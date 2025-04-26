Federal housing plans keep us trapped in a no-win situation

Photo by Viktoria Chemberlidi/Unsplash

Sovereignty and international relations have rightfully dominated the news cycle since the federal election was called earlier this year, but around the dinner table housing remains a major concern for Canadians. The importance of restoring housing affordability is reflected in the platforms of the major parties, all of which have several pages dedicated to the subject. There is a rough consensus among the political class that the housing crisis is fundamentally one of supply and demand. The parties are scrambling to outdo each other in their commitments to expand the nation’s stockpile of homes. The Tories promise 2.3 million of them. The NDP is pledging to build three million. The Liberals want to double the rate at which homes are built—setting an annual target of 500,000 homes. Each has their own way of pursuing these ends.

The Conservative Party of Canada, for example, would sell off public lands, lower taxes, reduce regulatory burdens, and work with municipalities to speed up zoning reform efforts. The Conservative plan predicts that a more liberalized regulatory and tax environment will prompt the private sector to build our way out of the crisis. The CPC wants to give free reign to developers to construct the most profitable properties wherever they see fit. The plan is not concerned with addressing the problem of financialization and would almost certainly result in a larger share of the nation’s housing supply aggregating in fewer hands. This approach would accelerate the decades-long process of housing commodification and would likely see housing prices rise as oligopolies capture ever larger shares of the market.

Similarly, the Liberal Party wants to cut taxes, reduce regulation, and work with municipalities on zoning reform. While the LPC’s plan does mirror that of the Conservatives in important ways, the party has introduced some supplemental policies that somehow manage to be even more pro-business. The Liberals have committed to setting up a new bureaucracy called Build Canada Homes (BCH) which will function as a public developer tasked with building affordable houses at scale. The Liberals have been clear that BCH will not be swinging hammers, instead it will be responsible for doling out $25 billion to private contractors in what is set to be a massive public-private partnership scheme. Carney has suggested this government-directed, business-executed initiative will be comparable to wartime home building efforts complete with pre-approved designs and novel building techniques like modular housing. The question of who will end up owning the homes developed by BCH remains largely unanswered. There are no explicit provisos in the Liberal platform around preventing real estate investment trusts or other predaceous investors from snapping up properties built with public funds. It is also unclear was sort of affordability covenants will be in place to ensure prices stay low after BCH builds are transferred to private hands. Overall, it is uncertain whether Carney’s BCH will be capable of delivering housing affordability or if it will be a re-hash of the Harper-era’s infamous P3 graft.

On the demand side of the housing equation, the Liberals have promised to inject another $10 billion of mortgage credit into the financial system. This move is in line with decades of federal mortgage policy which, as history has shown, will juice lending markets and spike home prices.

These policies are not meaningfully different from Justin Trudeau’s National Housing Strategy. Under Mark Carney, the Liberal Party remains dedicated to the idea that the federal government’s role in housing is to funnel as much wealth as possible into the hands of big business.

Looking at the New Democrats and Greens we can see something a little bit different. Both parties talk about renters and tenants (a group representing a full third of Canadian households). Both parties commit to making federal housing dollars contingent on provincial compliance with rent control mandates. They talk about vacancy decontrol, fighting renovictions, and bringing an end to financial speculation in housing. They treat housing as a public good and not a financial asset. The Green Party, for instance, wants to build 1.2 million permanently affordable non-market and co-op owned homes. The NDP wants 20 percent of homes in every neighbourhood in the country to be non-market.

These are genuinely helpful, economically sound policies that get to the heart of the crisis. They mirror solutions deployed in places like France and Finland where housing crises have been successfully ameliorated.

But there is one piece of this housing puzzle that none of the major parties are talking about: namely, that home values have become a zero-sum game.

Our politicians are reluctant to admit that the housing crisis has had clear beneficiaries. Older homeowners and real estate investors have seen their wealth increase dramatically. If any government is going to work to bring prices down, they will be working against the interests of the propertied among us. While REITs and financial institutions are an obvious part of this equation, there is a generational component here that may be even more relevant inside the walls of the voting booth.

Many younger Canadians are locked out of the housing market while older Canadians have become increasingly dependent on inflated housing prices to supplement this country’s inadequate pensions and woeful elder care programs. If housing prices stay high, prospects for younger people will remain bleak. If housing prices come down, many in the older generation risk living out their golden years with substantially less than they had planned. Whether housing prices rise or fall, huge swathes of the Canadian public will be harmed.

Perhaps it is understandable that our leaders are unwilling to discuss this dilemma. Trudeau sparked vociferous public debate when he made these tensions explicit towards the end of his tenure.

Trudeau’s belief that “housing needs to retain its value” has been an unspoken building block of Liberal policy for decades, one that remains unchanged under Carney’s leadership. For the last decade the Liberals have tried to thread the generational needle by increasing credit availability (millennials and Gen Z have been offered enormous mortgages backed by the CMHC with extended 30-year amortization periods) to get young people into the housing market without destroying the nest egg their parents have come to depend on to fund their retirement. Implicit in this dynamic is the morbid assumption that younger people simply have to wait for their parents to die to inherit whatever property wealth they may have accumulated before taking their turn on the housing ladder.

Unfortunately, this strategy is no longer viable (if it ever was). There is no more utility in these sorts of too-clever technocratic fixes. We need to lower housing prices and address the knock-on effect falling home values will have on older Canadians. We must restore housing affordability while simultaneously improving our public pension and elder care systems. Every Canadian deserve both an affordable home and a dignified retirement.

James Hardwick is a writer and community advocate. He has over ten years experience serving adults experiencing poverty and houselessness with various NGOs across the country.

