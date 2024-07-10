A single image’s many stories

Activists with Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights McGill at the encampment on the grounds of the university’s downtown campus, Montréal. Photo courtesy SPHR McGill/X.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Summer of 1964, when the alternative freedom schools opened around Mississippi as a crucial liberatory pedagogical component of the civil rights movement. Black children entered the 41 freedom schools to learn about and discuss their history, disenfranchisement, and radical potential in a curriculum that ranged from the arts to social and political studies. This educational network of care confronted the white supremacist control over the Black imagination, beginning a process of unlearning that emphasized uplift and autonomy against oppression and segregation.

Apartheid regimes rely on breaking the body and soul of the oppressed. Freedom school educators in the Jim Crow South were standing strong against the oppressor. The people throughout the world supporting the struggle for a free Palestine are following in their footsteps.

When the McGill University encampment in Montréal started a summer program for revolutionary education, it was predictably met with outrage. One particular target was the image that Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights McGill (SPHR McGill) used in their advertisement for the program: that of armed and masked 1970s organizers reading quotations from Chairman Mao. McGill President Deep Saini issued an announcement condemning the violent imagery, which he considered an issue of national security. Bipartisan Members of Parliament and the National Assembly, from the Liberal Party’s Anthony Housefather and Marc Miller to the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Minister of Higher Education Pascale Déry, urged the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) to heed President Saini’s repeated calls on the grounds that the image was an incitement to hatred. Québec Premier François Legault reiterated his contention that the encampment was illegal. The SPVM has since consulted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)—an escalation of involvement from local to national policing.

Post to the Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights McGill Instagram page. The image dates back to 1970. Image courtesy Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights McGill/Instagram.

The alarm over the superficial issue of the provocative image deliberately diverts attention from the truth of McGill’s and Canada’s involvement in the genocide in Palestine. Settler states like Israel and Canada learn from one another and confer legitimacy on education that erases ongoing histories of active dispossession and the violence inherent in their own existence. For years, student organizers have drawn attention to McGill’s role in delivering guns to an apartheid system, one which receives extensive material support from governments across the Global North, including Canada’s. But instead of condemning Israel’s occupation of Indigenous land and the killing of 40,000 Palestinians (although the death toll could be much higher), McGill chooses to concentrate its energies on endless condemnation of the language and imagery of an Instagram post circulated by peaceful student protesters.

The university seeks to capture and reinscribe decolonization as a quiet, calm process of the historical past. From this skewed vantage point, Black struggle, Indigenous land-back, and revolutions across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia were, are, and should be decorous endeavours in which oppressed peoples curry favour with Western powers. While this narrative obscures the various forms that the resistance of oppressed peoples to dispossession and apartheid have taken, the contentious image disseminated by SPHR reminds the university that Palestinian liberation and the process of decolonization is active now and grounded historically in determined self-defence, resistance, and self-affirmation. As student organizers continue to use democracy, peaceful protest, and popular education here in the West to advance the cause of decolonization, they acknowledge the complex realities of longer histories of struggle.

Imagery has been crucial to the definitions of harm operated by those in power. In November 2023, after “considering all facts and relevant contexts,” the McGill administration denounced an image that they saw as evoking Kristallnacht, when in fact the image was a photograph of student activists protesting in the 2002 Concordia University Netanyahu riots. In May, the administration interpreted an effigy of Netanyahu wearing a prison uniform as an allusion to the Holocaust and concentration camp uniforms. We can see the same logic at work in Toronto, where politicians and commentators labeled a pro-Palestine protest that passed in front of Mount Sinai hospital as antisemitic even though it is a very popular route for demonstrations.

McGill’s failure to engage with the student organizers of the encampment or the histories that underwrite these images heightens tensions and animus toward Palestine. Just two years ago, the administration rallied in support of Ukrainian community members after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, taking extensive measures to step up “in the face of a global crisis.” No such unifying and enthusiastic condemnation of Israel’s genocide has taken place, even as it has extended its offensive from demolishing Gaza to bombing Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, and Iran, now threatening an all-out war with Hezbollah. McGill’s consistent Palestine exception for action exacerbates the pain of Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim students and the coalition of students who support them.

Owing to the media coverage devoted to the sensationalization of images, the public may not be aware that organizers of encampments in solidarity with Palestine have exercised great restraint. Across Turtle Island, courageous and disciplined students and community members have consistently used democratic tools, widespread popular protests, voting and consensus-building to press for an end to university and government involvement in genocide. Meanwhile our governments and administrations have shown no restraint in repeatedly condemning the movement and calling for the encampments to be dismantled. Even among those sympathetic to the movement, there are critics who publicly bemoan the aesthetic tactics of activism for Palestine. They joke about the images of Mao, contending that the pictures do nothing to promote the cause; they ask the movement to pick another image or take another route; they scoff at protests outside of politicians’ homes or outside real estate events promoting sales of homes on Palestinian lands. They wish there was a less radical organization to support or that SPHR McGill would have selected other images for the revolutionary summer program. Perhaps they would have preferred images of mutilated bodies, bodies under the rubble, parents carrying their dead children, buildings in flames, massacres in tent camps, or bombs and white phosphorus devastating the land.

There will never be a perfect image for Western consumption of the struggle in Palestine. We cannot erase what we have seen. We cannot stop witnessing what we are implicated in. Our tax and tuition dollars fund the corporations, states, and universities that manufacture endless war and displacement for the bottom line.

If the university administration or municipal, provincial, and federal politicians were to look beyond their biased views of the encampment, they would see students, faculty, and community coming together. They would see how, after months of genocide, a community mourns, rebuilds, mobilizes, educates, and makes a difference. They would experience people of all ages, all religions, all walks of life. They would see the resilience of a community, guided by solidarity with Palestine, coming together across difference. They would understand the image of the revolutionary camp and see its many stories. This could be a starting point for discussion of the encampment’s demands (disclose, divest, declare, defend) that they have recently chosen to shut down.

But instead, time and again, the university administration and government officials refuse this dialogue, preferring to make a violent show of power over the protestors who remain steadfast in their aim: to make this summer a freedom summer aimed at contributing to ending genocide, occupation and colonialism.

Matthew Molinaro is a journalist and cultural worker who graduated from McGill University in 2024. He recently served as Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune and Vice President Political of the Black Students’ Network. He writes on social movements, racial justice, and culture.

