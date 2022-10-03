Advertisement

Our Times 3

BRICS: the powerful global alliance

The BRICS nations have a combined total population of approximately 3.21 billion or about 41.5% of the world population

Richard D. Wolff / October 3, 2022 / 1 min readSyndicated

AfricaAsiaGlobalizationLatin America and the Caribbean

The current set of BRICS leaders, from left to right: Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Jair Bolsonaro, Narendra Modi and Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo courtesy Palácio do Planalto/Flickr.

Professor Richard Wolff informs us of the powerful economic partnership of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) and how the West’s reaction to Russia’s invading of Ukraine is impacting their partnerships.

“They are the engine of the world economy in a way that was once said of Western Europe, North America and Japan. The engine, the powerhouse, the growth mobile, all of that. That’s moved, friends. And it’s moved in large part to the BRICS.”

Richard Wolff is the author of Capitalism Hits the Fan and Capitalism’s Crisis Deepens. He is founder of Democracy at Work.

This video was produced by Economy for All, a project of the Independent Media Institute.

We Need Your Help

More than 75% of our operating budget comes to us in the form of donations from our readers. These donations help to pay our bills, and honorariums for some of our writers, photographers and graphic artists. Our supporters are part of everything we do.

Donate Now

Advertisement

Democratic socialism conference 2022

Popular Stories

Advertisement

ARP 3

Advertisement

Delivering Community Power CUPW 2022-2023

Browse the Archive