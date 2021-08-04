Global capitalism: The challenge of China

According to University of Massachusetts professor Richard Wolff, China’s rise is unmistakable and one of the most important developments in recent economic history. Photo from iStock.

In this month’s lecture for Democracy At Work, Richard D. Wolff, professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, will discuss China’s economic growth since the revolution of 1949, China’s economic model in the context of the globalized economy, the differences between China’s economic system, socialism and capitalism, and increased rivalry with the United States, what many describe as a ‘new Cold War.’

