Guernica, now and then

“Guernica” is a large 1937 oil painting by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso. It is one of his best-known works, regarded by many art critics as the most powerful anti-war painting in history. Image from Wikimedia Commons.

I stand before Guernica, the

familiar canvas of dismembered

bodies, dead babies and

soldiers; a weeping mother, a

shrieking horse; once remembered

for its chronicle of carnage,

warnings of mass murder

to come, enough to move

the dial from tragedy

to statistic, now forgotten.

Silence has settled upon

the world, snuffed out by

apologists for the

sacred State’s need for

human sacrifice.



In Madrid and Cordoba

jasmine petals loose

their fragrance; the

oranges fall to

the ground.



In Gaza and Israel

combatants loose

their bombs and

bullets; the bodies

fall, broken petals.



Peace protests and beauty bloom

in the Spanish squares. I ask:

By what right

do I enjoy this now?

By what right

do I not?



The burden of

living is

to live

while others are

dying.



Trevor Harrison is a Professor of Sociology at the University of Lethbridge. He was formerly Director of Parkland Institute (2011-2021), an Alberta-wide research organization, of which he was also a founding member. He is best known for his studies in political sociology, political economy, and public policy. He is the author, co-author, or co-editor of nine books, numerous journal articles, chapters, and reports, and a frequent contributor to public media, including radio and television.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.