Advertisement

Our Times 3

Empire, socialism and November with Leo Panitch

Leo Panitch / December 20, 2020Syndicated

COVID-19Socialism

Leo Panitch (1945-2020), Professor Emeritus at York University in Toronto. Photo courtesy of Socialist Register.

Sanjiv Gupta interviewed Leo Panitch in early September 2020. They discussed two issues which Panitch has studied and written about for decades. First, whether the pandemic has fundamentally altered the geopolitical balance between the United States and other great powers, specifically China. And second, how socialists in the US should approach the November elections. For Panitch, the two issues are intimately connected.

Leo Panitch (1945 – 2020) was Professor Emeritus of Politics at York University in Toronto. He was co-editor of the Socialist Register and author of several books, most recently Searching for Socialism: The Project of the Labour New Left from Benn to Corbyn, co-authored with Colin Leys and published by Verso.

Sanjiv Gupta is the host of Socialism in the Time of Corona.

This article originally appeared on SocialistProject.ca.

We Need Your Help

More than 75% of our operating budget comes to us in the form of donations from our readers. These donations help to pay our bills, and honorariums for some of our writers, photographers and graphic artists. Our supporters are part of everything we do.

Donate Now

Advertisement

Jacobin 2

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Fix Long Term Care

Advertisement

BTL 4

Browse the Archive