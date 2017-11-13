Gideon Levy on ‘One State: The Future’ at Palestine Expo 2019

Israeli author and journalist Gideon Levy. Photo by Israel Nation News.

Gideon Levy is a Haaretz columnist and a member of the newspaper’s editorial board. Levy joined Haaretz in 1982, and spent four years as the newspaper’s deputy editor. He is the author of the weekly Twilight Zone feature, which covers the Israeli occupation in the West Bank and Gaza over the last 25 years, as well as the writer of political editorials for the newspaper.

Levy was the recipient of the Euro-Med Journalist Prize for 2008; the Leipzig Freedom Prize in 2001; the Israeli Journalists’ Union Prize in 1997; and The Association of Human Rights in Israel Award for 1996.

His book, The Punishment of Gaza, was published by Verso.

In this video, Levy speaks at Palestine Expo, Europe’s largest Palestinian event, a two-day festival of music, art and lectures, held in London on 6-7 July 2019.