BRICS: the powerful global alliance

The current set of BRICS leaders, from left to right: Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Jair Bolsonaro, Narendra Modi and Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo courtesy Palácio do Planalto/Flickr.

Professor Richard Wolff informs us of the powerful economic partnership of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) and how the West’s reaction to Russia’s invading of Ukraine is impacting their partnerships.

“They are the engine of the world economy in a way that was once said of Western Europe, North America and Japan. The engine, the powerhouse, the growth mobile, all of that. That’s moved, friends. And it’s moved in large part to the BRICS.”

Richard Wolff is the author of Capitalism Hits the Fan and Capitalism’s Crisis Deepens. He is founder of Democracy at Work.

This video was produced by Economy for All, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.