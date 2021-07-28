Beyond the socialist impasse: Remembering Leo Panitch

In this webinar, leading figures from the left in Canada and the United States reflect on the legacy of Leo Panitch, Professor Emeritus of Politics at York University and editor of the Socialist Register. Leo passed away in December 2020. Panitch is the author of more than 100 scholarly articles and nine books including The Making of Global Capitalism, written with his close friend and university colleague Sam Gindin. To view our full collection of articles dedicated to Leo’s memory, click here.

Introduction by Rachel Scott with remarks by Frances Fox Piven and Greg Albo.

Discussion moderated by Peter Bratsis.

Speakers :

Greg Albo teaches in the Department of Politics at York University, co-editor of the Socialist Register and co-editor of Divided Province: Ontario in the Age of Neoliberalism.

Peter Bratsis is a professor of Political Science at Borough of Manhattan Community College, a co-founder of the journal, Situations: Project of the Radical Imagination and author of Everyday Life and the State.

Meagan Day is staff writer at Jacobin and co-author of Bigger Than Bernie: How We Go from the Sanders Campaign to Democratic Socialism.

Frances Fox Piven is professor emeritus of political science and sociology at the Graduate Center, City University of New York. Piven is widely recognized for her contributions to social theory and for her social activism. She is author of Poor People’s Movements: Why They Succeed: How they Fail.

Arun Gupta is a journalist who was a founding editor of The Indypendent and the Occupied Wall Street journal. His articles have appeared in The Washington Post, The Nation, The Guardian, and Jacobin. He is currently working on a book on the social construction of taste.

Steve Maher is a frequent contributor to Jacobin and co-author of The Socialist Challenge Today: Syriza, Corbyn, Sanders.

Michalis Spourdalakis is Dean of the school of economics and politics at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. He teaches political sociology and is a member of the executive board of the Nikos Poulantzas Institute.

This video was originally published on SocialistProject.ca.

