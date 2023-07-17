Cheers for Chow must be accompanied by vigilance

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow greets council, July 12, 2023. Photo from Twitter.

The election of Olivia Chow as mayor of Toronto has captured attention across Canada. The largest city in the country will now have a long-time NDP politician in the top position of political leadership. This is a highly significant development that unions, social movements and the left need to take stock of. What are the possibilities and the potential pitfalls that lie ahead and how should we relate to the new mayor?

Although he has now had to strike a more conciliatory note, at least temporarily, in the days before the election, Conservative Premier Doug Ford presented the prospect of Chow in the mayor’s office as nothing short of catastrophic. Holding out the inevitable threat of capital flight, Ford stated, “I’ll tell you, if you want my opinion, if Olivia Chow gets in, it’ll be an unmitigated disaster. Businesses are going to be fleeing Toronto as far as I’m concerned.”

Right-wing media have already begun taking aim at Chow. The Toronto Sun brought together a panel to warn of out-of-control spending, ruinous property taxes and the need to “hang onto your wallet.” The National Post was upset that “[n]o right-wing or centre-right candidate managed to win even 10 percent of the electorate’s support,” pointing out that “Conservatives haven’t fared this poorly since Toronto was amalgamated.”

The Post takes comfort in the hope that (with its assistance) Chow will make voters “even angrier and more disillusioned,” so that the next election can “usher in a new era of bold conservatism for Canada’s largest city.” This hue and cry from the right indicates that a ferocious campaign to discredit and disrupt Chow’s work at city hall is looming.

Unsurprisingly, CUPE Ontario responded to Chow’s victory very differently, issuing a statement that raises some questions about how the left should position itself at this time. It declares: “[W]e have, for the first time in years, a mayor who cares about everyone in this city, not just the powerful and privileged, and who will work towards making Toronto a city for all.” It concludes on quite a confident note: “We voted for a better Toronto because we deserve better, and with Olivia Chow as mayor, we are going to get there.”

It is entirely fair that the response to a welcome electoral outcome should be very positive, but virtually no attention is given to the need to hold Chow to her promises and make sure she understands that the high expectations she has raised can’t be disregarded.

I lean toward a more sobering view of what lies ahead, as Olivia Chow takes up her mayoral duties. Before dealing with how we should relate to the new mayor, I want to take stock of the political and economic agenda she is up against and consider past experiences around left electoral politics.

Neoliberal city

In a recent piece for Jacobin, Mitchell Thompson looks at the record of Chow’s predecessor, John Tory, both during his time in the mayor’s office and as leader of the Conservative Party in Ontario. He lays bare key elements of the agenda that has transformed Toronto into a neoliberal city. As the workforce became progressively more low paid and precarious, Tory “flaunted his tireless opposition to minimum-wage raises.” He also supported a regressive and inadequate social assistance system. As mayor, he fully backed the diversion of public resources away from social provision and into an ever more bloated police budget.

“In 2021,” Thompson writes, “Tory backed a wave of brutality against Toronto’s homeless, just as the city’s annual homeless deaths rose to over 200 per year and shelters and warming centers burst at the seams.” Tory was the very personification of a drive towards intensified exploitation, commodified housing, austerity and rampant inequality. It is a process that has affected other cities across Canada and that has played out at both the provincial and federal level.

As these attacks were mounted, the people who supposedly offered a progressive parliamentary alternative played a dismal role. Although it has never held power federally, the NDP’s track record at the provincial level suggests it has long accepted the neoliberal austerity agenda as inevitable. A political strategy centred on electing NDP governments is basically about settling for the “lesser evil.”

In their book From Consent to Coercion, Bryan Evans, Carlo Fanelli, Leo Panitch and Donald Swartz examined the complicity of NDP governments in restraining the power of unions in Canada and concluded that “the NDP did not just fall short in terms of the degree of reform needed and expected by the unions, but had actively undermined union power.” Similar conclusions can be drawn regarding social cutbacks and other regressive measures (see my review here).

What we need to take away from this unvarnished historical reflection is that by now we should be well past the point of embracing the election of an NDP mayor as a new dawn. We should be preparing for some challenging times ahead and we should be gearing up to mobilize our forces if we hope to make any real gains.

Olive branches

In the course of many decades, in many different places, we have seen avowedly progressive political leaders win elections, scrap their promises and embrace their opponents’ agendas. This process of cooptation is often prefigured by utterances at the very moment of electoral victory.

Chile’s left-wing president, Gabriel Boric, has fallen short on a range of fronts since taking office in 2021. On election night, he held out an olive branch to the rich and powerful. “The times ahead will not be easy,” he warned. “… Only with social cohesion, refinding ourselves and sharing common ground will we be able to advance towards truly sustainable development—which reaches every Chilean.” He added that he would be “the president of all Chileans… and serve everyone.” I vividly remember Bob Rae saying something very similar after the NDP won power in Ontario for the first time ever, in 1990. Indeed, Rae went even further in reassuring the “business community” and stressed social democracy’s constructive relationship with capitalists all across the world. His government’s readiness to appease business interests would translate into a failure of historic proportions.

Obviously, measures that challenge the economic powers-that-be won’t fly if social peace is the priority. Consider this early warning sign in the case of Olivia Chow: In the wake of her victory she told the media that she could “absolutely work with Premier Ford.” “We both love this city,” she said, and “We want to build more housing, because we’ve talked about that.”

This isn’t merely a matter of diplomatic niceties; it speaks to a fundamental political orientation. Ford, the multi-millionaire businessman, is the leading political figure in the developer-led redevelopment of Toronto and the austerity assault on working people. A readiness to confront that agenda is a minimum requirement of any successful effort even to limit it. Seeking a collaborative relationship with Ford and his backers would be the kiss of death for serious opposition.

The truth is that curtailing the political and economic agenda of the neoliberal city will require more than a sympathetic player in the mayor’s office. Even the most uncompromising radical would be up against the determined opposition of very powerful interests and the limitations of the mayor’s decision-making capacities, even with the addition of “strong mayor powers.”

No program to meet the needs of workers and communities can be won without mass action and the efforts of determined social movements. As it is, Olivia Chow will need constant reminders of her political responsibilities from the very base she drew upon to accede to her new job.

Over the years, as an organizer with the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty, I saw the prevailing regressive agenda take hold of Toronto City Hall like a vice-grip. Left opposition to that agenda on council has long been reduced to the hope that austerity measures can be somewhat mitigated or that developers will agree to incorporate a little more “affordable housing” in the luxury condo projects that dominate the city’s skyline.

If we want the recent changing of the guard in the mayor’s office to make any difference, the very worst approach would be to leave it all in Chow’s hands. She will need vigorous social movements pushing at her back, and ready to push harder at the first sign of retreat. If we can muster those forces, some real victories are entirely possible in the days ahead.

John Clarke is a writer and retired organizer for the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty (OCAP). Follow his tweets at @JohnOCAP and blog at johnclarkeblog.com.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.