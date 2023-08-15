Competition Bureau action against Meta would confirm that the fix is in

Photo by Dima Solomin/Unsplash

With Meta already blocking news in Canada, hope is slipping away that Google might still be brought onside with the Online News Act, which one critic now describes as “the most spectacular legislative failure in Canada’s living political memory.” Google’s pending exit from the news distribution business in Canada was all but confirmed by a Politico report on Monday that dared to give both sides of the story, something Canada’s captured press seems loath to do.

“This whole situation was avoidable,” Mark Isakowitz, Google’s vice president of government affairs and public policy for the US and Canada, told the German-owned US publication. “When the law goes into effect, we are going to have to remove Canadian news.” The interview was one of several conducted by Politico’s enterprising Ottawa reporter Kyle Duggan, who put the impasse into clearer perspective than most Canadian media seem able to manage.

The Google angle was buried near the end of Duggan’s 2,000-word takeout, but it nailed what has been going on between Ottawa and the digital giants. The accepted narrative so far has been that the federal Liberals, with support from the NDP, have been following the approach Australia took two years ago in getting Google and Facebook to negotiate content licensing deals with news media there. According to Isakowitz, however, the two situations are hardly comparable. “We have the opposite of that here,” he said. “The Australian law put us on a pathway where we have voluntary commercial agreements with Australian publishers. We would have liked to achieve something like that in Canada.” Ottawa, he added, instead decided to play hardball and force the platforms to pay up.

Isakowitz said Google met with the Canadian government more than 100 times, but “frankly, until the very end,” there was “little or no dialogue on how the law was made.” The assumption has been that the digital giants would back down and pay up in the end, as Facebook did in 2021 after blocking Australian news for a week. Instead it was the Australian government that “surrendered,” according to Daily Mail owner Lord Rothermere, by making the payments voluntary.

Meta is now dropping news here and Google is almost sure to follow pending one last Hail Mary by Canada’s largest news media organizations, which last week asked the Competition Bureau to commence an inquiry into “Meta’s refusal to comply with Bill C-18 and its blocking of news content.”

The complaint is absurd, since blocking news content in Canada is actually Meta’s choice of how to comply with the Online News Act, which was known as Bill C-18 until being passed by Parliament in June. As Senator Paula Simons asked then-Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriquez during hearings on Bill C-18: “What happens… when the platforms have disengaged from the Canadian news market and have ceased to share Canadian content?” He replied that continuing to carry news links or not would be a “business decision” by Google and Meta.

The complaint by News Media Canada, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, and the CBC is not only fanciful, but it continues the kind of over-the-top rhetoric that has led to the impasse. “Meta’s decision to cut off Canadian news organizations from a large part of their audience threatens the industry and, by extension, creates a major challenge to our democracy,” it claims. “Instead of working with the Canadian government and news organizations to further the objectives of Bill C-18, Meta has chosen to actively inflict harm to news organizations, threating the viability and sustainability of the industry in Canada.”

The complaint is also ironic since a major thrust behind the Online News Act from the outset has been that Google and Facebook (since renamed Meta) have been “stealing” Canadian news content by running links to news stories on their platforms. Faced with a disastrous loss of traffic from the platforms, our news media now want the government to force Meta to resume its thieving ways so they can collect compensation.

What turned an absurdity into a farce, however, was when François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (who oversees the Competition Bureau), then tweeted his support for the complaint. “I am determined to use every tool at our disposal to ensure that Canadians can have access to reliable news—across all platforms,” he posted on the platform now known as X. “I fully support the complaint made to the Competition Bureau by Cnd media groups against Meta in their effort to promote a free & independent press.”

That brought howls from some who pointed out that the Competition Bureau, despite years of rumours and even evidence to the contrary, is supposed to be an independent law enforcement agency like the RCMP. “It’s Rule of Law 101 stuff and messing with it makes Canada look like something less than a first world country,” noted Peter Menzies of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. “It makes us look like some cheap, politically petty little kleptocracy run by a collection of self-serving narcissists.”

Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell not only serves at the pleasure of government, noted Menzies, but his renewable five-year appointment expires in six months. Boswell has been complaining lately about the Competition Bureau lacking enforcement powers, which helps in part to explain why Canada has become a world leader in media ownership concentration after only Australia, not coincidentally.

The Competition Bureau was accused of nothing less than “neglect” by the 2006 report of a Senate inquiry into Canadian news media for the concentrated state it had by then allowed its ownership to get. It then looked the other way in 2014 when Postmedia Network, the country’s largest newspaper chain, took over Sun Media, the country’s second-largest chain. Postmedia, which is 98 percent owned by US hedge funds, then thumbed its nose at the regulator by reneging on its promise to keep separate newsrooms at its duopoly dailies in Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver, merging them in early 2016.

The Competition Bureau then took no action against Postmedia and Torstar, which is now Canada’s second-largest chain, after they swapped 41 mostly Ontario titles in 2017 and closed 36 of them. The chains faced possible criminal charges of conspiracy to reduce competition that carried penalties of up to 14 years in prison and $25 million in fines. After investigating for three years, however, the Competition Bureau announced that, despite damning evidence, it would not proceed with charges, cynically issuing a short press release the day after a riot at the US Capitol building which dominated the news.

Should the Competition Bureau now accede to our news media’s ridiculous complaint against Meta, little doubt will remain that it lives nowhere other than in their pocket.

Marc Edge is a journalism researcher and author who lives in Ladysmith, BC. His books and articles can be found online at www.marcedge.com.

