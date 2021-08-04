Advertisement

Our Times 3

Global capitalism: The challenge of China

Professor Richard Wolff breaks down China’s evolving position in a world defined by global capitalist development

Richard D. Wolff / August 4, 2021Syndicated

AsiaGlobalization

According to University of Massachusetts professor Richard Wolff, China’s rise is unmistakable and one of the most important developments in recent economic history. Photo from iStock.

In this month’s lecture for Democracy At Work, Richard D. Wolff, professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, will discuss China’s economic growth since the revolution of 1949, China’s economic model in the context of the globalized economy, the differences between China’s economic system, socialism and capitalism, and increased rivalry with the United States, what many describe as a ‘new Cold War.’

Democracy at Work is a non-profit 501(c)3 that produces media and live events. Our work analyzes capitalism critically as a systemic problem and advocates for democratizing workplaces as part of a systemic solution. We seek a stronger, fuller democracy—in our politics and culture as well as in our economy—based on workers’ equal collaboration and shared leadership inside enterprises and throughout society.

We Need Your Help

More than 75% of our operating budget comes to us in the form of donations from our readers. These donations help to pay our bills, and honorariums for some of our writers, photographers and graphic artists. Our supporters are part of everything we do.

Donate Now

Advertisement

Workers' History Museum rectangle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Monthly Review

Advertisement

Workers' History Museum leaderboard

Related Reading

Browse the Archive