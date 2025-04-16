Could a Trump-driven trade crisis spur us to rethink economic growth?

Trump showing a chart of tariffs during his “Liberation Day” speech on April 2, 2025. Photo by Daniel Torok/White House/Wikimedia Commons.

The era of neoliberal globalization seems to be screeching to a halt, with a protectionist capitalism emerging as a prominent feature of the far-right’s push to power. Leading the fray in the United States are Donald Trump and Elon Musk with their “Make America Great Again” political pitch that combines hatred for immigrants with a crude ‘let’s make a deal’ economic nationalism that gets passed off as pro-worker.

This is a key turning point because access to the 400 million-person US consumer market is the holy grail of globalization. It is what launched the various so-called Asian economic miracles and underpinned the Marshall Plan and the post-Second World War European economic recovery. The insatiable US consumer market has also been, in many ways, the motor of a malignant growth which is wreaking havoc with the climate and exacerbating inequality worldwide.

Economists tend to use categories that aggregate phenomena such as GDP or economic growth statistics, rather than subject such categories to critical scrutiny. US economic demand is a case in point. If we break it down, this vaunted demand consists of a great deal of military-related spending, in addition to a plethora of frivolous recreational buys from jet skis and the latest computer games to pickup trucks and SUVs destined for driving around downtown urban areas. Then there’s unhealthy fast food and pre-prepared meals that are antiquating the art of cooking. Adding to swelling consumer demand in the US are pharmaceuticals and other health care costs that are largely covered by the state in other advanced capitalist countries.

As he proceeds to dismantle the federal Department of Education, Trump denounced the fact that US spending on education is among the highest in the world with miserable performance results. Unlike many Trump pronouncements, this is verifiably true (although not for the reasons Trump would have us believe). The same is also true for the private US health care system which has some of the poorest performance results in the industrial world despite the vast expenditures. It spends 17.8 percent of GDP on health care, significantly more than the average of 11.5 percent among other high-income countries. While programs like Medicaid, which aim to help those who can’t afford to pay thousands of dollars for brief hospital stays, or public funding for medical research are likely to suffer, the privatized health care system is likely to escape the Trump-Musk chopping block as wielding the axe would endanger the profits of pharmaceutical and private health insurers who have successfully gamed the system for decades.

Whether it is despite living in the world’s largest consumer market or because of it, US citizens register in opinion polls as one of the unhappiest populations among high and moderate income countries. In 2024-25 they dropped a notch and now rank 24th among all countries measured—a new record low. So a life of high pressure competitiveness, runaway inequality, maxed out credit cards and the Hobbesian “war of all against all” that constitutes the American conception of individualism apparently fails to bring much pleasure and joy. So why is the envied US capitalist consumer market and the society it generates such a goal for human striving? After all, it would take 5.1 planets with the same ecological capacity as Earth to sustain the current US lifestyle for the whole world. Maybe we should be hailing the destruction of the current globalized trading system with its fixation on growth as a much needed detox treatment.

Unfortunately, the far-right’s bid, in the US and elsewhere, to break with the rules of an ordered global capitalism has nothing to do with challenging the ecologically suicidal status quo. Their alternative—a crony capitalism propped up by an authoritarian state—will only burn through planetary boundaries quicker.

But at the moment, the bad news the US is inflicting on the international car market cannot but be welcomed as good news for environmentalists. While it raises many questions concerning a “just transition” and the effect on workers (the industry represents well over half a million direct and indirect jobs in Canada, four million in Mexico, and 9.6 million in the US), it could also prompt those of us in Canada to rethink transit policy in a way that moves society away from a culture of individual car ownership and towards collective forms of transportation. The automobile sector is only one of many where Canadians can pivot towards producing more of what we need for ourselves rather than being further integrated into an unsustainable global market. This kind of thinking recalls the best days of the Waffle movement in the NDP, back in the 1960s and 70s, and their vision of an independent industrial policy—maitre chez nous (masters in our own house), to borrow an old Québec nationalist phrase.

At the moment, we are a very long way from the radical and equitable downscaling of production and consumption that is necessary for human survival if we hope to mitigate the climate collapse already producing ever more intense and frequent floods, fires and other disasters.

Some proposals for boosting Canada’s capacity to resist Trump—a trans-Canada pipeline and vastly increased military spending, for example—are definitely moving in the wrong direction. As the phrase often attributed to the American economist Kenneth Boulding goes, “Anyone who believes exponential growth can go on forever in a finite world is either a madman or an economist.”

But now that economic rethinking is on the agenda, it’s a good time for those who see the ominous writing on the wall to challenge the growth consensus and promote a package of serious degrowth measures, some of which align with historic left demands and the Green New Deal which seems to have faded from view: a much more progressive tax system; reduced working time; relocalizing production and focusing on meeting basic needs rather than frivolous consumption; re-orienting the labour market towards ecologically-friendly employment; dramatic reduction in the use of carbon-based energy; and, more controversially on the left, a guaranteed annual income, among other proposals. All of these measures could be relevant to the fundamental rethinking of economic life needed to ensure human survival in a way that doesn’t destroy the conditions of existence of most other species.

The Trump regime is undermining the trade-based growth consensus that governing oligarchic elites across the global political spectrum have been peddling for decades. In so doing they are inadvertently pointing to fundamental questions regarding what we produce, why, how, and for whom. This is a chance for us to open up a critical conversation about the whole growth paradigm and the meaning and direction of our economic life, while assuring people that degrowth has nothing in common with the global recession that Trump’s erratic tariff policies may well trigger.

Richard Swift is a freelance journalist and activist based in Montréal. He is a founding member of Between the Lines and worked for many years as an editor for the Oxford-based New Internationalist magazine. He is the author of a number of books including SOS:// Alternatives to Capitalism.

