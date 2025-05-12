Canada’s corporate subsidies mostly enrich shareholders of multinationals

Bay Street, Toronto. Photo by Brian Carson/Flickr.

At The Trough: The Rise and Rise of Canada’s Corporate Welfare Bums Laurent Carbonneau Sutherland House, 2025

Like most subjects, Canada’s ongoing trade dispute with the United States is best understood with the benefit of historical insight, which Laurent Carbonneau provides in abundance in his new book At The Trough: The Rise and Rise of Canada’s Corporate Welfare Bums. Tariffs such as US President Donald Trump recently slapped on Canadian goods are hardly new, as they have been used by governments in Canada since its founding in order to aid economic development in competition with our giant industrial neighbour. More recently, we have handed out “eye wateringly generous” subsidies to businesses in order to attract capital investment, according to Carbonneau, but the resulting “unearned windfalls for the rich” have left a lot to be desired. “For all this we are not a richer country,” notes Carbonneau, pointing out that we now rank 13th in the world for GDP per hour worked, social services have declined, millions of Canadians have no family doctor, and affordable housing is in short supply. “How has Canada spent so much public money to achieve so little for so long?” It’s a question Carbonneau, who is director of policy and research for the Canadian Council of Innovators and a former legislative assistant to NDP MP Charlie Angus, sets out to answer in this slim tome of only 82 pages. “Saturation bombing the corporate sector with subsidies failed to solve Canada’s fundamental economic problems,” he concludes.

The empty economic calories provided by business subsidies have a long history in Canada, but their magnitude has increased exponentially in the past decade of Liberal rule. While the Harper government doled out $14 billion in subsidies to business during its last year in office (2014-15), or $390 for every person in Canada, such subsidies more than doubled during the ensuing nine years of Liberal rule to $33 billion by 2023-24, or $833 per capita, thanks in part to the introduction of more than 100 new government programs designed to hand out money. “Would many Liberals put the renaissance of the corporate state at the top of their list of accomplishments?” asks Carbonneau. Adding in climate related subsidies brings that to $40 billion, or $1,007 for every Canadian, which doesn’t even include COVID support programs in 2020-21 which saw $100 billion in wage subsidies handed out under the CEWS program and $20 billion more in relief payments under CERB.

Carbonneau sets the scene for his story with the controversial $30 billion in subsidies given to automakers Volkswagen and Stellantis in 2023 to build EV battery plants in Ontario, a gambit that is looking worse and worse as the EV boom slows. The subsidies largely took the form of tax credits rather than cash up front, but that continues a worrying trend in Canada of shifting the tax burden from corporations to workers. “Since 2019-20, Canadians have been giving away more than 50 cents of every dollar collected in corporate income taxes right back to businesses,” writes Carbonneau. “Today, 59 percent of tax revenues collected by the federal government are paid, in one form or another, as levies on the incomes and everyday consumption of working people. Just 12 percent comes from taxes on corporate income or capital gains.” Meanwhile, corporate profits have risen from 12 percent of the economy in 2007 to almost 20 percent in 2019.

It’s a case of history repeating itself as we fail to learn its lessons. The tariffs imposed on imported goods by our founding Prime Minister John A. Macdonald, which were designed to protect our fledgling domestic industries under the long-running National Policy, hit the poor hardest due to the higher prices they brought on necessities. “In a very real sense, this was an upward transfer of wealth,” notes Carbonneau. A weak market for capital in Canada led to bidding between municipalities to attract businesses with rich subsidies, the cost of which similarly trickled down onto workers. “This was not just incredibly regressive, as poorer citizens shouldered the increased utility rates and taxes needed to cover the giveaways… but forced existing businesses to subsidize their own competitors.” The first half century of Canadian industrial policy thus left the economy unbalanced and uncompetitive. The Conservative government of R.B. Bennett only made things worse in the early 1930s with its “Canadian New Deal,” which not only raised tariffs but established marketing boards to control prices and output. By 1972, corporate taxes had fallen to 12.2 percent of government revenues from 28 percent in 1951, leading federal NDP leader David Lewis to coin the term “corporate welfare bums” during that year’s election campaign. “Over the same period, the share taken from personal income taxes nearly doubled,” adds Carbonneau, “from 26.7 percent to 49.9 percent.” The result has seen productivity languish in Canada, with our economy tied to the boom and bust of our energy sector. “The bewildering array of generous subsidy programs always added up to less than the sum of their parts and Canada’s economic dynamics remained unchanged,” writes Carbonneau. “How did the giveaways so completely fail?”

The resulting mess we find ourselves in will take some doing to get out of. “Simply maintaining our standard of living is unlikely if we don’t find ways to create more wealth for Canada rather than for shareholders of foreign multinationals.” Our plight is by no means hopeless, however, and the recent change in leadership to a prime minister who is an economist first and a politician second provides some hope, but it will require a mindset shift toward focusing on the prosperity of Canadians rather than of corporations. “The question is no longer shall we pursue industrial strategy or not,” concludes Carbonneau. “The question is whether we shall have it for monopoly by monopoly or build a state capable of planning by the people for the people. A richer country and a more capable state able to take on the big challenges of our time are possible.”

Almost as interesting as At The Trough’s refreshingly concise takedown of corporate subsidies is the new publishing paradigm it is part of. Qualifying more as a pamphlet than a book due to its brevity, it is part of the new Sutherland Quarterly series offered by publisher Sutherland House either by sale or subscription. At The Trough is hardly a per-word bargain at $19.95 (by comparison, my latest book Tomorrow’s News sells for $21 but is more than twice as long and also includes the endnotes, bibliography and index At The Trough lacks), but it is also available by subscription, which gets you four topical titles a year for $67.99. Founded in 2017 by former Maclean’s and National Post editor Ken Whyte, Sutherland House is turning Canada’s benighted publishing industry on its head with such innovative approaches to a supposedly dying business. Sutherland Quarterly’s series of long-form essays and current affairs journalism also include such titles as Justin Trudeau on the Ropes by political columnist Paul Wells and Fleeced by Andrew Spence, which looks at the ways our oligopolistic banks rip us off. Whyte also publishes full-length books at full-length prices, such as The Crisis of Canadian Democracy ($36.95) by Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne, which came out in hard cover last week. Many Sutherland House titles are refreshingly critical, such as The Big Fix: How Companies Capture Markets and Harm Canadians by Denise Hearn and Vass Bednar, which is not what one might expect from the founding editor of Conrad Black’s National Post and puts the lie to the claim of some publishers that Canadians aren’t interested in reading about how corporations are ripping them off. Whyte also publishes an interesting Substack newsletter for anyone interested in the travails of our book publishing industry.

Marc Edge teaches Media & Communication at University Canada West in Vancouver. His books and research on Canadian media can be found online at www.marcedge.com.

