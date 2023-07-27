Feds cut off Toronto while sending billions to Ukraine

Toronto’s new Mayor Olivia Chow is seen by many progressives as a welcome change from conservative rule, thirteen years of which transformed Canada’s largest city into a troubling icon of the “neoliberal city.” This was especially true under Chow’s predecessor John Tory, whom activist John Clarke describes as “the very personification of a drive towards intensified exploitation, commodified housing, austerity and rampant inequality.”

Of course, the Ontario NDP has virtually accepted the logic of neoliberalism, as Clarke explains, and Chow herself has made some worrying overtures to the Toronto business community. Nevertheless, it was under conservative governance that issues like homelessness, inequality, and reduced public spending for all departments (excluding the police) intensified in Toronto. It was also under Tory’s conservative government that the city racked up a massive budget shortfall, which reached $1 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toronto has some of the highest housing prices in Canada. The number of homeless people in the city is increasing. Food bank visits are reaching record levels. The city’s shelter system is overstressed, leading many to turn away refugees and asylum seekers who are then forced to sleep on the street. Local organizations, not the government, have been taking the initiative in providing unhoused people and unsheltered refugees with food and supplies.

While the city contends with the deficit and the accrued effects of neoliberal policies, the Trudeau government announced that it will not be providing Toronto with the funds necessary to reverse the shortfall.

After Mayor Chow requested additional funding from the federal government to address Toronto’s many social and economic crises, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland shut her down, declaring that “the ability of the federal government to spend is not infinite,” and that if the city wants more money, it should get it from the provincial government. The Ontario government refused to get involved in the matter, with Ford’s office stating, “The request by the City of Toronto for additional funding is directed to the federal government… We hope the federal government and Toronto can work together to find a solution.”

Responding to Freeland’s letter, Chow reiterated her request for federal support, saying:

Since I took office earlier this month, the Province has signaled its willingness to be a partner with the City of Toronto. I remain hopeful that the Federal government will join us as well, despite today’s finger-pointing… Recently, when we worked together sheltering refugees, we saw some immediate short-term successes. That is the kind of continued partnership we need to deliver affordable housing, fast and reliable transit, and good public services for the people of Toronto for years to come.



The crises facing Toronto are part of a larger economic decay sweeping Canada, visible in rising food bank use, growing homeless encampments (to which cities usually respond with force), and increases to police budgets while other departments stagnate. Toronto, as Canada’s largest city, is a particularly alarming symbol of this nationwide plight—and the federal government’s refusal to fund solutions is representative of broader state inaction toward this country’s manifold social and economic crises.

That the federal government is willing to hang Canada’s most populous city out to dry raises another disturbing question. If Ottawa won’t even send Toronto the resources it needs, how little must it care about smaller cities and towns? And what about reserves, many of which still live under water-boil advisories?

Shortly before Ottawa denied Toronto’s request for funds, Prime Minister Trudeau attended the NATO summit in Vilnius and announced another $541 million in “new funding and projects to support Ukraine and strengthen transatlantic security.” This brings total Canadian aid to Ukraine since February 2022 to over $8 billion, with $1.5 billion in weapons and military systems. Canada’s military assistance to Ukraine has included tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, missiles, artillery, small arms, anti-tank weapons, and more.

In the context of the new Cold War, Canada is also planning hugely expensive updates to its military, including a warship fleet that will cost over $80 billion to build and $300 billion to maintain and operate over the next 65 years.

There is also the question of how effectively these billions are being spent. When the warship project was announced in 2008, it cost $26 billion; in 2017, it cost $62 billion; in 2019, $70 billion; in 2021, $77 billion; and now, $84 billion. This means that each new ship will cost more than $5 billion. Where is the federal government’s concern about “infinite spending” when it comes to this project’s absolutely ridiculous cost overruns?

Moreover, while billions in Canadian foreign aid land in Ukraine, there seems to be little monitoring of where these funds and supplies end up. For example, Interpol chief Jürgen Stock has stated that arms sales to Ukraine will fuel international weapons trafficking in Europe and elsewhere. According to Stock:

Criminal groups try to exploit these chaotic situations and the availability of weapons, even those used by the military and including heavy weapons. These will be available on the criminal market and will create a challenge. No country or region can deal with it in isolation because these groups operate at a global level… We can expect an influx of weapons in Europe and beyond. We should be alarmed and we have to expect these weapons to be trafficked not only to neighbouring countries but to other continents.



Ukrainian Scorpions, a recent book by Grand Chief Ronald M. Derrickson, describes the author’s experiences investing $28 million in Ukraine following the collapse of the Soviet Union. He found a country both highly impoverished and seemingly lawless, characterized by corrupt officials, internal political divisions, and warring oligarchs who hired private armies to intimidate their rivals and further their business interests.

At one point, Derrickson himself hired mercenaries to take back a grain processing plant that his rivals had seized using thugs with AK-47s. His hired men then tried to extort him for $1 million, saying they’d give up the plant if he didn’t pay.

Reviewing the book for The British Columbia Review, author Larry Hannant notes that Derrickson connects the corruption he encountered in Ukraine to ongoing Western arms transfers:

The scale of the weaponry available not just to oligarchs, but even to what Ukrainians call “mini-garchs,” should raise a giant blue and yellow warning flag to the Western War Heads dumping the latest killing technology into Ukraine. Derrickson points out the dangers—not just to Ukraine but more broadly to the world—of arming a country where private armies already run roughshod over the people. He cites the estimate of the director of a Lithuanian agency responsible for shipping Western military supplies across the border to Ukraine that 70 percent of it disappears into the web of “power lords, oligarchs and political players.”



Still, the Canadian government is ignoring the risks of dumping $1.5 billion in military equipment into a war-torn country which had a reputation for corruption, private armies, and high-level criminality long before February 2022. In Ottawa, nobody appears to be grappling with the potential blowback of this foreign aid largesse. The thinking goes, “the invasion is brutal and illegal, Ukraine is defending itself, so our support should be unconditional.” In the long-term, however, it is not hard to imagine that these weapons will end up in unsavoury hands, fuelling conflicts inside and outside the region.

There is little debate about the hundreds of millions in weaponry Canada is sending abroad, or the billions Ottawa is spending to update its own military apparatus. Chrystia Freeland has voiced no concerns about “infinite spending” on these matters. But in Toronto and other Canadian communities suffering the malign effects of neoliberalism, Ottawa is jumping through hoops to pretend its hands are tied.

Owen Schalk is a writer from Manitoba. His book on Canada’s role in the war in Afghanistan will be released by Lorimer in September. You can preorder it here. To see more of his work, visit www.owenschalk.com.

