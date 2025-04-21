A leftist’s guide to strategic voting

Photo by A Disappearing Act/Flickr

The federal election debates are over, and one narrative is emerging among leading polling aggregators and pundits: Mark Carney’s Liberals have a strong lead over Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party.

It is now clear that the goal for progressives who want to defeat the Conservatives but still pass good policy should be to block a Liberal majority. This can be done by voting for NDP candidates (and sometimes others) in Liberal ridings where the Conservatives have no shot of winning.

Polling sites like 338Canada and CBC’s Poll Tracker both show Carney safely in majority territory. As of April 19, the CBC has the Liberals at 195 seats, 23 more than required for a majority and a whopping 73 more seats than the Conservatives.

Similarly, 338 has the Liberals at 188 seats, 16 more than required for a majority, and a healthy 65 more seats than the Tories are projected to win.

This electoral picture creates an opportunity for progressive voters who want to both defeat Poilievre and ensure the Liberals don’t land a majority government, which is more likely when the NDP controls the balance of power. We have seen throughout Canadian history that when the NDP holds the balance it leads to progressive outcomes. Indeed, medicare was passed under a Liberal minority with significant influence exerted by then NDP leader Tommy Douglas. More recently, Jagmeet Singh’s NDP scored many concessions from the Liberals like pharmacare, dental care, and anti-scab legislation, none of which likely would have happened if Justin Trudeau had a majority government.

Conversely, many Liberal majorities, like those under Jean Chrétien, saw harsh austerity budgets during the mid-1990s which marked a significant turning point for the Canadian welfare state. Simply put, when given a majority, the Liberals are far less likely to keep progressive promises. In 1993, Chrétien broke his child care pledge because no minority party could pressure him to keep it. Shortly after the 2015 election, Trudeau broke his electoral reform promise because his majority left the other parties without leverage to force the issue. As I’ve argued for Ricochet, Carney has already signalled he’s willing to implement key parts of Poilievre’s right-wing platform, such as killing a capital gains tax increase on millionaires and billionaires. A majority makes that much more likely.

With that in mind, the goal for progressive voters who want to keep beating the Conservatives and rein in the Liberals is clear: You can do this by voting NDP (and others) in many ridings, all without risking extra Conservative MPs.

It should be said that many ridings often feature NDP candidates as the leading alternative to Conservatives, and ‘strategically’ voting for the Liberals in such areas only helps Conservatives win. Take for example Skeena—Bulkley Valley in British Columbia. Here, the NDP has an incumbent, and the Liberals are in third place. If this riding flips, it will likely be to the Conservatives, and so the strategic vote here is the NDP.

There are more ridings like this one, but we also need to look at ridings where the contest is between the NDP and Liberals. In those races, re-electing NDP incumbents and defeating Liberal MPs creates a greater chance of a minority government.

First, there are many ridings like Vancouver Kingsway, where projections suggest the Liberals might flip NDP seats. But this is often because people may not realize a strategic vote is unnecessary in that area. The current projection has the NDP and Liberals effectively tied, with the Conservatives 20 points behind. Voters here do not need to vote strategically. They would be better off keeping an NDP MP that can hold the Liberals to account in the next Parliament.

And this is also important when it comes to defending some of the most left-wing NDP MPs, who often push the party internally on a range of key issues. According to these projections, Niki Ashton, Matthew Green and Leah Gazan are all in relatively close races to Liberals with no Conservative in contention.

Finally, there are many ridings where the Liberals have incumbent seats, but with the NDP as their primary challenger. Here, you can safely vote for the NDP to not only elect strong MPs like Joel Harden in Ottawa Centre and Bhutila Karpoche in Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park. The projections for both of these ridings show the Liberals in a strong position, but these are both former Ontario NDP MPPs running for the same seat federally, and there’s no real competitive Conservative alternative. A major Liberal-to-NDP swing in these ridings won’t elect a Conservative, but rather put the NDP in the driver’s seat.

Of course, this strategy doesn’t only apply to the NDP. Re-electing effective MPs like the Green Party’s Mike Morrice in Kitchener Centre could be another strategic goal for progressives, as keeping this seat out of Liberal hands also makes a majority less likely. When it comes to the Bloc Québécois, there are ridings such as Montmorency—Charlevoix where the Liberals are actively splitting the vote and helping to elect a Conservative over a BQ incumbent.

Many folks are not strategic voters, and simply cast a ballot for who they feel best represents their community and values. However, for those who do consider themselves strategic voters, the steps to ensure a progressive minority government are clear: 1) Look up your riding for as much data as you can get; 2) If your riding has the Conservatives in a distant second or third, you can vote for the NDP, Greens, or Bloc without a risk of the Conservatives winning, and; 3) if the NDP, Bloc, or Greens are in the top two positions, you can usually vote for them, either because the Conservative are out of contention or because those parties are the actual strategic votes.

For decades, Liberal partisans have successfully told a lie that strategic voting in Canada is simply voting Liberal. That “Anything But Conservative” pitch actually means “Always Vote Liberal.” But this is a false premise. You can defeat Poilievre and weaken Carney all while building a more progressive Canada with a left-minded strategic voting plan.

Christo Aivalis is a political commentator and historian, holding a PhD in Canadian History from Queen’s University. His writing has appeared in Jacobin, The Breach, Riccochet, Maclean’s, the Globe and Mail, and the Washington Post.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.