Con media grasping at straws to claim Liberal bias in news coverage

Winnipeg Free Press headquarters at 1355 Mountain Avenue in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Fresh off what must have been a crushing election loss by their favoured Conservatives, right-wing media are getting desperate in their quest for any evidence that it might have been a result of large-L Liberal mainstream media bias. They are grasping at straws in their search for any facts they can twist to fit their narrative, which is that government subsidies, including payroll tax credits under the $595 million media bailout announced in 2019, have resulted in a media biased toward the Liberals because the Conservatives threatened during the election campaign to take them away. The true blue Hub has been leading the way in promoting this narrative, with its hyperbolic media columnist Peter Menzies pouncing on any passing item that might suggest a Liberal media bias. He recently spied a piece of news published on the website Blacklock’s Reporter that served perfectly. “Blacklock’s reported that last year, according to FP Canadian Newspapers Ltd, the Winnipeg Free Press earned a net income of $2.7 million,” summarized Menzies. “The value of its federal subsidy through the Journalism Labour Tax Credit was $2.8 million, up $1 million from the previous year. That improvement to the Free Press’s bottom line was due to the tax credit—which was originally due to expire in 2024—being not only extended but enhanced.”

The financial precarity of the historic Free Press, which was founded in 1872 (and by extension the Brandon Sun, which is also owned by FP), brought by its supposedly now razor-thin profit margin could be read as bringing a political bias, argued Menzies. He found evidence for that in the annual report’s carefully worded warning to shareholders that “uncertainty of the political landscape continues to impact the newspaper industry” and that “there can be no assurance the [subsidy] amounts accrued will continue to be available to us in the future or will not be reduced, changed or eliminated.” Quoth Menzies: “Should the subsidy regime be diminished or cancelled—moves to which Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives appeared inclined—shareholders were warned of an ‘adverse effect on our business.’” Menzies was more than happy to give credit for this scoop where it was due. “We know this thanks to a report in Blacklock’s Reporter, which, as with The Hub and a few other holdouts, still refuses out of respect for journalistic integrity traditions to take any benefit from the government.” (Canadian Dimension similarly has not applied for government subsidies.)

To Menzies, the comments were proof positive of bias. “The fact that FP Canadian Newspapers Inc. has to point out to shareholders that it would cease to be profitable should a government other than the one in power be formed… isn’t quite a formal declaration of permanent conflict of interest, but it’s as close as we’re probably ever going to get to one.” The column was soon reprinted on the website of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a conservative think tank of which Menzies is a senior fellow. It appropriated Menzies’ second paragraph as a subhed: “What began as a harmless and temporary tax credit to help major publishers through a period of digital transition has grown so minaciously that major titles are now openly displaying concern for their financial sustainability should the Liberals lose an election.” For those wondering, minacious means menacing or threatening.

The news item on which Menzies based his column came from the husband-and-wife news team of Tom Korski and Holly Doan, who named their website after Thomas Hyland Blacklock, a former head of the Ottawa Press Gallery who died in 1934. It covers Ottawa as a kind of right-wing news service which is not only subscribed to by hundreds of Canadians at a cost of $314 annually, but is licensed by conservative publications such as the Western Standard, True North and Rebel News, which often rewrite its reports, and even Postmedia Network, which sometimes does so in its Toronto Sun. Blacklock’s has proved a burr under the saddle of not only sitting governments since its inception in 2012, but also of other reporters. It was evicted from the press gallery in 2022 after complaints by several journalists that Korski created a “toxic environment” by refusing to wear headphones when listening to press conferences online, among other things. “He calls his colleagues «idiots», tells them to «f— off», and threatens them with lawsuits,” complained one. The press gallery investigated and ruled the complaints were “well-founded” and “constituted serious misconduct.” That was nothing new for Korski, whose reported threats of violence on another journalist prompted the press gallery to introduce its rules of decorum in the first place.

The news nugget Menzies relied on was carried by Blacklock’s last week under the headline “Press Feared Opposition Win,” and reported that the political uncertainty of which FP Newspapers warned shareholders “is impacting subsidized newspapers, says the Manitoba daily that led the national campaign for a $595 million media bailout.” That was its first error, as the bailout campaign was instead led by former Postmedia CEO Paul Godfrey, albeit largely through newspaper industry association News Media Canada, of which former Free Press publisher Bob Cox was then chair. The report, the rest of which is paywalled, was picked up the same day by the Western Standard under the headline “Government-funded media feared Tory win,” which led with not one but two errors: “Manitoba Daily, a newspaper that led the national campaign for a $595 million government media bailout, claimed the ‘uncertainty of the political landscape’ is impacting subsidized outlets.” LifeSiteNews, which Wikipedia describes as “a Canadian Catholic conservative anti-abortion advocacy website and news publication,” ran it the following day under the headline “Canadian media was worried Conservative win would ‘negatively’ affect industry: memo.”

Despite Meta’s ban on news, the story quickly circulated on Facebook via screenshot in such groups as We Fight The Left and even appeared on LinkedIn. Doan, who runs the social media side of Blacklock’s, added further editorial comment on X: “@WinnipegNews can’t survive without subsidies.” She later drew a connection between FP’s subsidies and the slogans on coffee mugs it was selling, including “Canada Proud” and “Manitoba Strong,” which she claimed echoed those of the Liberal Party. “How patriotic,” she tweeted tartly.

The biggest problem with the Blacklock’s story is that the comments from FP’s 2024 annual report it took to infer political bias are standard boilerplate disclaimer material that also appeared in its 2023 and 2022 annual reports, when an election was only a distant eventuality. FP, whose controlling shareholder is Vancouver lawyer Ron Stern, is legally bound as a publicly-traded company to alert shareholders to any and all possible financial headwinds, including political uncertainty. Any investor adventurous enough to invest in a newspaper company these days is no doubt well aware of the perils, along with the potential upside of growing government support for the industry. As for its supposed financial distress, FP stock is up more than 20 percent in the past year, a sure sign that investors are encouraged. Its most recent profits, which can be measured in several ways, were described by one analyst as “impressive,” with the caveat that the subsidies continue. FP profits have actually held firm for the past several years as a result of increased subsidies, which as of this year also include payments from Google estimated in FP’s case to exceed $1 million annually. I have been tracking FP’s earnings for more than a decade, along with those of other newspaper companies, and I have examined them as far back as 2006. On an operating basis, which is to say money coming in the door minus going out the door, they have fallen from $20 million in 2013 to $6-7 million over the past several years. I put them at $6.3 million last year on an EBITDA basis, which excludes interest payments, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Its $2.75 million in payroll tax credits is startling, having jumped from about $1 million a year over the previous five years, but that hardly makes it a bribe or an inducement for favourable coverage.

The slanting of this story by Blacklock’s, and its amplification by other right-wing media, continues a pattern identified by Canadian Dimension in its treatment of a similar story early last year, when it connected a few disparate facts to conclude that federal regulators were planning to impose a pre-election “code of conduct” on newsrooms. The story was similarly picked up and amplified by right-wing websites until Rebel News reported it as a supposed plot by the Liberals to “censor dissenting journalists.”

Menzies promises to provide “more on this in the weeks ahead.” One can only hope that his next blockbuster is supported by firmer ground.

Marc Edge teaches Media & Communication at University Canada West in Vancouver. His books and research on Canadian media can be found online at www.marcedge.com.

