frame themselves as the defenders of the nation’s values, culture, and identity. Yet, in 2025, when Canadians felt that these were threatened, they turned to the Liberals. The explanation for this incongruity is that Canadian conservatism was bled of the communitarian ethos that once made it distinctive. This ceded ground to the Liberals to position themselves as the party of the nation.

Sixty years ago, conservative philosopher George Grant wrote in his landmark Lament for a Nation that without a notion of order, conservatism is nothing but the defence of property rights and chauvinism. For Grant, Canada was a conservative country, and distinctive of its conservatism was this notion of order: a communitarian ethos that promotes the interests of the national family. The survival of individual Canadians necessitated cooperation with the larger community, and the survival of Canada as a country when faced with American expansionism demanded a strong state.

The relative success of socialist parties and movements in Canadian history—as compared to the United States—is often connected to this communitarian ethos. While rugged individualism and liberty is a central feature of the American national narrative, the philosophy behind Canada’s national identity has been one where survival, freedom, and progress are collaborative endeavours.

The occasion of Grant’s lament was the loss of the Diefenbaker Progressive Conservatives to Lester Pearson’s Liberal Party in the 1963 federal election. Diefenbaker had opposed placement of American Bomarc missiles on Canadian soil as an affront to Canadian sovereignty. Grant’s fear was that Pearson’s Liberals would sell out Canada, integrating it into America’s continental empire.

Yet, in 2025, it is the Liberal Party that Canadians decided to back as a bulwark against the threat of American imperialism. There is considerable irony here given Grant’s worry that Liberals would be the ones to obliterate Canada’s distinct national identity. Traditionally, it is conservatives who champion and appeal to national values, traditions, and mythology. So, what is going on here?

There are several factors that led to Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. One significant cause of their loss was their abandoning everything distinctive in Canadian conservatism. As Grant warned, conservatism without a conception of order—which involves the cultivation of a community—is nothing more than the defence of property rights and chauvinism. In the six decades since Grant’s lament, Canadian conservatism sacrificed community on the altar of neoliberal economics. Canadians noticed, and don’t trust Conservatives to conserve the nation.

Canadian conservatism was at one time a nation-building ideology aimed at stability, order, and “good government.” There was recognition that building a national community and an orderly society requires government action. This is why Conservative governments in Canada contributed to building public institutions, and economic policies which advanced Canadian interests ahead of neoliberal ideology. No hint of this communitarian ethic remains in Canadian conservatism today.

The shift in Canadian conservatism is connected to the global transition in the 1970s from Keynesian capitalism to neoliberalism as the dominant economic paradigm. Born out of the Great Depression, Keynesianism supported state intervention in an economy when necessary to stimulate activity or support other policy objectives. Driven in North America by the stagflation crisis of the 1970s—where the US and Canada experienced simultaneous high inflation and unemployment—neoliberal approaches instead recommended decreased government intervention in the economy.

In Canada, elements of this economic ideology were present in Brian Mulroney’s iteration of the PCs and their approach to trade and privatization. Half of the delegates at the PC leadership convention in 1983 identified themselves as on the political left rather than the political right, with Mulroney being the preferred candidate of the latter. The Canada-US Free Trade Agreement and the 1988 election was a watershed moment in trade liberalization. Yet, that said, Mulroney was not a principled opponent of government intervention, and was deeply concerned with nation-building.

During the same period, the Reform Party emerged in the West to express its dissatisfaction with the Mulroney PCs. Reform combined western populism with the outlook that Mulroney was not committed enough to neoliberalism. They decried how he increased taxes and failed to reduce the budget deficit. The ideological shift in Canadian conservatism toward economic neoliberalism was complete with the merger of the PCs and the Canadian Alliance (the Reform Party’s successor) into the Conservative Party of Canada, and the ascension of the party’s new leader, Stephen Harper.

Grant also warned against conservatism regressing into mere chauvinism. Though fear and resentment have found consistent success south of the border, they have had only sporadic success in Canada. While the 2015 election was partly a referendum on Stephen Harper, the Liberal Party presented an ambitious platform, even if they failed to deliver on those policies—such as electoral reform—once in office. Alternatively, in 2025, the Conservatives made hating Justin Trudeau such a central plank of their platform that were caught flatfooted when he was replaced by Mark Carney. Directionless disdain for an opponent was not inspiring enough to carry an election.

That said, much has been made of Poilievre’s success with younger voters, especially men, dissatisfied with the status quo, and in particular the cost of living. The Conservatives might have translated this into greater success if they had any suggestions for how the government might solve problems of affordability. Instead, the Conservative’s plan was little more than lowering taxes and cutting regulations. This rally cry of “do nothing, but harder!” did not persuade enough Canadians that Conservatives had a plan for solving the problems they face. Mere chauvinism has its limits.

Of course, Poilievre’s signature brand of bellicose conservatism reminded more than a few people of Canada’s antagonist to the south, Donald Trump, which increasingly made him a liability. Some have suggested that a more “moderate” Conservative leader may have had more success due to this, but there is a more thorough rot at the heart of Canadian conservatism: without a substantive vision of what Canada should be or where it should be headed, there is little to inspire Canadians.

While the Conservative Party has, in recent decades, defined itself in terms of an intention to tear down longstanding public institutions and reshape Canada, this has left room for the Liberal Party to position itself as the guardian of Canada’s distinct national identity. If the Liberal Party is sometimes said to outmaneuver the NDP on the left, they can also be said to have outmaneuvered the Conservatives when it comes to nationalism. Many defining policies of Canada’s contemporary national identity—the flag, official multiculturalism, the Charter—were instituted by Liberals, and Conservative antipathy to both these institutions and nation-building has left them vulnerable.

Ironically, even some American conservatives have begun to rediscover the concept of the nation as a community analogous to the family. Maybe now that Americans are doing it, Canadian conservatives will re-evaluate their views. Of course, following the lead of American conservatism was part of what caused Canadian conservatives to not to be trusted to conserve their own nation. So, they might have better luck if they were to look to their own past for inspiration.

Eric Wilkinson is a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Philosophy at the University of British Columbia.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.